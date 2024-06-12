Morsa Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCPK:SMSOF) (OTCPK:SMSEY) [1910:HK] shares are rated as a Buy.

My previous January 18, 2024 update touched on the company's prospects, catalysts, and valuation metrics. This article draws attention to Samsonite's plans for a dual listing, and its recent stock price underperformance. In my opinion, the post-results share price pullback for Samsonite is overdone, and the planned dual listing can be a positive catalyst. Therefore, I have maintained a Buy rating for Samsonite.

Investors should note that the company's shares can be bought or sold on the OTC market and the Hong Kong equity market. The mean daily trading values for Samsonite's Hong Kong-listed shares and Over-The-Counter shares were $25 million and $0.1 million, for the last three months, respectively. US brokers like Interactive Brokers and Hong Kong stockbrokers such as Monex Boom Securities offer trading services for Hong Kong-listed stocks.

Recent Share Price Underperformance Offers A Buying Opportunity

The company's Hong Kong-listed shares corrected by -15% from HK$28.85 as of May 14, 2024 to HK$24.50 at the end of the June 11, 2024 trading day. Samsonite's stock price underperformance in recent weeks is likely to have been linked to the company's latest quarterly financial performance.

Samsonite released the company's financial results for the first quarter of 2024 on May 14 this year, after the Hong Kong market closed. Its shares listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong fell by 11% the next day (May 15) and continued to trend downward in the subsequent weeks.

The company's revenue growth slowed from +15.9% YoY for Q4 2023 to +0.9% YoY in Q1 2024. Samsonite's actual Q1 2024 top line of $859.6 million also came in 4.1% below the sell-side analysts' consensus sales projection of $896.0 million (source: S&P Capital IQ). The first quarter revenue miss probably helps to explain why Samsonite's shares have performed poorly in the last few weeks.

But there are a number of factors which indicate that Samsonite's share price correction might be overdone.

Firstly, Samsonite was faced with a high base for the first quarter, and things are likely to get better in the subsequent quarters. Also, the company's first quarter top line performance in USD terms (reporting currency) was affected by unfavorable foreign exchange effects.

SMSOF's Q1 2023 top line expansion was +48.6% YoY which made for a tough YoY comparison in Q1 2024. In contrast, Samsonite's revenue grew relatively more modestly by +32.7% YoY, +21.1% YoY, and +15.9% YoY for Q2 2024, Q3 2024, and Q4 2024. Separately, Samsonite's Q1 2024 YoY top line growth on a constant currency basis was a decent +4.1% as compared to the headline revenue increase (in USD terms) of +0.9%.

Secondly, the company's revenue growth outlook for the rest of the year is more favorable as compared to its actual Q1 top line performance.

At its Q1 2024 analyst call, Samsonite shared its observations regarding "a very strong April for Europe" and highlighted its opinion of "better May, June expectations" across "the world."

The market is now anticipating that SMSOF's sales will expand by +6.8%, +10.2%, and +11.9% in Q2, Q3, and Q4, respectively on YoY terms as per S&P Capital IQ consensus data. This is aligned with Samsonite's first quarter results briefing comments pertaining to an expected "10% plus growth" revenue increase for the "back half" of 2024.

Thirdly, SMSOF's profitability improvement potential shouldn't be ignored.

In fact, Samsonite's normalized net profit grew by +7.2% YoY (or +13.1% YoY in local currency terms) to $87.1 million for Q1 2024, which was equivalent to a 8.1% bottom line beat.

Looking forward, the company's normalized net margin is projected to improve by +0.5 percentage points YoY to 11.7% (source: S&P Capital IQ data) in full-year FY 2024. A better sales mix and positive operating leverage effects should allow Samsonite to achieve a higher profit margin this year. SMSOF indicated at its Q1 earnings call that its Asian business which "has a higher gross margin" is "moving at a faster pace." The company also added at its recent quarterly earnings briefing that "there should be operating leverage that comes into the business, which is why we expect the EBITDA margins to improve."

In a nutshell, Samsonite's shares are likely to witness a recovery going forward, as the company's revenue growth accelerates in subsequent quarters and its net margin expands for the full year.

Proposed Dual Listing Could Drive Valuation Multiple Expansion

On March 22 this year, Samsonite announced that "the Board has authorized the Company’s management to pursue listing the Company’s shares on a second leading stock exchange in addition to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong." At its Q1 2024 earnings briefing in mid-May, SMSOF indicated that "the work has started and we're progressing in a meaningful way" when the company was asked about the status of the proposed dual listing.

Samsonite's Peer Valuation Comparison

Stock Consensus Next Twelve Months' Normalized P/E Metric Samsonite 10 times Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) 16 times Burberry Group plc (OTCPK:BURBY) (OTCPK:BBRYF) [BRBY:LN] 17 times Kering SA (OTCPK:PPRUF) (OTCPK:PPRUY) [KER:FP] 18 times Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) 21 times LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF) (OTCPK:LVMUY) [MC:FP] 23 times Nike (NKE) 25 times Click to enlarge

Source: S&P Capital IQ

Samsonite is now valued by the market at a consensus next twelve months' normalized P/E ratio of 10 times. The global luggage maker has suffered from a substantial valuation discount as its sole exchange listing is in Hong Kong, where a large proportion of companies are largely China-focused and there is a lack of suitable peer comparable companies for Samsonite.

It wouldn't be far-fetched to think that Samsonite's P/E multiple can expand significantly to a level closer to that of its peers listed in the US and Europe when its shares are listed outside of Hong Kong as part of the dual listing. As indicated in the peer comparison table presented above, SMSOF's Europe-listed and US-listed peer companies are trading at P/E multiples in the high-teens to mid-twenties range.

Key Risk Factors

There are two key risks to consider prior to a potential investment in Samsonite.

The first risk is that SMSOF's actual financial performance in the next few quarters is weaker than expected due to lackluster travel demand.

The second risk is that Samsonite abandons plans for a dual listing as a result of unfavorable capital markets conditions.

Concluding Thoughts

I have left my existing Buy rating for Samsonite unchanged. The stock's valuations have become attractive following a correction in its share price resulting from the company's Q1 2024 revenue miss. Samsonite's valuation discount compared to its peers listed in Europe and the US is likely to narrow, when it is successfully dual-listed in Hong Kong and another international exchange.

