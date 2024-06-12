The Fed Can't Stop A Recession

Jun. 12, 2024 1:29 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), SPX, DJI, NDXSPY, IVV, VOO, VTI, DIA, IWM, QQQ, INDU, RTY7 Comments
James Foord profile picture
James Foord
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Federal Reserve is keeping rates unchanged, but cuts are expected later in the year.
  • Early signs of the US economy slowing down, including rising unemployment and weakening credit markets.
  • History suggests the Fed may not be able to prevent recession, but can impact market performance.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Pragmatic Investor. Learn More »

Piggy banks going over a cliff

PM Images

Thesis Summary

The Federal Reserve has decided to keep rates unchanged, but most agree that cuts are coming later this year.

All this, as we begin to see early signs that the US economy is slowing down. Powell has

Macro moves markets, and this is what I do at The Pragmatic Investor

Join today and enjoy:

- Weekly Macro Newsletter

- Access to our Portfolio

- Deep dive reports on stocks.

- Regular news updates

Start your free trial right now!

This article was written by

James Foord profile picture
James Foord
19.65K Followers

James Foord is an economist by trade and has been analyzing global markets for the past decade. He leads the investing group The Pragmatic Investor where the focus is on building robust and truly diversified portfolios that will continually preserve and increase wealth.

The Pragmatic Investor covers global macro, international equities, commodities, tech and cryptocurrencies and is designed to guide investors of all levels in their journey. Features include a The Pragmatic Investor Portfolio, weekly market update newsletter, actionable trades, technical analysis, and a chat room. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News