CCIA: Term Preferred Equity From A Carlyle CEF, 8.4% Yield

Richard Drury

Thesis

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (CCIF) is a fixed-income closed-end fund with a very interesting story. The fund was originally called Vertical Capital Income Fund and used to invest in residential mortgage whole loans. The CEF was purchased by Carlyle in 2023, and its mandate was changed so that the name is now focused on investing in primarily equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations.

The fund is on the small side, with only $95 million in AUM, but does have leverage on top of its capital structure, similar to many fixed-income CEFs. In today's article, we are going to analyze the Series A preferred shares due 2028 (NYSE:CCIA) and derive an opinion regarding their risk versus rewards.

Leverage via preferred shares

The preferred shares were issued in November 2023, once the new fund structure and mandate were ironed out:

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carlyle Credit Income Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE: CCIF) today announced that it has priced an offering of an additional 800,000 8.75% Series A Preferred Shares due 2028 (the "Preferred Shares"), which will result in net proceeds to the Fund of approximately $19.3 million after payment of estimated offering expenses payable by the Fund. The Preferred Shares are rated 'BBB+' by Egan-Jones Ratings Company, an independent rating agency.

To note, the preferred shares got an investment grade rating from Egan-Jones, and have an 8.75% coupon rate. As any term preferred shares, the Series A appears on the 'Liabilities' side on the balance sheet rather than equity:

CEF Balance Sheet (Semi-Annual Report)

As a reminder, accounting standards are different than regular nomenclature. What we call 'preferred equity' does not show up in the equity line for a company if it has mandatory redemption provisions. True preferred equity is perpetual, thus the company can absorb any unforeseen losses via said capital feature. In the future, the CEF might issue perpetual preferred equity, but it will cost more. The preferred shares have an October 31, 2028 redemption date. That leaves roughly 4 years on the securities as it stands.

Yield considerations

While we do not have any concerns regarding the principal repayment for the preferred shares come their maturity date, let us look at how the current yield shapes up for the shares:

Yields (Preferredstockchannel)

The preferred shares are trading above par at $25.84, for a current yield of 8.47%. While the current yield is appealing, remember that there is no upside for preferred shares. Upon maturity date, you will only get $25 per share, and there is no upside if the underlying collateral performs well. Unless one believes we are in a secular bull market currently and rates will come down without any negative impact on the economy, then it is not ideal to buy CCIA above par.

Risk factors to consider

The main risk factor for CCIA is constituted by the low liquidity for the name. Not only are there very few preferred shares issued, but the CEF itself is very small at only roughly $100 million in net assets. Any significant risk-off event could see large 'gap-down' days. 'Gap-down' moves reference significant down days on a name (think -2% or -3%) with no fundamental reason. Let us have a look at the liquidity here:

Traded Volume (Seeking Alpha)

As you can see from the Seeking Alpha landing page, the daily liquidity for CCIA is extremely small. Any large player exiting the name on a given day will move the market significantly. Think about a risk-off event and panic selling, and you will understand how 'gap-down' days work for illiquid names.

CEF collateral composition - fully invested in CLO equity

As mentioned in the 'Thesis' section, the CEF is now concentrated on CLO investments, with the current portfolio focused on CLO equity:

Holdings (Semi-Annual Report)

CLO equity represents over 96% of the portfolio, with a tiny sliver of legacy whole loans remaining. The manager mentions in the Semi-Annual Report that it is actively trying to sell the last loan while trying to maximize the pricing it can obtain on the name.

CLO equity represents the riskiest tranche of a CLO structure, and in its basic form is a bet on a normalized economy with a low default rate. If defaults pick up and the recovery rates are small, cash flows to CLO equity switch off, with the CLO structure starting to amortize the senior AAA notes first.

The holdings here are therefore on the riskier side, but because it is a CEF, the fund has regulatory requirements around asset coverage. If asset coverage begins to slip, the fund is required to either redeem preferred equity or issue more common shares in order to fulfill the regulatory thresholds in place.

Our views on CCIA

We like CCIA given its asset manager (Carlyle) and their expertise in the CLO space. We like the term maturity and coupon on the shares. What we do not like is the fact they are trading at a large premium to par and the low liquidity. We do not think we are in a cyclical bull market, and we do believe we will see a large risk-off event at some point in 2024. We expect the securities to trade back to par during such an event. Currently, we are therefore a 'Hold' on this name, and we would look to enter a long position at roughly par only.

True buy-and-hold investors who stick this name in their 401k accounts should not care much about interim volatility or pricing points, but active investors should have this name on a watchlist for liquidity-driven pricing events.

Conclusion

CCIA represents preferred equity issuance from the Carlyle Credit Income Fund. The shares have a term maturity in October 2028 and come with an 8.4% current yield. The CEF is a new one, focused on CLO equity. The shares are attractive from a coverage and duration perspective but are currently trading significantly above par and have a very low liquidity profile. We would be hesitant to go long here and would prefer to wait for a liquidity crunch and a price point around par to buy this name.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.