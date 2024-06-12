courtneyk

Today, we are going to take another look at Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP). Our initial article on this mid-cap device maker came out right near the end of the summer swoon in the overall market in the second half of October. The stock of Inspire Medical Systems had been cut in half despite stellar sales growth and a rock-solid balance sheet.

Since then, the stock was in a rebound mode until the company posted its Q1 results in the first week of May, which triggered a large sell-off in the stock (see above). We concluded our last piece on Inspire by noting it was an interesting story we would keep an eye on and revisit. Therefore, it seems a good time to circle back to Inspire Medical Systems. An updated analysis follows below.

May 2024 Company Presentation

With the recent decline in the shares, the stock trades around $165.00 and sports an approximate market cap of $4.9 billion. This company is headquartered just outside of Minneapolis, and the firm is focused on offering a "best of breed" solution in the obstructive sleep apnea or OSA space. Almost all of Inspire's revenues come from within the United States.

May 2024 Company Presentation

Recent Results:

The company posted its first quarter numbers on May 7th. The numbers themselves were quite solid. Inspire Medical Systems delivered a GAAP loss of 34 cents, about half the loss analyst firms on average were expected. Net loss for the quarter fell to $10 million from $15.4 million in the same period a year ago. Revenues rose just over 28% on a year-over-year basis to $164 million, which topped expectations by some $3 million. Sales grew 25% year-over-year in the U.S. to $155.8 million, while overseas sales rose just over 145% to $8.2 million. So far, so good.

May 2024 Company Presentation

However, operating expenses increased 21% from 1Q2023 to $154.5 million. This was largely the result of the company expanding its sales organization and other marketing related costs. Management bumped FY2024 sales guidance a tad from $783 million to $793 million. This is up from previous revenue guidance of $775 million to $785 million, and would represent growth of 25% to 27% over FY2023's sales numbers. Unfortunately, given the stock sold off over 30% on the day quarterly earnings posted, investors were obviously hoping for more robust projections.

Analyst Firm Reaction & Balance Sheet Status:

The analyst community is quite split on the company's current prospects. Since Q1 results hit the wires, a half dozen analyst firms including Piper Sandler and RBC Capital have maintained Buy ratings on the stock. Price targets proffered range from $250 to $285 a share. Three analyst firms including Wells Fargo and Leerink Partners have reissued Hold ratings on the stocks with price targets ranging from $185 to $203 a share. Bank of America downgraded the stock to Neutral with a $225 price target and the following commentary:

'Profits are just starting, and until INSP can generate enough profitability to move valuation higher, we think stock upside will remain limited as the valuation digests the growth slowdown' on May 8th.

May 2024 Company Presentation

Inspire Medical Systems' balance sheet remains in great shape. At the end of the first quarter, the company had nearly $470 million in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet. The company has no long-term debt and approximately $355 million of Net Operating Loss (NOL) carry overs, which will help reduce taxes when the entity becomes profitable.

Conclusion:

Inspire Medical Systems lost 72 cents a share (GAAP) in FY2023 on nearly $625 million worth of revenues. The current analyst firm consensus has the company eking out a small profit of 16 cents a share in FY2024 on revenues of $788 million. They project earnings will grow to 89 cents a share on just over 20% sales growth in FY2025.

May 2024 Company Presentation

The problem with investment recommendation on Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. continues to be valuation. The company is moving towards profitability and still seeing solid revenue growth. However, the stock trades at nearly 190 times FY2025E EPS and over six times forward sales. In addition, there is some potential for GLP-1 weight loss therapies like Zepbound to eventually disrupt the sleep apnea space. Therefore, until Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. can grow profits so it can sport a reasonable P/E, the recommendation is to remain on the sidelines.