J. Michael Jones

Academy's Shares Are Down

Being invested in Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) this year has not been fun. Things started getting worse starting in February, when Academy's main competitor, DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS) literally went to the moon, leaving behind ASO shares. So, we have two sporting goods retailers doing business in the same environment whose performance has been the opposite and is separated by a staggering 70 percentage points year-to-date.

Data by YCharts

Three months ago, Academy's shares were trading above $75 until the company reported Q4 earnings. While Mr. Market and I were expecting a strong quarter with signs of a rebound after a tough year, Academy delivered weak top-line numbers, driven by negative comp sales. However, what caused some concern was hearing from Academy's management that Academy's newly opened stores were not performing as expected because, in markets where Academy was not previously present, customers are less familiar with the brand. As a result, Academy had to moderate its year-one sales expectations for new stores from $18 million to $12-$16 million.

Since a big part of Academy's bull case hinges on new store openings and the company's expansion beyond the current 19 states it operates in, seeing new stores posting lower sales than anticipated did cast some skepticism on Academy's ability to fully execute its plan.

Academy's Q1 2024 Earnings

As soon as Academy released its Q1 2024 earnings report, the stock fell 5%. This was highly unexpected, as DICK'S rallied after a beat-and-raise quarter.

So, what happened? Here are the main operating financials that show how Academy is having a hard time keeping its traffic and sales at the same strong level it had until FY 2022.

ASO Q1 2024 earnings press release

Net sales were down 1.4% while comparable sales were down 5.7% after being down 7.3% last year. Net income decreased 18.6% to $76.5 million and EPS were down 15.1% to $1.01, thanks to the positive effect of share repurchases.

With retailers, comp sales represent one of the most important KPIs. Seeing continued net sales and comp sales decline is not a positive sign, especially when we consider Academy is opening 15 to 20 new stores a year. To state the truth, Academy doesn't include in its comp sales metrics its newly opened stores until their lifecycle has extended to 14 full operating months. So, we're now seeing that the stores opened in 2022 are part of this decline, while we still don't have full visibility on 2023 stores. On comp sales, we have to know what drives them up. In Academy's case, there are three main drivers the company talks about - newness, value, and traffic during key periods. As a result, the company always has to look for emerging brands and spark shopper interest with new products. Regarding value, the company has to offer private brands or execute laser-focused promotions that incentivize value-oriented customers to shop more frequently in Academy's stores without cannibalizing the sales generated by premium-oriented customers.

During the Q1 earnings call, Academy's management gave some color to the sales mix, pointing out it saw softness in footwear sales (-1%), although athletic footwear had the strongest performance thanks to brands such as Nike, Brooks, and New Balance.

In general, the company said its customers are facing challenges due to high inflation, low personal savings, and tight discretionary spending. This made Academy's customers shop episodically and gravitate toward value offerings. True, the company talked about a strong April, but, when asked how May was performing, it had to state it was once again a soft month, especially in the fitness business. Before this situation, Academy's plan "is to lean into newness and innovation as a way to help spark this business."

But, the most important words said during the earnings call were these: "Each year it's getting a little more promotional."

So, here we are. Finally, we're seeing a truly competitive environment where peers have to fight to gain customers and have to stand out either through efficient cost management or a different and easy-to-understand value proposition compared to that of the rest of the industry.

These words are extremely important because we have to understand that, going forward, we should moderate our expectations compared to the past few years or, even better, we should become even more focused on what enables a company to truly have success and stand out in a normal competitive environment.

Academy Underperformed Its Peers

Having said that, I have to admit I wasn't particularly pleased by Academy's performance. As a matter of fact, what Academy is saying is not confirmed by its largest competitor DICK'S which reported growth in transactions and average tickets, with comp sales up 5.3% on top of a +3.6% last year, driven by a 2.7% increase in transactions and a 2.6% increase in average ticket. Moreover, in DICK's Q1 earnings call, we heard its management seeing "strength across footwear, athletic apparel, and hardline."

So, although DICK's has a wider footprint than Academy's, I have a hard time giving a complete pass to Academy's executives, given what DICK's has reported. Moreover, Academy is rooted in the Southeast, with the rich Texas being its main market. Most of its states are high-income ones; therefore we should see stronger consumers. But this wasn't the case.

As a result, the narrative portraying overstretched consumers with no savings, although it may represent a segment of today's consumers, doesn't depict the whole truth.

A real difference between DICK's and Academy lies in their omnichannel execution. DICK's is ahead of Academy and can thus extract more value from its customers thanks to their online sales business bundled with its brick-and-mortar operations. Academy is trying to close the gap, and it's targeting 15% penetration for its online business. The good news was that in Q1, for the second consecutive quarter, its .com business saw positive comp sales.

To explain why I consider Academy's performance disappointing, let's consider some other pieces of news. We just saw other interesting reports going in the same direction as Dick's, rather than Academy's, with the year-to-date beaten-down Lululemon (LULU) being one of those announcing strong momentum.

All in all, while I consider Academy's management accountable for the underperformance of the business versus its peers, I see these macro-trends as favorable tailwinds that can still make it viable for Academy to deliver according to its unchanged guidance.

For this fiscal year, in fact, Academy's net sales are still expected to range from $6.07 billion to $6.35 billion. In FY 2023 Academy reported $6.16 billion in sales and its guidance hints this year could still come out as a rebounding year or, at least, a year where the decline in revenues seen in 2022 and 2023 should stop (in FY 2021 Academy reported a record-high $6.77 billion in net sales). Comparable sales should be between - 4% to +1%. Gross margins should still be between 34.3% and 34.7% (in Q1 it was 33.4%) and the company's net income is expected to be between $455 million and $530 million. GAAP diluted EPS should be in the range from $6.05 to $7.05.

What bodes well for Academy - in addition to the macro environment suggesting a rebound - is its balance sheet, which is in healthy shape.

Academy generated $200 million in cash from operations during the quarter, which caused the cash balance to improve 28% YoY to $378.1 million. Moreover, Academy seemed to be well aware of the challenging quarter it would have faced and thus managed well its inventory, actually decreasing it by 2% YoY. This means the company wasn't caught off guard by a sudden and unpredicted softness. Thanks to its strong cash generation, Academy was also able to pay down $100 million of long-term debt, lowering it to just $484.1 million. This happened while returning to its shareholders $131.7 million, and $123.5 million. via buybacks, $8.2 million through dividends paid.

ASO Q1 2024 earnings press release

Currently, Academy still has $574 million remaining on its share repurchase authorization, which represents a bit over 15% of its current market cap. This should help the stock price, and I'm inclined to think the company is currently profiting from the depressed valuation to repurchase shares aggressively.

Academy's Valuation

So, the question arises: Is it worth holding Academy right now? On one side, we have some data suggesting the company's recent execution wasn't stellar and damaged the stock's recent performance. On the other, we have a company sporting a strong balance sheet in an environment that seems to be turning in favor of discretionary goods retailers.

Moreover, Academy's bull case's main pillar remains its expansion trajectory. As the company's management said during the last earnings call: "Opening new stores remains the number one growth driver for us. As we previously guided, in 2024 we plan to open up 15 to 17 new stores."

Even though newly opened stores are not achieving the first-year target of $18 million in sales, Academy's average revenue per store is $22 million. Adding 15 to 20 new stores per year, in the long run, means adding between $330 to $440 million in new net sales per year, once the stores are operating at full speed. Let's imagine that new stores won't reach $22 million in sales for some time. It's still reasonable to expect them to grow their sales above $16 million. In the worst case, we're talking about $240 million of extra revenue per year starting from a store's second year of operations. Now, $240 million is almost 4% of Academy's current sales.

So, no wonder Academy's valuation, though its top-line growth has been non-existent in the past two years, is still highly attractive. We're talking about a 7.8 fwd PE, a fwd P/sales of 0.6, and a fwd P/FCF of 6.9. These are not demanding multiples. If Academy can add at least $250 million in revenue per year now that things seem to be running in a more normalized way, we would have an extra $0.28 EPS, if we consider the share count to remain flat at 75 million. Academy's annual EPS are expected to be $6.57 for FY 2024 and $7.35 for FY 2026. This gives a 2024 fwd PE of 8.2 and a 2025 fwd PE of 7.35.

However, if we consider an extra $0.28 for FY 2025, considering the low performance of Academy's 2023 new stores, we can expect the company to report $7.63 per share, lowering its 2025 fwd PE to 7.

Seeking Alpha shows a B+ as Academy's valuation grade. After all, its market cap is just $3.81 billion, which is not that expensive considering its yearly sales are above $6 billion and its EBITDA is around $800 million. Given these numbers and a good profitability (rated with a B), I would not be shocked to see Academy move up to a low-double-digit multiple if it recovers its comp sales growth. After all, DICK's trades at a 16 fwd PE and, even though it is performing better than Academy, such a wide valuation gap seems to be hardly justifiable.

Seeking Alpha

Academy's growth grades keep improving and is now a B+. This makes sense given its new openings.

Of course, revisions are not in favor of the Academy, but, usually, revisions are backward looking and rarely see a rebound before it takes place. I, personally, have explained why I think the Academy should be able to gain new momentum. Of course, if the Academy fails to do so, I will reconsider my position and think about replacing it.

However, Academy's growth path still seems convincing to me, especially for geographical reasons (there are plenty of States yet to be tackled).

Considering Academy's growth trajectory, there's still enough room for the company to post a few bad quarters and recover while learning from its competitors and its mistakes. But I have to admit I have become more watchful with this holding of mine and will follow it closely to make sure it is still accretive to my overall performance.