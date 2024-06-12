Armastas/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) is a producer of lime and limestone products supplying the construction, industrial and metals sectors within a 400-mile radius of its plants. The plants ran at a utilization rate of 66% in 2023 and with a total reserve and resource basis of almost 400 million tonnes and an annual production of around 4 million tonnes.

This means the current reserves are underpinning the activities for the next 55 years based on just the reserves and close to 100 years if you would include the 156 million tonnes in the resource categories that are not included in the reserves.

This article is meant as a follow-up article on previous coverage, and I’d recommend you to read the previous articles to get a better understanding of the company’s history and business model. In this article, I will follow up on the company’s financial performance and the recent 50% share price increase, which caught me by surprise.

The first quarter is always slow, but the cash position is now generating a nice return

While it's not very fair to judge USLM based on the results of just one quarter, it does provide a nice look under the hood to see how the company has started the year. As USLM produces construction-related items, its second and third quarters usually are the strongest, as that’s when the construction activities pick up again.

But despite the first quarter of the year traditionally being the weakest quarter, USLM’s performance was pretty decent. The total revenue increased by approximately 7.3% to $71.7 million, and as the operating expenses actually decreased by approximately 4%, the total gross profit jumped by in excess of 25% to $30.6M.

That being said, the SG&A expenses increased but that $0.7M increase only had a minor impact on the bottom line: The operating profit still increased by approximately 30% to $25.8M, and this resulted in a pre-tax income of $28.3M after also taking the net finance income into account. The net profit in the first quarter was $22.4M or $3.93 per share, and that is just over 30% higher than the reported net income in the first quarter of 2023.

That was a pleasant surprise, and fortunately the strong EPS was also confirmed in the cash flow statement as the conversion ratio was pretty high. As you can see below, the reported operating cash flow was $27.2M and that number includes a net investment of $2.2M in the working capital position (mainly a build-up of receivables and inventories, offset by an increase in accrued expenses). This means the underlying adjusted operating cash flow was $29.4M.

The total capex was $6.8M, which results in a net free cash flow of $22.6M. Dividing this over the 5.71M shares outstanding results in an adjusted free cash flow of approximately $3.95 per share.

The dividend

The quarterly dividend payments remain minimal as USLM pays $0.25 per share per quarter, which means the vast majority of the reported and underlying free cash flow is retained on the balance sheet as the quarterly cash outflow related to the dividend is less than $1.5M.

The upcoming stock split

USLM recently also announced it will conduct a stock split in a 5:1 ratio. The split will happen after the closing bell on July 12 and when the market reopens the subsequent Monday, shareholders will receive five shares. The lower share price should improve trading in the stock, as the lower share price may reduce the spread between bid and ask. But from a fundamental perspective and valuation multiples, a stock split obviously has no effect as the market capitalization and enterprise value are not impacted.

The balance sheet

As you can see below, the company had a positive working capital position of almost $260M, including $207M in cash. Thanks to the high cash retention ratio, the company just continues to add cash to the balance sheet.

This means USLM had a net cash position of just over $36 per share.

Looking back at the full-year 2023 results

As explained before, seasonality is an important factor to take into consideration when looking at USLM. As the first quarter usually is one of the weakest quarters, the Q1 result should not be extrapolated to estimate the full-year performance of the company.

In 2023, the full-year revenue was approximately $281M and as the image below shows, this resulted in a gross profit of almost $103M which was almost 50% higher than in the preceding financial year. This definitely helped the performance of the company, and the positive impact of the interest income earned on the massive cash pile also was an important factor to post a bottom line result that was almost 70% higher than in 2022.

The EPS last year was $13.10 and the free cash flow result was slightly lower as USLM stepped up its investments. Total capex in FY 2023 was almost 50% higher than the depreciation and amortization expenses.

With a reported operating cash flow of $92.3M and an adjusted operating cash flow and adjusted free cash flow of $101.1M and $66.8M respectively, USLM performed quite well. The underlying free cash flow was approximately $11.7 per share. That being said, the $34.3M capital expenditures included some non-recurring items and USLM is guiding for a sustaining capex of approximately $22M per year. This means the underlying sustaining free cash flow in 2023 was close to $14/share, and it may be even better this year.

Investment thesis

Although I usually don’t like to use an EV/EBITDA multiple in the mining sector, I think it could make sense for USLM considering its reserves and resources underpin about 100 years of production.

At the current share price of just under $323, USLM has a market capitalization of $1.84B and an enterprise value of approximately $1.63B. The total EBITDA in 2023 was almost $110M which means the stock is currently trading at almost 15 times the 2023 EBITDA and even if we could expect a 10% EBITDA increase this year, USLM would still be rather expensive. On top of that, the current free cash flow yield is less than 4.5%, and even if you would expect a double-digit increase of the free cash flow result, the stock still wouldn’t be cheap. A deteriorating climate in the (road) construction sector would have a negative impact on the rock volumes and the realized prices, and I consider that to be the biggest risk to the hold thesis.

The stock has more than doubled in the past three years since my first article on USLM, but I see no reason to buy the company at its current valuation. I’m still a "hold." Additionally, the share price went up by in excess of 50% since my most recent article, which makes it look like I moved to the sidelines too soon. But it basically means the company – which was getting expensive – is just even more expensive now.