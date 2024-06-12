syahrir maulana

There are various ways of gaining exposure to Brazilian companies, the main one being through the iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ), which includes the country's main companies, most of which are commodities and banks, such as Vale (VALE), Petrobras (PBR), Itau Unibanco (ITUB) and others. However, the way we'll be dealing with this article is through the iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS), which is exposed to Brazilian small-cap stocks.

With this asset, you can be exposed to a diversified basket of stocks in many segments, but with some common features, such as greater sensitivity to the macroeconomic scenario, greater possibility of growth, companies with a slightly higher beta, and the like. This possibility of greater gains comes hand in hand with greater risks, such as companies more susceptible to the country's economic deterioration and more leveraged.

Among the main triggers for me to write this article are: 1. This ETF looks dirty cheap when compared to its track record; 2. The macroeconomic environment is bad but should improve eventually, making it an attractive option for value investors with a longer investment horizon.

ETF Overview and Main Exposures

Before going into the triggers, let's go through an overview of the ETF, which is extremely important for determining the risks and opportunities. Sectorally, we have Industrials as the largest, with 26%. Here, there are a number of different companies, such as Embraer (ERJ), which manufactures airplanes, Vamos, a truck rental company and a number of other industries that produce a range of goods for both Brazil and the rest of the world, meaning that many of them have revenues that are partly dollarized (such as Tupy and Embraer). In other words, it's difficult to determine a trigger just for this segment and include it alongside others. But in general, it also tends to benefit from interest rate falls in Brazil and the US and triggers specific to each company.

The other two most relevant segments are Consumer Staples and Consumer Discretionary. Here, although there are some names linked to commodities such as BRF (BRFS), most are linked to domestic consumption and again, there is also a high difference between the players, ranging from more defensive sub-sectors such as fashion and jewelry retail, with good companies that continue to grow, to companies that are in a worse moment and reporting losses (mainly due to debt and high interest rates).

Even though Real Estate is also a sensitive and cyclical segment, i.e. I could have allocated it together with the previous two, I prefer to separate it. The two largest in this sector are Allos and Multiplan, as well as Iguatemi, which also has a significant weight. All three are companies that operate large shopping malls in Brazil and have greater stability and resilience. The rest are more cyclical names, which only move forward when there is a better construction cycle.

Seeking Alpha

In short, it's an ETF with many names and several differences between them, from companies that are Small Caps but are leaders in their segment, to leveraged companies that are going through a difficult time. In total, there are 89 number of holdings.

The ETF's other noteworthy features are its low management fee (0.59%), and its semi-annual dividend distribution.

EWZS Looks Too Undervalued

As already mentioned, the current moment is unfavorable for Brazil and especially for these companies, but this is already well priced into the multiples. The current P/B ratio is 1.1x, while the forward price-to-earnings is below 8x a very low level compared to its history over the last 10 years.

EWZ Price-to-Earnings Ratio NTM (EWZ Price-to-Earnings Ratio NTM)

Not only that, but compared to Brazil's real yields (which are currently high and above 6%), this index is among the lowest levels observed, as indicated by a Santander study.

Santander

So there's room for this ETF to increase in value through the expansion (recovery) of multiples. Just going from 7.5x to something close to 10x would be a return of just over 30%.

Additionally, the Selic rate (Brazil's basic interest rate) is at a high and restrictive level, with potential cuts on the horizon. The Central Bank points to a rate close to 9.25% by the end of 2025, and it currently stands at 10.5%. As already mentioned, many companies in the ETF are very affected by the interest rate, both because they are companies linked to the domestic economy and because they also have post-fixed debts. In other words, a fall in the Selic rate and recovery of the macroeconomic environment means an increase in profits for these companies, revealing an even greater possibility of appreciation if the scenario over the next few years is favorable.

As Macrobond's study on Emerging Markets mentions, in general, there is now a price disparity compared to Developed Countries, well below the historical median. Not only that, but for this group of countries inflation is also well under control, which is the case for Brazil, where the outlook for the next few years is for inflation to be closer to the target, despite higher inflation implicit in Brazilian Treasuries.

Macrobond, MSCI

It should also be mentioned that the Dividend Yield is around 3.3%, which means that you are exposed to a series of asymmetric companies and you still get an interesting cost of carry.

There Are Important Risks

If in a Brazilian ETF there is an inherent risk linked to commodities, in a small-cap-oriented Brazilian ETF this risk is a little different. Of course, there is also some exposure to commodities, directly and indirectly, since Brazil's economy is affected by cycles. On the other hand, the main risk here is the domestic macroeconomic scenario, i.e. interest rates, unemployment, the population's disposable income, household debt, and the like.

And while I've said that the outlook is for interest rates in Brazil to fall, uncertainty about this has increased recently. For January 2026, interest rate futures are trading at a level close to 11.2%. All this distrust and "premium" on the Central Bank's expectations is due to Brazil's fiscal policy, whose themes such as the zero-deficit primary target for 2024 are no longer so feasible. In addition, the idea of higher for longer Interest Rates in the US directly affects expectations of lower interest rates in the emerging markets.

So, as much as it's an opportunity for interest rates to fall, it's also a risk that should be kept on the radar and monitored. Many companies with high net debt/EBITDA indicators will continue to suffer and have very high financial expenses if the cost of debt doesn't fall, with the possibility of needing follow-ons and the like to stay within their debt covenants.

These issues regarding fiscal policy and inflation also affect the country's exchange rate and are therefore a risk for investors. The opportunity cost is also something that must be taken into account, since even though it's cheap, there are uncertainties as to when the macroeconomic "turnaround" might happen, and in the meantime, there are Brazilian treasury bonds paying inflation + 6% per year, as well as 10 Year American Treasuries paying ~4.5%.

In line with tighter monetary policies, there are also more timid GDP growth prospects for Brazil, which are around 2% per year until 2027, and many companies in this ETF are dependent on the local economy, so projecting earnings growth is not obvious for all sectors.

If the worst expectations come true, it's quite possible that we'll see a drop in company profits, so the current low multiples wouldn't be wrong, characterizing the thesis as a "value trap".

Even so, I believe that there is a great deal of asymmetry in many of the companies that make up the small-cap index, caused by high uncertainty (which may or may not materialize) and the market's great aversion to risk. In addition to the factors mentioned, the capital flow is something important and directly affects companies with smaller market capitalizations and less liquidity. To illustrate this, in the latest Anbima report, it was reported that the net funding of equity funds reached -R$4.2 billion in the year and -R$4.6 billion in May alone.

The Bottom Line

In view of the information above, EWZS is a good way of gaining exposure to companies with higher levels of earnings and which should benefit even more from a turnaround in the macroeconomic cycle, with a series of important triggers that should eventually take place over the next few years. All the political and fiscal risks, which are important, seem to have taken on even greater relevance, causing the uncertainties to materialize in a flight from small caps and even greater disbelief on the part of investors, even with regard to some companies that still have interesting operating indicators and are part of the index.

As it is a position with a high level of risk (possibly as high as its opportunities), I believe that the ideal is a conservative dosage in the portfolio, or even better if there was the possibility for stock picking, and filtering out these best quality companies. It's important to note that even though there are some interesting players in the ETF, overall it's a cyclical move and should benefit from the recovery of Brazil and Emerging Markets in general. Even so, I see EWZS as a bargain (with risks), too undervalued to be ignored.