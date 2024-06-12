J Studios

Earlier today, the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that inflation for the month of May had remained unchanged on a month-over-month basis. Headline inflation on a year-over-year basis came in at 3.3%. Core inflation, which excludes food and energy, ticked up 0.2% on the month and 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. The May report represents the Fed’s long-term target, but the growing dichotomy between goods and services, along with the prospect of rate cuts, leaves questions regarding a sustained 2% inflation rate.

How Did We Get to Zero?

The drive towards an unchanged month came, thanks to deflation in durable goods. As I’ve reported in previous months, durable goods hit a deflationary trend in 2023 after the supply chain issues, which caused the initial surge in prices, abated. In May, durable goods deflation nearly reached -4% on a year-over-year basis. This deep drag is strongly contributing to the overall disinflation trend, and investors should be mindful that this trend will need to continue to attain a 2% year-over-year rate.

An assist for disinflation also goes to nondurable goods. While month over month deflation was reported, year over year nondurable CPI came in at 1.8%. Year over year nondurable goods inflation has flirted with 2% for several months in a row and appears poised for price stability. The price declines in the goods sector have carried overall inflation down, but overall price growth remains above 3%, which is well above the Fed’s 2% long-term target.

Services and Housing Remain Stubborn

Service sector inflation, which has stubbornly propped up overall inflation for the last two years, saw its lowest month-over-month increase since the summer of 2021. Despite the monthly drop, on a year-over-year basis, services inflation remains above 5%. The sector will need several months at or below 0.2% before experiencing meaningful disinflation.

After a healthy pullback in April, housing inflation edged up further in May, dashing hopes for accelerated disinflation for the sector. On a year-over-year basis, housing inflation remains up 4.6%. The disinflation in rent appears to be holding close to last month’s levels, but the sector is generating the highest year-over-year inflation rate of all sectors mentioned in this article at 5.3%.

Wages, Debt, and Interest Rate Cuts

While the path towards 2% continues, its slow pace raises many questions. With wages from the May jobs report ticking up on a year-over-year basis, will robust wages ruin the disinflationary trend? More time is needed. Additionally, the federal government is issuing debt at unprecedented rates, possibly aiming to issue more debt than in the fiscal year of the pandemic. This surge in spending is also counterproductive to the Federal Reserve’s efforts. With these two factors working against the Fed, how are they going to be able to cut rates and retain a disinflationary trend? Only time will tell.

Conclusion

If the economy is going to achieve its 2% inflationary target, the soonest it can do it would be May 2025, in my opinion. To get there would require eleven consecutive monthly reports similar to what we saw today. The Federal Reserve will release its updated economic projections later today to give us color on where they believe the trend is headed. Future CPI reports will need to show continued deflationary pressures in goods as service sector pricing slowly eases. Additionally, wages and debt issuance would need to either slow or be offset by additional deflationary pressures. I’m still not seeing how rate cuts get us to 2% any quicker. In fact, rate cuts could easily spur the economy into a full inflationary reversal.