Despite reporting strong Q1 results, AppLovin's (NASDAQ:APP) stock has come under pressure in recent weeks. This appears to be driven by ongoing changes to the adtech landscape, which could threaten AppLovin's competitive positioning. There also appears to be an expectation of a rapid growth deceleration as the boost provided by AXON begins to wane.

I previously suggested that adjacent markets will be a growth driver for AppLovin going forward. While this is taking time, AppLovin is increasing its exposure to adjacent verticals and these efforts are gaining traction. I continue to think that the market is underestimating both AppLovin's growth and profitability potential.

The core business continues to perform well, with further growth expected from improvements to AXON and increased adoption amongst gaming customers. Going forward, expansion into additional verticals and new surfaces, like CTV, on-device and web advertising should start to support growth. The combination of strong growth, high margins and a reasonable valuation should see AppLovin's stock continue to perform well going forward.

Market Conditions

While the macro environment remains challenging, the digital advertising market appears to have rebounded in recent quarters as the ecosystem adjusts to current conditions. In particular, amongst publicly listed companies that have struggled in recent years, growth has accelerated significantly over the past few quarters.

Gaming is an area where a number of companies continue to struggle, though, which could be due in large part to AppLovin's success. AppLovin's install volumes suggest that the market is strengthening, which should support growth going forward.

Figure 1: Installs and Revenue per Install (source: Created by author using data from AppLovin)

Despite AppLovin's strong fundamentals, sentiment has soured on the news that Apple (AAPL) will be replacing SKAdNetwork And PCM with a new ad attribution framework. SKAdNetwork is a privacy-preserving attribution framework for app advertising. PCM is the same but for web advertising. It appears that these products will be replaced by App AdAttributionKit and Web AdAttributionKit, although functionality may largely remain the same. The new products are likely to include re-engagement information for click-through attribution, though. The impact of this on AppLovin is unknown at this stage. The changes will only impact part of AppLovin's business, and it is not clear that the changes will be material. Adoption of SKAdNetwork is also far from universal, and companies continue to engage in device fingerprinting.

There is also a risk that companies like Unity (U) and Digital Turbine (APPS) will upgrade their technology, narrowing the performance gap with AppLovin. Digital Turbine recently introduced SDK bidding, and over one third of Digital Turbine's DT Exchange revenue is now coming from SDK Bidding. Both companies are also trying to make greater use of AI to improve advertising performance. AppLovin appears confident that its own innovations will ensure its lead is maintained, though.

Advertisers continue to shift to header bidding, with this trend accelerating in Q1. AppLovin believes that in excess of 80% of the market is already header bidding, meaning the transition to real-time bidding is largely complete.

Figure 2: AppLovin Software Revenue (source: Created by author using data from company reports)

AppLovin Business Updates

Performance improvements driven by AXON are leading to increased ad spend and accelerating growth for AppLovin. The company believes that this trend will continue in coming quarters, supporting further growth. There is also the potential for AppLovin to expand and diversify its customer base, with ecommerce a likely initial target. AppLovin is also currently working on web advertising for its platform and expects to launch a product in the second quarter. This is important for the company's expansion, as areas like ecommerce still have a lot of web activity. AppLovin's non-gaming revenue is already growing at a faster rate than the gaming business, albeit off a small base.

Whatever AppLovin is doing at the moment is clearly working in its core business, and there remains an enormous opportunity to extend this into adjacent verticals like Carrier & OEM and CTV. Digital Turbine estimates that its Carrier & OEM opportunity is worth approximately $25 billion. CTV ad spend in the US is expected to be around $30 billion in 2024, with double-digit growth projected going forward. Wurl is currently still too small to break out separately, and AppLovin still appears to be building demand for its CTV supply.

Financial Analysis

AppLovin generated $1.06 billion revenue in Q1, an increase of approximately 48% YoY. The large beat was attributed to improved AXON performance. Software platform revenue grew by roughly 90%, reaching $678 million. App revenue was $380 million, up 5% YoY.

AppLovin has guided to $1.06-1.08 billion revenue in the second quarter, representing roughly a 43% YoY growth rate. I expect another sizeable beat, but AppLovin's growth rate is now probably nearing a peak.

Figure 3: AppLovin Revenue by Segment (source: Created by author using data from AppLovin)

AppLovin's margins continue to improve, driven by a combination of revenue mix and operating leverage. There was an increase in cloud data center costs in the quarter, though, with AppLovin reserving GPU capacity to support future growth. Software platform adjusted EBITDA margin in Q1 was approximately 73%, while the app business had roughly a 15% adjusted EBITDA margin.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be between 52% and 53% in the second quarter. AppLovin's ability to translate revenue into free cash flow is a large part of the reason why I still believe that AppLovin is undervalued. There is likely still further upside in this regard, as the high margin software business continues to drive growth, and AppLovin realizes further operating leverage.

Figure 4: AppLovin Profitability (source: Created by author using data from AppLovin)

The burden of sales and marketing and R&D should continue to decline as the business scales. AppLovin will remain focused on performance advertising going forward and believes that the performance of its platform will drive demand in new verticals.

Figure 5: AppLovin Operating Expenses (source: Created by author using data from AppLovin)

Hiring data is one potential point of concern, as it could indicate softening growth. There has been a meaningful decline in job openings at AppLovin for the first time in around a year. This doesn't appear to be anything AppLovin specific, though, with a similar trend observed across a number of adtech companies.

Figure 6: AppLovin Job Openings (source: Revealera.com)

Conclusion

Sentiment towards AppLovin appears to have shifted recently, due in large part to fears that further privacy enhancements by companies like Apple could disrupt its business. I think this is an overblow, as it's not clear any changes will be meaningful. In addition, AppLovin runs a more contextual behavioral model than many other adtech companies, which should help to protect it.

Analysts also expect growth to collapse after 2024, which, I think, is overly pessimistic. AppLovin's CPMs have historically been low relative to social media networks, search engines and video apps. The company believes its technology is now allowing it to more effectively monetize users, though, providing a long growth runway from a low starting point. There is also a large opportunity to expand into adjacent verticals.

AppLovin's fundamentals will likely continue to strengthen in coming quarters, and this still isn't fully reflected in the company's share price. AppLovin's forward PE ratio using a normalized profit margin is probably only around 20, despite the company potentially offering many years of double-digit growth.