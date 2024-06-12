Dividend Paying Coterra Energy Likely To Rise On M&A

Kirk Spano profile picture
Kirk Spano
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Growing power demand is increasing the need for natural gas-fired power plants due to AI data centers, blockchain, and the electrification of transportation.
  • Natural gas prices are currently low but expected to increase next year, with LNG export capacity set to increase by 76% in late 2024.
  • I believe Coterra Energy may engage in M&A soon, potentially selling assets or the entire company to maximize value for shareholders in the face of increasing oil and gas prices.
  • Rising oil and gas prices should drive free cash flow higher for Coterra and drive share prices higher as well.
  • Please see Coterra's latest filings and presentation for important background information.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Margin of Safety Investing get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

idle oil well, decommissioned inactive pumpjack, West Texas, Southwest USA

dszc

In mid-May, I attended Hart Energy's SuperDug "the largest shale event of 2024" in Fort Worth. One of the main topics covered by multiple speakers was the growing power demand, increasing the need for natural gas fired power plants. Oil was also on

Join Margin Of Safety Investing with Kirk Spano for a repeatable 4-step process to more profits and less risk. Find out what our members already know. Subscribe annually for 60% off today. 

This article was written by

Kirk Spano profile picture
Kirk Spano
26.06K Followers

Kirk Spano has managed money since the 1990s while avoiding all 3 major crashes for accredited investors and families. His boutique investment firm consults to hedge funds, private equity, businesses and charities. His passion is helping hardworking people make more money with less risk. Kirk is the leader of the investing group Margin of Safety Investing which features his stock and ETF focus lists, trade alerts, option selling for income and macro analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CTRA, OXY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CTRA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CTRA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CTRA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News