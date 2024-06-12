uschools

Arbor Realty Stock Outperformed Recently. Surprised?

Investors in multifamily mREIT Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) are likely anxiously awaiting the upcoming FOMC rate decision on the afternoon of June 12. Fed Chair Jerome Powell will host the press conference and communicate the Fed's highly anticipated summary of economic projections, also known as the dot plot. Investors want to know the Fed's updated assessment of how close we are to the Fed's potential first-rate cut. Despite that, I upgraded my rating on ABR in my previous article in March 2024. I assessed ABR's bullish bias, which has remained resilient, supported by a relatively attractive valuation. ABR has outperformed the S&P 500 (SP500) on a total return basis since my update, justifying my optimism.

Financial sector stocks have reacted negatively over the past few weeks. Even though the S&P 500 has recovered and made a new high this month, the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) is still hovering slightly above lows last seen in early May 2024. As a result, financial stocks have taken a beating, as earlier investors likely took profits and cut exposure. Consequently, I assess a more defensive posture is appropriate, as financial sector investors await more clarity from Powell before deciding on the next move.

Arbor Realty Investors Are Already Cautiously Positioned

ABR faces interest rate headwinds as a financial sector constituent. Arbor Realty's Q1 earnings release in early May 2024 underscored the challenges attributed to the Fed's hawkish positioning. Concerns about potentially increased delinquencies have also worsened. Short-seller Viceroy Research has also intensified its allegations against Arbor Realty. As a reminder, ABR responded to negative publicity in early May, calling out what it deemed as "opinions based on selective data." However, I assess that Arbor Realty didn't address Viceroy's allegations directly, which could have provided more clarity to the market. Notwithstanding the caution, Arbor Realty underscored its confidence in its "strong performance demonstrated in its public disclosures and audited financial statements."

Arbor Realty's Q1 earnings release indicated that originations have remained resilient, helping ABR to surpass Wall Street's distributable earnings estimates. In addition, management highlighted that it had executed $1.9B in loan modifications, including requirements of injecting fresh capital by borrowers. Furthermore, Arbor Realty has performed admirably on its agency business, which counted for 40% of its net revenue in the first quarter. In addition, Arbor Realty experienced strong growth in the single-family rental business, raising $172M in funding and $412M in commitments. ABR has also tapped into growing opportunities in construction lending, which could deliver potentially attractive "10% to 12% unlevered returns initially and eventually mid to high returns" with leverage.

ABR's Attractive 13% Dividend Yield

Therefore, ABR seems well-positioned to ride out the near-term Fed and Viceroy challenges, supported by ABR's highly attractive dividend yield of almost 13%. Arbor Realty's commitment to defend its stock with stock repurchases below its book value should assure investors about ABR's confidence in its liquidity profile. ABR indicated it has "adequate liquidity" to thrive in the current environment. Moreover, its dividend payout ratio of about 90% in Q1 should assure investors about ABR's commitment to deliver a sustainable payout.

Arbor Realty distributable earnings Vs. dividends estimates (TIKR)

Notwithstanding Arbor Realty's confidence, Wall Street estimates suggest a more challenging environment for ABR to replicate its distributable earnings profile over the past two years. In addition, ABR cautioned investors about potentially higher delinquencies moving ahead, requiring setting aside higher reserve levels. As a result, I assess that Wall Street's caution is justified, suggesting a potential dividend cut cannot be ruled out.

However, ABR is valued at a forward dividend yield of 12.8%, well above its 10-year average of 9.8%. Therefore, the market has likely reflected these concerns, mitigating the potential for significant downside volatility risks.

Is ABR Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

ABR price chart (weekly, medium-term, adjusted for dividends) (TradingView)

ABR's price action (adjusted for dividends) indicates that investors have held their positions resiliently. Over the past year, ABR has managed to form higher lows, corroborating its medium-term upward bias.

ABR's almost 40% short-interest ratio could also attract more intense short-covering if the market anticipates a more positive response to the Fed's press conference.

As a result, I have not assessed red flags in ABR's price action, suggesting substantial worries about Viceroy's assertions. I assess that the market has likely reflected significant pessimism, as seen in ABR's relatively attractive dividend yield. Management's ability to outperform Wall Street's estimates has also helped improve buying confidence in Arbor Realty. ABR's price action is aligned with robust buying sentiment at crucial support levels, corroborating the confidence of buying into ABR's dips.

The recent profit-taking observed in ABR and its financial sector peers has helped level off some optimism in the sector. Therefore, I assess that a potentially more dovish stance by Powell and his FOMC colleagues could help ABR continue its recovery further.

Rating: Maintain Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Consider this article as supplementing your required research. Please always apply independent thinking. Note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

I Want To Hear From You

Have constructive commentary to improve our thesis? Spotted a critical gap in our view? Saw something important that we didn't? Agree or disagree? Comment below with the aim of helping everyone in the community to learn better!