February Non-OPEC And World Oil Production Rises

A guest post by Ovi

The focus of this post is an overview of World oil production, along with a more detailed review of the top 11 non-OPEC oil-producing countries. OPEC production is covered in a separate post.

Below are a number of Crude plus Condensate (C+C) production charts, usually shortened to "oil", for oil-producing countries. The charts are created from data provided by the EIA's International Energy Statistics and are updated to February 2024. This is the latest and most detailed/complete World Oil production information available. Information from other sources such as OPEC, the STEO, and country-specific sites such as Brazil, Norway, and China is used to provide a short-term outlook.

World oil production increased by 553 kb/d in February to 82,219 kb/d, green graph. The largest increase came from the U.S., 578 kb/d. March's World oil production is projected to rise by 402 kb/d to 82,621 kb/d. As a check on the estimate for February 2024 that was made in the previous forecast, it was 82,204 kb/d, low by 15 kb/d.

This chart also projects World C+C production out to December 2025. It uses the June 2024 STEO report along with the International Energy Statistics to make the projection. The red graph forecasts World oil (C+C) production out to December 2025 using the STEO's crude oil report.

From December 2023 to December 2025, World oil production is estimated to increase by 2,199 kb/d while crude output is forecast to rise by 1,930 kb/d.

For December 2025, production is expected to be 84,988 kb/d. It is preceded by a November 2025 peak that slightly exceeds 85,000 kb/d. The December 2025 forecast is 384 kb/d higher than reported in the previous World update, and is also higher than the November 2018 peak.

A note of caution. The June STEO is now reporting/forecasting only Crude production, which is also shown in the chart. As a result, the red C+C graph is a projection based on the crude graph.

There is a significant change in the ratio (C + C)/C over the last four months of reported crude production relative to the previous four months. The average (C + C)/C ratio for the latest 4 months is 16% higher than the previous four months. This difference makes a significant change to the projection. The red graph uses the average for last four months of data to make the forecast.

The issue is why are the last four-month ratios higher than the previous four months. In the latest four months, Iranian condensate production increased by 15% to 20% over the previous four months.

A few more months of data will be required to determine the best way to project C + C production from crude production.

The STEO completed its forecast for this month's report on June 6th. On June 2, OPEC + announced that eight of its members would begin to unwind their 2,200 kb/d cutback starting in October 2024. The question is whether that announcement affected the current STEO report. Comparing the previous STEO report with the current one, it appears that output in December 2025 was increased by 160 kb/d, a minimal change. A reasonable conclusion would be that the OPEC + announcement had minimal impact on the June report. That is not to say that the STEO already had foreseen part of that increase in its previous reports.

World without US February oil output increased by 1 kb/d to 69,114 kb/d. March production is expected to increase by 325 kb/d to 69,439 kb/d.

Note that December 2025 output of 71,071 kb/d is 1,611 kb/d lower than the November 2018 peak of 72,682 kb/d.

World oil production W/O the U.S. from December 2023 to December 2025 is forecast to increase by a total of 1,456 kb/d.

A Different Perspective on World Oil Production

Peak production in the Big 3 occurred in April 2020 at a rate of 34,739 kb/d. The peak was associated with a large production increase from Saudi Arabia. Post covid, production peaked at 33,896 kb/d in September 2022. The production drop since then is primarily due to cutbacks in Russia and Saudi Arabia.

February's Big 3 oil production increased by 753 kb/d to 32,600 kb/d. The main contributors to the increase were the US, 578 kb/d and Saudi Arabia, 250 kb/d. February's production is 1,296 kb/d lower than the September2022 post pandemic high of 33,896 kb/d.

Production in the Rest had been slowly increasing since the low of September 2020 at 43,039 kb/d. Output in December 2023 reached 50,538 kb/d, a new post-covid high. However, January and February production reversed the increasing trend and production dropped by 919 kb/d over those two months to 49,619 kb/d.

Above are listed the World's 12th largest oil-producing countries. In February 2024, these 12 countries produced 76.7% of the World's oil. On a MoM basis, these 12 countries increased production by 658 kb/d while on a YOY basis, production dropped by 341 kb/d.

Note the large YoY increase in Iranian oil production vs the large Saudi Arabian drop. While the US and Iranian YoY increases are similar in size, the US increase is a rebound from a severe winter storm back to a more typical monthly output.

February Non-OPEC Oil Production

February Non-OPEC oil production increased by 276 kb/d to 53,345 kb/d. The largest increase came from the US. Note that Non-OPEC production now includes Angola.

Using data from the June 2023 STEO, a projection for Non-OPEC oil output was made for the period March 2023 to December 2025. (Red graph). Output is expected to reach 55,633 kb/d in December 2025, which is 1,665 kb/d higher than the December 2019 peak of 53,968 kb/d.

The same caution as noted for the World chart comments above apply to this chart.

From December 2023 to December 2025, oil production in Non-OPEC countries is expected to increase by 1,441 kb/d. According to the STEO, the major contributors to the increase are expected to be the US and Guyana.

February Non-OPEC W/O US production decreased by 276 kb/d to 40,240 kb/d. March's production is projected to rise by 66 kb/d from February.

From December 2023 to December 2025, production in Non-OPEC countries W/O the US is expected to increase by 100 kb/d, essentially unchanged.

Over a longer time frame, Non-OPEC W/O US production has bumped up against a 41,000 kb/d barrier. In January 2016, production peaked at 41,170 kb/d. December 2025's estimated production is 546 kb/d higher than January 2016. From December 2019 to December 2025, production is projected to increase by 550 kb/d or an average of 91.7 kb/d/yr, a very slow yearly increase for Non-OPEC W/O US oil producing countries.

Non-OPEC Oil Countries Ranked by Production

Listed above are the World's 11 largest Non-OPEC producers. The criteria for inclusion in the table is that all of the countries produce more than 1,000 kb/d. Note that Angola has been added to this table since it left OPEC.

February's production increase for these eleven Non-OPEC countries was 492 kb/d while as a whole the Non-OPEC countries saw a production increase of 285 kb/d.

In February 2023, these 11 countries produced 83.8% of all Non-OPEC oil production.

OPEC's C + C production increased by 277 kb/d MoM while YoY it decreased by 636 kb/d. World MoM production increased by 553 kb/d while YoY output decreased by 306 kb/d.

Non-OPEC Country Oil Production Charts

Angola has been added to the Non-OPEC producing countries since they have resigned from OPEC.

Angola's February production increased by 40 kb/d to 1,205 kb/d. Angola's production since early 2022 appears to have settled into a plateau phase.

The EIA reported that Brazil's February production decreased by 71 kb/d to 3,448 kb/d.

Brazil's National Petroleum Association (BNPA) reported that output dropped in both March and April, red markers. April's production dropped by 162 kb/d to 3,194 kb/d. It is also down by 484 kb/d from the November 2023 high.

Production from Brazil's off-shore pre-salt region has been added to this chart. April's pre-salt oil production dropped by 134 lb/d to 2,488 kb/d. The drop in the pre-salt region accounts for 83% of Brazil's overall drop of 162 kb/d. The OPEC MOMR states that maintenance and natural decline affected production during March. Probably the same applies to April.

From March 2023 to November 2023, production increased by 563 kb/d. A similar rise in production is not expected in 2024. For 2024 the OPEC MOMR is expecting a smaller increase, closer to 120 kb/d while the EIA is forecasting essentially flat output.

Canada's production increased by 145 kb/d in February to 4,739 kb/d.

The TMX pipeline received final approval to operate on May 1, 2024. The line is currently operational, and the first ships have left Vancouver.

"More oil coming from Canada will shake up markets for similar world oil streams including from Russia, Ecuador, and Iraq, according to analysts with Rystad Energy and Argus Media."

Here are two sources (see here and here) for what is happening with TMX Line 2 and the type of oil it transports.

Interestingly, there is concern with the crude specification the Line 2 can carry. Chevron (CVX), Suncor (SU), and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) have written the Canadian government expressing their concerns. Chevron claims California's vapour pressure limits will prevent it from bringing TMX Line 2 oil into California. One of the original preferred destinations for TMX oil was California.

"Chevron, a buyer of crude off the line, said in a letter filed with the Canada Energy Regulator Friday that the vapor pressure limit exceeds U.S. Environmental Protection Agency caps on storage tanks at California refineries. Chevron operates two refineries in the Golden State, and a failure to amend the pressure and acid limits may prevent it from purchasing or processing crude from Trans Mountain for those facilities.

Oilsands giant Suncor said in a regulatory filing that the high vapor pressure limit means companies will blend lower value hydrocarbons with the crude that is injected into Trans Mountain, reducing the value of the oil shipped on the line."

What is not clear is whether the speculations for TMX Line 1 and TMX Line 2 are the same or different? If they are the same, why is this issue being raised now? If they are different, why are they different?

The EIA reported China's oil output in February decreased by 30 kb/d to 4,255 kb/d.

The China National Bureau of Statistics reported production for March and April. March rose to a new high of 4,326 kb/d before dropping by 76 kb/d to 4,250 kb/d in April.

While China's production growth has risen steadily since 2018, it may be approaching its post pandemic high since the YoY increase for 2024 was 32 kb/d vs the 102 kb/d increase in 2023. The OPEC MOMR states: "For 2024, China's liquids production is expected to rise by about 15 tb/d, y-o-y"

According to the EIA, Kazakhstan's oil output decreased by 10 kb/d in February to 1,886 kb/d. Kazakhstan's recent crude oil production, as reported by Argus, has been added to the chart. In May, crude production dropped by 70 kb/d to 1,510 kb/d.

Kazakhstan and Iraq have been under pressure to reduce their production to comply with the OPEC + targets since oil inventories have not been falling as fast as expected. According to this source, both countries will reduce their output.

"OPEC + said following an online meeting on Friday that Iraq exceeded its quota by pumping 602,000 barrels per day in total in the first three months of 2024, while Kazakhstan exceeded its quota by pumping 389,000 barrels per day.

On June 2, 2024, OPEC + announced its plan to increase Production Starting in October 2024. In that plan, Kazakhstan is permitted to produce 1,468 kb/d starting in June 2024 to September 2024. May's production exceeds the June target by 42 kb/d and is down by 100 kb/d from January.

According to the EIA, Mexico's output decreased by 10 kb/d in February to 1,872 kb/d.

For March, Pemex issued a new and modified oil production report for Heavy, Light and Extra Light oil. It is shown in blue in the chart, and it appears that Mexico is not reporting condensate production when compared to the EIA report.

In earlier reports, the EIA would add close to 55 kb/d to the Pemex report. The gap between the EIA report and Pemex on average is 56 kb/d over the last 6 months.

The EIA reported Norway's February production decreased by 63 kb/d to 1,786 kb/d.

Separately, the Norway Petroleum Directorate (NPD) reported that March's production increased by 81 kb/d to 1,867 kb/d, red markers. April added 4 kb/d to 1,871 kb/d.

Oman's production has risen very consistently since the low of May 2020. However, production began to drop in November 2022. According to the EIA, February's output was 994 kb/d, 100 kb/d lower than October 2022.

Oman produces a lot of condensate. The OPEC MOMR reports that crude production in February was 771 kb/d, 223 kb/d lower than the EIA's C + C.

Qatar's February's output was unchanged at 1,322 kb/d, possibly due to lack of updated information.

The EIA reported Russia's February's C + C production dropped by 75 kb/d to 10,026 kb/d.

Using data from Argus Media reports, Russian crude production is shown from May 2023 to May 2024. For May 2024, Argus reported Russian crude production was 9,110 kb/d, a decrease of 180 kb/d from April, blue markers. Adding 8% to Argus' May crude production provides a C + C production estimate of 9,839 kb/d, which is a proxy for the Pre-War Russian Ministry estimate, red markers.

S&P Platts reports that Russian May crude production was 9,240 kb/d, down 50 kb/d from April. This is the first time there has been a greater than 100 kb/d crude estimate for a given month for Russia between Argus and S & P Platts.

February is the second recent month that the EIA has shown Russian production dropping.

According to this March 25th article, Russia ordered companies to cut oil output to meet OPEC+ target.

"Russia's government has ordered companies to reduce oil output in the second quarter to ensure they meet a production target of 9 million barrels per day (bpd) by the end of June in line with its pledges to OPEC+, three industry sources said on Monday."

This chart is almost the same as posted in the US March update, except that the light and dark blue graphs have been updated using the June STEO. The main difference is that output is now expected to be flat over the next 3 months till June.

It seems that each STEO update increases US production for December 2025, especially the Onshore L48. For the June update, the Onshore L48 increased December 2025 production by 47 kb/d to 11,596. Overall US production in December 2025 increased by 8 kb/d.

The last three months in the L48 - GOM graph continue to be essentially flat and may be hinting at a coming plateau.

