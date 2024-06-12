magnez2

American Express (NYSE:AXP) is a growth company. For those who haven't been following the story closely, this may seem a surprising or even absurd statement. But it's true. The company is currently promising and delivering growth above what long-time shareholders were used to. There seems to be ample evidence that AXP can execute this plan, and that ought to lead to market-beating returns for investors, but the valuation doesn't currently provide a large enough margin of safety for me to recommend a buy.

American Express's new strategy, revealed at their 2022 Investor Day, promised medium term revenue growth of 10% and mid-teens EPS growth, a marked improvement on the preceding 10 years over which they achieved around 4% and 9% for those metrics. Investors could be forgiven for being skeptical, but so far, the company has delivered, and indeed, at the equivalent event in 2024, they reaffirmed the aspirations. I will cover in this article the basis for these ambitious targets and some of the risks that might materialize.

A New Strategy

Note: many of the statistics I will cite in this section can be found in the 2024 Investor Day presentation, which can be found at the link. If a statistic in this section does not have a link, it is because it is contained in the deck.

A New Generation

The core of the Amex strategy is to attract younger cardmembers without compromising credit quality. The benefits of this are clear: more customers paying annual card fees, more spend on the platform. But there are other positive consequences that are not so obvious.

Firstly, Millennials and GenZ grow their spend faster than the average card member. This graphic from the 2024 Investor Day presentation demonstrates that Millennial and GenZ cardmembers that got a new Platinum Card in 2019 grew spend at double the rate of new 2019 Platinum Cardmembers of older generations.

AXP 2024 Investor Day Presentation

This makes sense intuitively. The Bureau of Labor Statistics tells us that an American worker's peak earnings years are between 45 and 54, so cardmembers acquired at that age or later are not likely to grow their spend as fast as younger cardmembers whose earnings are increasing. It means that not only do the younger cardmembers have a greater lifetime value to AXP by dint of longer tenure, but we can expect the card spending growth rate to be higher over the medium term than it has been in the past.

Another benefit of the younger members is that they use their cards more. This graphic shows us that for the Gold Card in the US, younger cohorts are spending a larger proportion of their overall wallet on their Amex.

AXP 2024 Investor Day Presentation

CEO Steven Squeri attributes this to "virtual parity coverage", that is, the fact that in the US, Amex is now accepted at 99% of all places that accept credit cards. He said at the 2024 Investor Day: "We've been at virtual parity coverage in the US for several years now. This has helped us to grow our share of the wallet with our customers, particularly newer ones who never experienced coverage gaps." Among younger generations, the hesitancy to pay with Amex because of a suspicion that the merchant won't accept it has gone away.

All this means that the lifetime value of a Millennial or GenZ customer that gets an Amex card is twice that of an older customer, according to the company's estimates.

Refresh and Marketing Flywheel

The company has been making efforts to increase card spend among its existing cardmembers too. There are two main ways they have been doing this: more frequent card refreshes and Amex Offers.

The company has found that if the refresh provides more value to customers, they can charge higher card fees while increasing customer acquisitions and retaining and engaging existing customers. The slide below shows how Platinum and Gold card refreshes resulted in a briskly growing number of accounts, while cardmembership fees rose.

AXP 2024 Investor Day Presentation

Although providing more value to customers through refreshes results in higher marketing spend, the company is getting a return on its investment, as shown by the greater spend and greater profit margin on the new accounts on the slide below. The slide also shows that existing customers are not put off by the price rises.

AXP 2024 Investor Day Presentation

Another effort the company is making to increase spend on its platform is Amex Offers. Amex cardmembers are given exclusive access to offers mostly from premium brands if they use their Amex to pay. Because the company has a lot of data about a card member's preferences and spending habits, they are able to target the right offers to the right customer, making this a very effective marketing tool for merchants, and keeping the cardmembers engaged. At the recent Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference, the CEO gave an example from a few years ago of an offer of £1,000 off a purchase of David Yurman jewelry for Centurion cardholders. This offer was targeted to cardmembers who had bought jewelry, but not David Yurman jewelry, in the past 2 years. David Yurman achieved a high ROI on that ad. AXP's ability to offer this level of targeting is valuable to premium brands and motivates cardmembers to spend.

In addition to the two aforementioned initiatives, AXP has been leaning into their partnerships and co-funding benefits. Traditionally, this has meant co-branded cards such as those for Delta, British Airways or Hilton. But according to Howard Grosfield, President of US Consumer Services, at the recent investor day, the company has "2,000 brands co-funding value for customers through Amex Offers". He adds that this arrangement "creates a partner-funded flywheel, where access to our higher-margin premium customer base enables us to attract great brands willing to fund and market superior benefits at better margins that, in turn, attract more premium customers and more great brands." A virtuous cycle, as they say. The potential to increase card member additions and spend on the platform, while having partners fund a greater proportion of the benefits by demonstrating superior ROI, is a very beneficial business model. And the company is leaning into it, targeting 5x more partner funded value in 2026, which should help bring down card member rewards expenses and increase margins.

AXP 2024 Investor Day Presentation

The company can demonstrate that this proposition is working. Take a look at the slide below which shows that existing card member spend has been growing healthily and the newer cardmembers spending 2x more on their cards in their first year than they used to.

AXP 2024 Investor Day Presentation

A New World

AXP is also focusing on international as an opportunity for growth. They are growing faster than the market in their top 5 international locations (Mexico, Australia, UK, Japan, Canada) though they are starting from a fairly low base (11%, 7%, 6%, 6%, 4% market share respectively). Their strategy for continuing this trend relies on reaching virtual parity coverage. The company is employing the same "hybrid acquiring model" which helped them achieve this in the US. The company signs direct agreements with larger merchants, like Hilton or Walmart, and uses payments intermediaries like Worldpay, Adyen and Stripe to ensure that cards are accepted by smaller merchants.

I believe that virtual parity coverage is absolutely key to unlocking greater growth in the international segment. I myself have experienced the reticence to use an Amex card, not knowing whether or not it will be accepted, and frankly, the product is much more useful if this is not an issue. With virtual parity coverage, one of the biggest reasons not to get or not use an Amex card is removed, and growth is unlocked. The strategy is proceeding well, with the number of international locations expanding from 16 million in 2017 to 72 million in 2023. Progress on Locations in Force (LIF) Coverage, i.e. the percentage of card-accepting locations that accept Amex, can be seen in the slide below.

AXP 2024 Investor Day Presentation

The slow growth in continental Europe is frustrating, but it is going in the right direction. I will be watching closely for updated LIF figures when we next get them, but given the strategy has already worked in the US, I'm confident the company can execute it in the rest of the world.

Operating Leverage and Buybacks

So far, I have explained the company's 10% revenue growth aspiration. But further explanation is required to show why the EPS growth guidance is higher. There are two reasons: operational leverage and buybacks.

In addition to the partner-funded value increase discussed above, the operational leverage side of the equation is about using technology to streamline the company's operations. This includes making software engineers more productive by using coding copilots and using machine learning to run 100% of the company's credit risk models (which they have been doing since 2015). But I think the impact of new technology will be most clearly felt on the service side of the business. The company has a goal to reduce service expenses as a percentage of revenue to less than 4.5%. In the recent past, it has been around 6%. 1.5% of revenue doesn't sound like a lot, but for a business the size of American Express, it could mean billions of dollars in net profit.

AXP 2024 Investor Day Presentation

AXP is reducing this servicing spend while improving service quality in a number of ways:

Improving search capabilities in the Amex app has reduced customer calls following an app search by 9%.

A computer programme used internally by Amex's travel service staff called Travel Counsellor Assist provides high-quality and efficient travel recommendations and insights, and has reduced call handling times by 60 seconds.

An improved digital service (as well as a younger customer base) means a growing proportion of cardmembers are digitally active and less likely to require a phone call. Card servicing interactions per 100 transactions is down from 1.61 in 2019 to 1.16 in 2023.

VIBES (Valuing Interactions By Evaluating Satisfaction) uses natural language processing and AI to analyze customer satisfaction through language and tone on every service call automatically, giving a more complete measurement of customer satisfaction.

All of these improvements allow the company to provide better service at a lower cost.

Turning to buybacks, we can see that AXP's share count has come down precipitously from 1.05bn in 2014 to 736m in 2023. The board authorized a new buyback of up to 120 million common shares in March 2023, very little of which has been used so far. I would expect this buyback program to continue over the coming years. AXP's largest shareholder, Warren Buffett, showed his approval for the company's capital return policy in his 2022 Shareholder Letter.

The powerful combination of operating leverage and buybacks can be seen in the table below. Here I have applied a growth rate of 10% to AXP's 2023 revenue after provisions for credit losses until the year 2030. Then I imagine four scenarios, in which the company experiences operating leverage (a 1.5% net profit margin boost), buybacks (using most of the current buyback authorisation), both or neither.

Status Quo Op Leverage Buyback Both Revenue 108,333 108,333 108,333 108,333 Net Margin 14.8% 16.3% 14.8% 16.3% Net Income 16,081 17,658 16,081 17,658 Shares Outstanding 736 736 650 650 EPS $21.85 $23.99 $24.74 $27.17 CAGR from '23 10.0% 11.5% 12.0% 13.5% Click to enlarge

In this example, the combined effect on the growth of EPS between 2023 and 2030 of the combinations of operating leverage is more powerful than the effect of either in isolation. This model demonstrates how AXP should be able to deliver on their expectation of mid-teens EPS growth if they can deliver on the 10% revenue growth guidance.

So Far, So Good

American Express officially launched this new strategy in 2022, but elements of it have been in play for a while. How is the company doing? The growth rate before the pandemic (between 2014 and 2019) was 4.6% for revenue and 7.5% for diluted EPS. If we take the growth rate between 2021 (when revenue and earnings appeared to normalize after the pandemic) and the company's guidance for the end of 2024, those figures are 12.1% a year for revenue and 9.5% for EPS. So the early signs are that the plan is working. In future years, it would be good to see revenue growth remaining in-or-around the 10% target, while EPS starts to accelerate.

What Could Derail the Plan?

So far, the plan looks achievable and appears to be working. But success is by no means inevitable. These are some of the issues the company may have to overcome.

Worse Credit Quality in New Acquisitions

As AXP acquires more cardmembers from a younger generation, credit quality will surely decline. So far, they have shown that their US Millennial/GenZ cohort has strong credit quality with an average FICO score of 751 compared to 775 for other cohorts and 709 in the credit card industry as a whole. It's good to see that this FICO score for Millennials/GenZ has stayed steady since the last investor day in 2022, it was then 750. But how long can AXP continue to acquire younger cardmembers before the credit quality starts to suffer? This is a metric I will be keeping an eye on.

Diluting the Brand

Amex is a premium brand, so growing market share and acquiring lots of new cardmembers surely must make it a less premium product. As Syndrome from The Incredibles said, "When everybody's super, no-one will be." I think the tipping point for this is actually related to credit quality. As long as Amex users continue to pay off their balance every month and pay their card fees, the premium nature of the product can be maintained. This assumes that AXP continues to take care of the branding and marketing properly, and continues to associate itself with other premium brands.

Regulation

There are plenty of regulations and proposed regulations circling in the credit card and banking industry that American Express has to deal with. Visa and Mastercard have recently settled a court case regarding interchange fees. The Illinois State Legislature passed a law "that would prohibit card issuers and card networks from imposing interchange fees related to excise taxes and tips on consumer tabs." But according to the CEO, "the biggest thing right now" is that AXP is reaching the threshold of assets to be regulated as a Category III bank, and is not all that far from Category II.

The company addressed this in their 2023 10-K. US financial regulation separates large banks into four categories of regulatory oversight according to how much risk they pose to the system and their level of activity in certain domains. As of the time of writing, AXP is a Category IV bank, but the company anticipates it will become Category III this year because its consolidated assets were over the $250bn threshold for Q3 and Q4 2023 and Q1 of 2024, and will be for Q2 2024 as well. Four trailing quarters above the threshold are required for a category change. Additionally, the company is getting close to the $75bn of cross-jurisdictional activity required to become a Category II bank.

What would be the outcome? In the 2023 10-K, the company says, "Category III firms are subject to heightened capital, liquidity and prudential requirements, single-counterparty credit limits and additional stress tests". With its excellent customer credit quality, stellar return on equity and CET1 ratio of 10.5%-11%, well above the 7% required for their current set of regulations, the company shouldn't have much trouble hitting their marks. The only concern is the higher cost of complying with the regulations, including more frequent reporting and reporting on a wider range of matters. I wouldn't expect this to have much of an impact on revenue or profits, and a large organization like AXP should be able to handle it.

Macro

AXP is always vulnerable to a slowdown in consumer spending, especially at the higher end. In both the Great Financial Crisis and the COVID recession, yearly EPS fell by more than half from peak to trough. In a more garden variety recession, we might not expect such a precipitous decline, but it would be substantial.

If, like me, you are a long-term investor and not confident in your ability to predict the macroeconomy, this possibility shouldn't loom too large in our investment decision. History shows that as long as American Express maintains its profitability and competitive advantages in brand and credit quality, it will be stronger after a recession than it was before. In the two recessions mentioned above, the stock has returned 23% and 35% on a compound annual growth basis from its closing lows in March 2009 and March 2020 to the end of March 2024. During the next recession, we cannot expect to have the magical combination of luck and skill required to buy at the bottom, but I think this proves the point that as long as the business' fundamental model continues to work, recessions are a buying opportunity.

Valuation

For my valuation, I am going to present the scenario in which the 10% revenue growth and mid-teens EPS growth target is achieved. Then we can see how confident the market is that the company can achieve this. The model below grows revenue at a 10% CAGR, while EPS grows a little faster through a combination of margin expansion and buybacks. I have modeled a slower pace of buybacks (2.5%) than the company has maintained in the past 10 years (3.8%). I have kept the current PE multiple of around 20, which is slightly higher than the historical average but makes sense given the elevated growth.

The Author

The model estimates that if management executes the growth plan, the stock could return 13.6% over the next 10 years. If we are looking for a market return of 10% we could pay $290 for it today. This shows that the market is broadly on board with the company's ambitions, but is factoring a margin of safety in case it falls short. We should not forget about the dividend, which ought to grow over time with earnings, but with a yield of just over 1%, it doesn't make a big difference to the valuation.

Therefore, I think it is prudent for current investors in AXP to continue to hold the shares, while tracking the company's progress in delivering its growth plan. Those who do not, yet own shares might wait for a pullback before initiating a position. Also, given the nature of the business, there's always a chance that a buying opportunity presents itself during a recession, in which case new investors could take advantage of a cyclical upswing, as well as the secular tailwind of the growth plan.