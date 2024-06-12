Marcos Schnaider/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

It's time to talk about one of the most well-known dividend (growth) stocks at the very end of the agriculture supply chain: meat processor Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN).

On top of being one of the largest food companies in North America, the company has been a rollercoaster for investors. Over the past ten years, TSN shares have returned 90%, including dividends. This lags the S&P 500's 230% return by a wide margin.

Moreover, as we can see above, this poor performance is due to a number of steep sell-offs.

While food demand is mostly anti-cyclical, the company and many of its peers suffer from the simple fact that the meat processing industry is highly capital and labor-intensive, prone to supply disruptions, low-margin operations, and other headwinds.

Using the chart below, we see profit margins in the mid-single-digit range are considered "good," which is a mile below the S&P 500's profit margin, which has consistently hovered in the low-double-digit range (excluding the pandemic).

During the pandemic, the company was hit by issues like restaurant closures, and the fact that thousands of employees working closely together was a major health issue.

To make matters worse, once inflation hit, it started to struggle with profitability (see the chart above), which resulted in plant closures, as reported by Reuters earlier this year:

Tyson Foods announced on March 11 that it will permanently close a pork plant in Perry, Iowa, in June, which will eliminate jobs for around 1,200 workers. The company, which has seen slowing demand for some products after the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, has also announced the closures of six chicken plants over the past year and has laid off corporate employees. Bloomberg reported on March 11 that Tyson Foods employs about 42,000 immigrants among its 120,000 employees in the U.S. - Reuters

Nonetheless, there's value in Tyson. If history offers any indication, it's that we can use the company's volatility to our advantage.

My most recent article, for example, was written on December 4, when I went with the title "Tyson Foods: 4% Yield And A Path To >14% Annual Returns." Since then, shares are up 14% including dividends.

While this is below the 18% return of the S&P 500, Tyson is on a path of improvement, which could bode well for the years ahead.

In this article, I'll elaborate on all of this as I update my thesis.

So, let's get to it!

Chicken & Operating Efficiencies Came To The Rescue

Tyson Foods has a $20 billion market cap. While that's a large number for a food company, it does not suggest that the company is critical for our daily needs.

However, that assessment would be wrong, as the company produces roughly a fifth of beef, pork, and chicken in the United States! This excludes its portfolio brand names like Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, BallPark, and others.

Tyson Foods

As usual, when dealing with low-margin businesses, investors often apply low valuation multiples, which results in "subdued" market caps.

To give you another example, Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM), which has a global network of thousands of trade points and plants connecting farmers to buyers, has a market cap of just $30 billion.

The combined market cap of ADM and TSN is just $50 billion. However, if both companies were to vanish overnight, food security would be in deep trouble - and I'm not exaggerating here.

With all of this in mind, the company is on a path to recovery, reporting a 60% increase in both adjusted EPS and operating income in the first half of this fiscal year.

In 2Q24:

Sales were stable at $13.1 billion.

Adjusted operating income rose from $65 million to $406 million.

This allowed adjusted EPS to turn positive.

Tyson Foods

The biggest driver was chicken, America's favorite protein. Using the three-year-old chart from the USDA below, we see that chicken became the number one protein after the Great Recession, as it started a Nasdaq-like uptrend in the 1950s.

USDA

Going back to Tyson, I believe the quote below perfectly sums up why chicken became the star this year. Please note that AOI stands for adjusted operating income.

In Chicken, the momentum established in the second half of fiscal '23 continued in Q2. In fact, versus the second quarter of last year, AOI increased more than $325 million. While we are benefiting from better market conditions, including lower grain costs, our bold actions and focus on the fundamentals are also evident in our results. We have made progress across the value chain. Our live operations are substantially better. We've improved yield, labor efficiencies and utilization in our plants. Our demand planning and customer service have also taken significant steps forward. - TSN 2Q24 Earnings Call (emphasis added)

Beyond that, the company believes its strength is its diversified portfolio. This multi-protein strategy helps the company mitigate risks that come with volatility in various commodity markets.

For example, while chicken hit it out of the park, beef struggled due to limited cattle supply.

This is what the USDA wrote in February, which confirms what Tyson sees:

Despite expectations of expanded production of pork and broiler meat in 2024, growth in supplies of red meat and poultry are expected to be limited by the impacts of the multiyear drought on supplies of cattle and continued adjustments of the turkey sector to an extended period of weak prices and the impact of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) on turkey flocks in late 2023 and early 2024. (Emphasis added)

Despite some issues, the company has grown its market share for the third consecutive quarter. Its market share is now 400 basis points higher compared to five years ago.

Tyson Foods

Adding to that, a new bacon facility in Kentucky that opened in January is expected to further enhance market share.

To further improve its growth profile, the company continues to innovate with protein products, which includes expanding into seasoned and marinated meats to meet consumer demand for convenience and variety.

Moreover, as I already briefly highlighted, the company has focused more on margins, which includes closing less efficient facilities and reallocating resources to more productive plants.

According to Tyson, this approach to capital deployment has not only improved cash flow but also positioned the company well to deal with future challenges and capitalize on growth opportunities.

Good News For Shareholders

During its 2Q24 earnings call, the company reiterated its commitment to building shareholder value through a number of strategic pillars.

Fortifying core proteins.

Building strong brands.

Growing globally.

Essentially, the company is improving its digital capabilities, leveraging data, automation, and AI technologies to improve decision-making and operations.

Tyson Foods

To add some color, during the Annual Global Farm to Market Conference last month, the company elaborated on its growth plans, explaining that international sales reached $2.5 billion at the end of 2023.

According to the company, investments in seven international assets over the past two to three years are now bearing fruit, as they are being utilized more efficiently.

As we can see below, past investments are now paying off, leading to better growth opportunities and lower capital spending.

Between 1H23 and 1H24, the company reduced CapEx from $1.1 billion to roughly $620 million. This allowed the company to reduce its net leverage ratio to 3.6x in 2Q24. It also helped that it more or less quit buying back stock this year.

Tyson Foods

Going forward, we can assume that CapEx requirements remain in the low to mid-$1 billion range, including maintenance expenses and inflation adjustments.

As such, analysts expect the company to lower the net leverage ratio to 2.3x in 2026, supported by a free cash flow surge to $1.6 billion (8% of its current market cap).

On top of that, the company revised its full-year guidance, including a $400 million higher lower bound of its total AOI range.

Tyson Foods

With regard to its dividend, after hiking its dividend by 2.1% last year, it currently pays $0.49 per share per quarter. This translates to a yield of 3.5%.

This dividend is protected by $2.58 in expected EPS this year (see the chart in the valuation part of this article), which implies a 76% payout ratio. This payout ratio is expected to quickly fall due to strong EPS growth projections, as we'll discuss in a bit.

As such, I expect annual dividend growth in the years ahead to rise to at least 6.5%, which is its current five-year CAGR.

This brings me to its valuation.

Valuation

Tyson Foods currently trades at a blended P/E ratio of 25.3x, which is roughly ten points above its long-term average. However, we can ignore this, as this is due to an outlier year. Last year, EPS imploded by 85%.

Now, using the FactSet data in the chart below, analysts see a path to recovery, with 92% EPS growth in 2024 and 36% average annual EPS growth in 2025 and 2026.

FAST Graphs

This implies roughly $4.80 in 2026E EPS. If we apply its normalized 15.9x multiple, we get a fair price target of $75, roughly 20% above the current price.

If we assume that the company maintains positive growth, we're more than likely looking at a prolonged period of double-digit annual returns, including its 3.5% dividend.

Hence, I remain bullish on the company and believe it's one of the cheapest consumer defensive stocks on the market.

However, because of its low-margin business and agriculture supply chain risks, I cannot make the case that it is a no-brainer buy that everyone needs to own.

While it is a decent undervalued dividend play, I prefer peers with much more steady growth, even if they are not as undervalued as TSN.

Just to give you an example, PepsiCo (PEP) is also a defensive player. Its dividend yield is just 20 basis points lower and it has a much more consistent performance than TSN.

After its recent stock price decline, it also comes with a double-digit annual return outlook (see the chart below).

FAST Graphs

That said, I believe TSN is attractive, and I will continue to cover its recovery in the quarters ahead.

Takeaway

Tyson is a major player in the meat processing industry, but its performance has lagged behind the S&P 500 due to significant industry challenges.

Despite this, recent improvements in operating efficiencies and a strong focus on chicken have accelerated its recovery.

Essentially, Tyson's diversified protein portfolio and strategic plant closures have improved margins, positioning the company for better growth.

Moreover, with a 3.5% dividend yield and expectations of strong EPS growth, Tyson remains an attractive investment in the consumer defensive sector.

Although not without risks, its undervaluation and potential for double-digit returns make it a stock worth considering for dividend-focused investors.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Strong Dividend Yield: Tyson offers a solid 3.5% dividend yield, making it a compelling choice for income-focused investors.

Tyson offers a solid 3.5% dividend yield, making it a compelling choice for income-focused investors. Operational Improvements: Recent efficiency gains and strategic plant closures have significantly boosted its profitability.

Recent efficiency gains and strategic plant closures have significantly boosted its profitability. Diversification: Tyson's wide range of products helps it to offset weakness in certain areas.

Tyson's wide range of products helps it to offset weakness in certain areas. Growth Potential: With expectations of strong EPS growth, there is potential for double-digit annual returns.

With expectations of strong EPS growth, there is potential for double-digit annual returns. Undervalued: Tyson is one of the cheapest consumer defensive stocks.

