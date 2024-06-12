timandtim/DigitalVision via Getty Images

SL Green Realty Corp. Preferreds (NYSE:SLG.PR.I) continue to show distress, trading meaningfully below liquidation preference value and with incomes under substantial pressure as the rent situation in its Manhattan markets crystallizes at significantly lower levels per square foot. They are still paying the dividend, contrary to worries in our last article from more than a year ago, and they are managing to refinance things as apparently creditors are willing to give them a chance, but the dangers are big here. In particular, we don't believe the scope for redevelopment is that large or attractive enough, with repurposing costs being similar to costs of developing from scratch - even though a 10-20% proportion of their portfolio can be quite efficiently redeveloped for strong incremental profit.

While there has been some legislative effort to make the re-zoning and repurposing bureaucracy of NYC less Byzantine, the high likely costs of conversion means that SLG are in a dangerous phase of capitulation still, and only a limited part of their portfolio is going to benefit from creditor trust and the substantial residential market markup upon an expensive redevelopment. This is a major New York bet, and it basically relies on absolutely nothing going wrong in the credit world and the market for major real estate sales for another year or so because major maturities are incoming and the $1 billion or so re-development, which will take some time, will be essential for them to get out of the doldrums.

There is significant capital impairment risk here that our limited risk tolerance would never allow for. However, we do acknowledge that if creditors still exclude a lifeline for SLG, and if residential rents in NYC don't collapse for some reason, they can maybe dig themselves out of a pretty gloomy situation.

A look at some data

The first thing to note is just that leases are expiring at a pretty uniform pace over the next decade or so. Every year will feature a meaningful cohort where space will have to either obtain renewed leases or new leases, assuredly at lower prices.

Lease Expirations (10-Q)

Average starting office rent excluding new tenants replacing vacancies was $81.87 per rentable square feet for 100,150 rentable square feet. Average starting office rent for office space (leased and early renewals, excluding new tenants replacing vacancies) was $77.09 per rentable square feet for 181,226 rentable square feet. Q3 2019 10-Q. Average starting office rent excluding new tenants replacing vacancies was $64.80 per rentable square feet for 88,734 rentable square feet. Average starting office rent for office space (leased and early renewals, excluding new tenants replacing vacancies) was $75.11 per rentable square feet for 280,879 rentable square feet Latest Q1 2024 10-Q.

New tenants replacing vacancies have clearly obtained significant bargaining power in getting leases for more marginal SLG properties.

Space Available (10-Q)

While in 2019 dynamics were of course totally fine, with a decline in available space as of the Q3 2019 compared to the beginning of that year, we are now seeing increases in space reflecting the oversupply in the office market to which SLG is highly exposed.

IS (10-Q)

Doing a crude analysis of the income by annualizing current data, we get the following table which demonstrates that income is under high strain and the dividend on the preferred shares, which comes after the interest but before the common dividend, is in some trouble already. We show some possible scenarios of negative operating leverage as rents continue to creep to lower levels as the oversupply continues. We do also show the possible help of the redevelopment effort once it's finished.

Income Stress Test (VTS)

Interest expenses will probably rise as there is about 20% of the debt coming due in 2024, which we've accounted for in a stress-test value of 10% increase in interest expense from the annualized 10-Q figure, assuming around a 50% increase in rates on that refinanced debt. We also accounted for the increase in interest expenses once the revolving credit facility is used for redevelopment in the overall incremental profit that we might expect from the redevelopment. One thing we do not assume is any further extinguishment of debt, although it is likely, as they have had a constant rate of disposals of around $500 million or so annually for the last couple of years.

We annualized the 10-Q revenues. It's difficult to know exact evolutions since we aren't sure what the debt terms will be, and we don't know what their immediate plans will be as they weigh options and financing, but it's clear that things are challenged, and an investor today will be dependent on whatever covenants come with the debt to see a continued dividend. We excluded marketing expenses in the total expenses, assuming that it is discretionary. The offices of J.V.s are also a clear problem, and we forecast figures by just taking revenues minus expenses, ignoring any of the possible one offs.

J.V Income (10-K)

Some Dynamics

It's worth discussing some of the dynamics in the NYC market, especially in lieu of the plan to try to repurpose office space and turn it into residential space.

And these buildings that might otherwise be $60 a foot or thereabouts on office rentable might be $100 a foot on Resi square footage equivalent. So it becomes very clear. Marc Holliday, CEO of SLG discussing "obsolete" office space (mainly in Midtown) and the potential in re-purposing them for residential use (emphasis added).

There is some demand for this generally, with the example of the Flatiron building selling at auction for $161 million, with plans to convert it into apartments which are in very short supply in New York. There is a sharp bifurcation where significantly older buildings are seen as attractive for repurposing, while new buildings really aren't. The median office age for building getting converted is 1941, versus 1989 as the average age of office buildings in NYC. These older offices are smaller and there is more incremental benefit in conversion since those sizes aren't performing well in the market as offices. Also, principles of office layout from back then are more suited for conversion.

The economics of repurposing is not usually great, which makes selectivity critical. The costs to develop new offices in New York are high. The costs for residential buildings are probably somewhat similar to developing from scratch. According to the CBRE, ​conversion costs​ range from $100 to $500/sq ft more broadly speaking.

Bottom Line

It seems that around 10% of the offices at SLG are slated for redevelopment of the consolidated properties. The number goes up to around 15% when including also the unconsolidated stuff within the J.V.s. With the struggles seeming to be focused on Midtown NYC, that number may be going up - an absolute figure of around 3 million of the 20 million square foot portfolio. Possibly as much as 20% of the portfolio may be re-developed, which lines up with about how much oversupply there is right now of office space broadly in NYC. That might be made possible in less marginal properties, where incremental benefit from re-development is lower, by leveraging the fact that one floor can be redeveloped at a time, keeping the other floors not being worked on productive. This is apparently what REIT Douglas Emmett (DEI) are doing in their Hawaiian properties.

While the incremental investment in redevelopment is probably a good prospect due to the marked-up prices you can get on residential rents, it marks a capitulation for the company. Also, what remains on the office side, while mostly occupied, is still in a decent amount of topline trouble as leases roll over into lower rates still, and the company is depending heavily on creditors right now, as is the dividend and the valuations of these stocks which reflect the dangerous situation with the preferreds trading at a 20% discount from liquidation values. They should be able to secure all the financing they need to complete the conversions, assuming credit markets stay as open as they are now, with credit spreads at historic lows. It should cost around $900 million (3 million sqf * $300/sqf) to do the redevelopment of the approximately 3 million square feet of space, cash which they should have based on credit agreements as of the end of 2023.

As of December 31, 2023, we had liquidity of $0.9 billion, comprised of $688.0 million of availability under our revolving credit facility and $231.4 million of consolidated cash on hand, inclusive of $9.6 million of marketable securities. This liquidity excludes $161.9 million representing our share of cash at unconsolidated joint venture properties. 10-K 2023 Liquidity and Capital Resources section.

Incrementally, assuming around 6-7% rate on the credit facilities from the 140 bps spread over SOFR, and around $100 per square foot on the redeveloped properties, we are looking at a pretty decent ROI. Possibly around $300 million ($100/sqf * 3 million sqf) in rental income on those new residential properties, with around $60-70 million in interest costs. Since we are talking about 15% of the portfolio, possibly around another $20-30 million in costs on those properties, by taking 10% of current run-rate expenses excluding interest.

It's possible most of the costs are already being incurred as mostly vacant Midtown properties are just sitting there generating cost, so it could be even less than $20-30 million incrementally in operational costs. Even if the average rents still fall on the remaining office portfolio, which is what we'd assume, that incremental redevelopment income does get them out of the run-rate danger zone. The dividend can't be sustained if office rates continue to decline, they actually have to normalize with enough office space coming out of supply. There are clearly still risks as declines were as much as 25% YoY as of the Q1 - but this was caused by lease termination income declines, where panicked exits are probably declining this year, and mainly by the deconsolidation of 245 Park Avenue, which got sold Q2 last year to Japanese investors, which does help extinguish debt. Declines would be much more in line with -8% organically. That sort of decline is still an issue.

We want to highlight the risks. 2025 will also be a maturity wall year, so definitely more increases in interest expense. They may also need more financing to deal with the redevelopments, as they are barely operating cash flow positive. Interest expenses will continue to rise.

Obligations (10-K)

The question then is whether this works out. If they manage to make it thanks to creditors and market rationalization, with other office owners also taking supply off the office markets, then there's clearly a lot of appreciation opportunity for the preferreds, at least to the $25 per share liquidation preference value as solvency becomes less concerning.

Another thing to consider for speculators is that if massive companies like SLG fail, there are contagion risks, since if their portfolio comes to market and causes general devaluations in NYC office real estate, there will probably be a credit event, and it will again happen with more vulnerable regional New York banks who are overexposed to these types of commercial real estate loans. There is a certain asymmetry offered by a potential Fed put situation, with the Fed specifically keeping an eye on commercial real estate markets to gauge action. They are getting a massive hand from creditors. The entire business depends on creditors being cooperative.

The reflexivity of the entire financial system on commercial real estate also helps, with SLG having been able to raise a $2 billion private credit fund to make placements with the private capital dry powder out there, as well as contribute to keeping the systemic asset class afloat.

As far as picking between the preferreds and the common, clearly the preferred shares have the benefit of a priority, fixed dividend - which could be crimped on by covenants. In the case of a liquidation, they are junior to the most junior debt at around $221 million in redeemable value. We think that there is a chance that that value gets recovered, but it will depend on how discounted assets get in the recovery process. There is also the question of how long that recovery will take, as it will depend on creditor actions in a liquidation scenario, including timelines. The common comes right after the pretty small preferred series.

While the preferred series doesn't take that much more away from the cake than the creditors in a theoretical liquidation, what's left needs to get split up among many more units. A total wipe out would be likely. We think SL Green Realty Corp. preferreds here strike a better balance between intermediate income, even until a theoretical liquidation, some recovery of value for downside protection, but also a clear upside if the redevelopment effort works, or if a full recovery would happen in liquidation. We'd take neither of them, though.