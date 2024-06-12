Monty Rakusen

Silver (NYSEARCA:SLV) prices broke out to new 10-year highs last month and technically, there are reasons to be bullish. But what about fundamentals? This question can only be answered if we manage to define silver's drivers, and that is not always easy.

What's Driving Silver

The drivers of silver prices are seemingly hard to pin down. It is both a precious metal and an industrial metal, and this is reflected in its correlation to both gold and copper.

Correlations (MRCI)

Gold, copper and silver all rallied together in May, but while gold and copper broke to new all-time highs, silver is a long way from its all-time high of $50.

Silver Chart (TradingView)

This is mostly because silver's bear market lasted a lot longer than gold's. Gold bottomed in late 2015 and had already rallied 62% by the time Covid arrived. Silver only bottomed after Covid. The two metals were still correlated in the most part, but silver tended to fall further and rally less from 2015-2020.

Silver's large drop in 2011-2020 is another reason it is still so distant from its 2011 high. Gold only had to rally around 80% from its 2015 low to exceed its 2011 peak, while silver needed a rally of over +280% from its 2020 low.

Oddly enough, this is a similar situation investors find themselves in when dealing with leveraged ETFs. It is called negative compounding - because losses are amplified, it takes a much larger rally to reach the previous peak. This is clearly seen on a recent chart of the ProShares Ultra Silver ETF (AGQ) - AGQ is still a long way below its 2020 peak while silver exceeded its 2020 peak last month.

AGQ Chart (TradingView)

It could therefore be said silver is acting like a leveraged version of gold. This theory is easily tested as gold has a 2x leveraged ETF called the ProShares Ultra Gold ETF (UGL). Amazingly, it has traded almost exactly like silver has over the last 15 years.

Data by YCharts

The comparison holds up over the last 5 years.

Data by YCharts

Indeed, the only time the two charts have properly diverged is from around 2019 until Covid.

Data by YCharts

Of course, silver does have its own fundamentals, but they do not seem to have a sustained effect. If you want to understand how and why silver moves, I think it makes more sense to analyze gold and think of it through the lens of leverage.

A Positive Environment

Importantly for silver, the outlook for gold is bullish. It is consolidating near all-time highs and sentiment is positive. Falling yields should be a tailwind as gold gets more attractive when real yields are low.

Silver has a bullish chart - it broke to new 10-year highs last month and has formed an inverse head and shoulders.

Silver Chart (TradingView)

As long as the current dip holds above $26, the strong uptrend should remain intact and target new highs above $32.5. However, as I believe we can treat silver like a leveraged gold ETF, we must be careful of long corrections and the impact of negative compounding. Breaking $26 would suggest a period of weakness.

Conclusions

It is nothing new to say silver is closely correlated to gold and has higher volatility. However, many will be surprised, it trades exactly like a 2x leveraged gold ETF. This is why it is still so distant from its 2011 peak.

With this in mind, silver is suited to strong uptrends and the current environment could be ideal as prices are breaking above the 2020 peak.