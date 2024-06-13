Could Cannabis REITs Begin Growing Like A Weed?

Morsa Images

For anyone around 40 years old or older, the thought of marijuana becoming legal in the United States used to be a pipe dream at best.

However, that is no longer the case as more states continue to legalize cannabis, as well as the ongoing discussions of legalization at the national level.

According to the Rockefeller Institute of Government, marijuana was routinely used in the U.S. until the early 20th century as an ingredient in medicines used to treat conditions such as dysentery, opiate addiction, epilepsy, and cholera.

Additionally, hemp was used to make cloth, paper, and rope.

And yes, people smoked the stuff, too.

The first regulation on marijuana was put in place in 1906, but it only required over-the-counter medicine to be labeled if cannabis was an ingredient.

By 1937, Congress passed the Marijuana Tax Act, which was law until it was struck down as unconstitutional in 1969.

By 1970, Congress created the Controlled Substances Act ("CSA") which set federal drug policy and classified Marijuana as a Schedule 1 drug, along with substances like LSD and heroin.

California was the first state to legalize medical marijuana in 1996 and multiple states followed suit in the years following.

By 2014, Colorado legalized marijuana for adult and recreational use, which has been followed by many states since.

As of last November, 40 states and the District of Columbia have legalized cannabis for medical use and 24 states and the District of Columbia have legalized cannabis for adult / recreational use.

Rockefeller Institute of Government

The disconnect between federal and state laws on cannabis created a unique situation where capital and infrastructure were needed to meet demand, yet traditional banks were not lending to the cannabis industry due to the drug's illegal status at the federal level.

The vacuum created by conflicting federal and state law provided the opportunity for real estate investment trusts ("REITs") to step in and provide capital to the cannabis industry. In 2016, Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. was formed to do just that (and list on the NYSE).

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR)

IIPR was the first publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") to provide capital to the cannabis industry. It acquires properties used in the cannabis industry through sale leaseback ("SLB") transactions that are subject to long-term, triple-net lease agreements with state-licensed cannabis operators.

The company has a market cap of approximately $3.0 billion and an 8.9 million SF portfolio made up of 108 properties located across 19 states.

IIPR's operating portfolio consists of 103 properties that cover 8.2 million SF and are 95.2% leased with 30 tenants and a weighted average lease term ("WALT") of 14.8 years.

While the company has a mix of industrial and retail, most of its portfolio is industrial at 92% based on annualized base rent ("ABR"). These industrial properties have special build outs to optimize yields and conform to state and local zoning regulations, but essentially, they are well-maintained industrial properties.

While the bulk of IIPR's portfolio is industrial, the company is a triple-net lease REIT with single tenant properties leased on a long-term basis with built-in annual escalations.

IIPR - IR

Innovative Industrial has significantly grown its portfolio over the last several years. From 2018 to the end of 2023, its property count increased from 11 to 108 and its committed capital increased from $167.4 million to $2.4 billion.

As this nascent industry has been developing, IIPR has seen outsized growth with FFO increasing by +155% in 2019, +64% in 2020, and by 31% and 24% in the years 2021 and 2022, respectively.

In 2023 growth began to normalize with FFO per share increasing by 6.69%. For the current year, analysts expect FFO to come in at $8.18 per share, which would represent a fall in FFO of roughly ~1.33%. However, analysts expect the company to return to growth with 2025 FFO projected at $8.48 per share, representing a year-over-year expected increase of 3.67% in 2025.

TIKR.com

Based on 2024 FFO projections, at its recent price IIPR is currently trading at a P/FFO of 13.07x, which in my opinion is too low given the types of properties in its portfolio.

The company primarily has industrial properties, but it operates as a triple-net lease. I put together the list below to get a simple average of P/FFO multiples for both industrial and triple-net lease REITs.

As you can see, the FFO multiples vary considerably within each sector, but on average industrials are trading at a P/FFO of 17.42x. Again, this is just a simple average, not market cap weighted or anything like that.

Now, I'm not suggesting that IIPR should trade in line with the industrial sector, but with a portfolio that is 92% industrial, I think it deserves a multiple closer to the industrial average than where it currently stands at 13.07x.

Seeking Alpha (compiled by iREIT®)

On a debt-neutral basis, a 13.07x FFO multiple for a portfolio of industrial properties is too low.

However, if the company is loaded with debt, it makes sense to give it a reduced multiple. For instance, Plymouth Industrial (PLYM) trades at a P/FFO of 11.03x but has more debt than its peers on average with a long-term debt to capital ratio of 64.55%.

However, this is not a problem for IIPR, as it has a long-term debt to capital ratio of just 13.23%. The company has one of the cleanest balance sheets around, with only $300.0 million of debt maturing in 2026.

IIPR has a debt to total gross assets ratio of 11%, a total debt to EBITDA of 1.22x, and debt service coverage ratio of over 16x. Additionally, the company has an investment grade credit rating of BBB+ from Egan Jones.

IIPR - IR

There are still plenty of uncertainties surrounding the cannabis industry, but at the end of the day, IIPR owns industrial properties, has very little debt, and trades at a P/FFO of 13.07x.

The FAST Graphs chart below shows an average Adjusted FFO ("AFFO") multiple of 29.03x and an average AFFO growth rate of 38.80%. While the math is correct, these metrics should not be extrapolated to project future growth as the industry is normalizing along with IIPR's expected growth rates.

Currently, the stock pays a 6.81% dividend yield that is well covered with a 2023 AFFO payout ratio of 79.52% and is trading at a blended P/AFFO of 11.82x, or a 2024 FFO multiple of 13.07x. I don't see the company trading back to an AFFO multiple of 29.03x, but I do believe the company deserves a higher AFFO multiple than 11.82x, given the makeup of its portfolio.

We rate Innovative Industrial Properties a Spec Buy.

FAST Graphs

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX:NLCP)

NLCP is a cannabis REIT that was formed in 2019. The company provides capital to cannabis operators that cultivate and / or dispense cannabis through sale leaseback, build-to-suit, and third-party transactions.

Once acquired, the company leases its properties to state-licensed cannabis operators on a long-term, triple-net basis where the tenant is responsible for most property level expenses such as insurance, taxes, and maintenance.

NewLake acquires cultivation facilities and dispensaries, provides expansion capital for owned properties, and funds build-to-suit projects for cannabis operators. Its properties are leased to leading operators in the industry, with lease terms typically lasting between 15 and 20 years.

The company is small with a market cap of approximately $390.7 million and currently trades over-the-counter ("OTC") rather than on a major exchange.

NewLake's 1.6 million SF portfolio consists of 31 properties comprised of 14 cultivation facilities and 17 dispensaries that are located in 12 states.

At the end of 2023 the company had 13 tenants which included leading operators in the cannabis industry such as Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF), Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF), and Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF). Its largest tenant is Curaleaf, which made up 23.4% of its current rent, followed by Cresco and Trulieve which made up 13.6% and 11.3%, respectively.

At the end of the first quarter, the company's portfolio was 100% leased, had a W.A. Yield of 11.7%, and a WALT of 14.1 years.

NLCP - IR

Like the last cannabis REIT, NewLake has a fortified balance sheet with excellent debt metrics. The company has a long-term debt to capital ratio of just 1.02% and a debt to EBITDA ratio of approximately 0.1x.

The company's 1Q-24 balance sheet shows total assets of $433.1 million compared to total liabilities of $22.5 million, of which only $4.0 million is long-term debt. The company's equity is reported at $410.7 million.

This gives NLCP a debt-to-asset ratio of 0.92% and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97%.

NLCP - IR

NewLake has delivered tremendous growth in its short existence, with FFO going from $1.09 per share in 2021 to $1.82 per share last year. Analysts expect FFO in 2024 to come in at $2.03 per share, which would represent a year-over-year increase of roughly 11.5%.

Using 2024 FFO projections, currently NLCP is trading at a P/FFO of just 9.44x, compared to its closest peer (IIPR) at 13.07x.

I would expect NLCP to have a reduced multiple due to its smaller size and OTC status, as well as its portfolio composition that is more concentrated in retail dispensaries, but ~3.6 turns is too much of a difference given the companies have very similar business models and low levels of debt.

TIKR.com

Both cannabis REITs are structured as a triple-net lease REIT and have industrial exposure. NewLake is trading at a significantly lower multiple than its only true peer - IIPR.

It's also trading well under the net-lease industry average FFO multiple of 12.73x that was calculated above.

The stock is essentially priced for negative growth, when in reality it is expected to grow AFFO per share by 7% in 2024 and then by 3% the following year.

At its current price, the stock offers a 10.17% AFFO yield and an 8.56% dividend yield that is well covered with a 2023 AFFO payout ratio of 83.07%. The company is expected to grow earnings, can easily support its dividend, and has a spotless balance sheet. In my opinion, an AFFO multiple under 10x is too low.

The AFFO growth rate of 14.88% listed by FAST Graphs is inflated due to the 48% growth rate in 2022. As previously mentioned, analysts expect AFFO per share to increase by 7% in 2024 and then increase by 3% in 2025. Somewhere in-between is probably a better forward estimate of growth.

Similarly, the company's average AFFO multiple of 13.81x is a bit on the high-side given the relative valuation of the triple net lease sector, the uncertainty surrounding the cannabis industry, and a market cap of under $1.0 billion.

While I don't think NLCP should trade at its average AFFO multiple of 13.81x, I do believe a current AFFO multiple of 9.83x is too low and that a patient investor may benefit from multiple expansion down the road.

We rate NewLake Capital Partners a Spec Buy.

FAST Graphs

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (REFI)

REFI is an externally managed mortgage REIT that specializes in providing capital to the cannabis industry through the origination of senior secured loans.

The finance company was formed in 2019 to fill a void in lending to the cannabis industry. Like the first two cannabis trusts, REFI saw an opportunity to fill the vacuum left by the disconnect between federal and state law.

Unlike the first two companies, REFI primarily generates interest income from loans that are collateralized by real property, rather than acquiring and leasing commercial properties to generate rental income.

While its business model is different, the catalyst to enter the space is the same in providing capital to cannabis operators that cannot go through traditional financing channels.

Since its inception in 2019, the mortgage REIT has sourced and closed over $2.1 billion in loans.

Currently, REFI's portfolio has a $377.6 million outstanding principal balance, a gross portfolio yield of 19.4%, and 1.3x real estate collateral coverage.

Additionally, the company's debt portfolio conservatively structured with a weighted average loan-to-enterprise-value ("LTEV") of 40.5%.

REFI - IR

The company's portfolio is diversified across asset types, geographies, and operators.

The vast majority of REFI's loans are secured by retail or industrial real estate. 69.9% of its portfolio is secured by properties described as retail/industrial, 18% is secured by industrial, and 7.8% is secured by retail.

The company's top 10 loans represent 64.5% of the total principal outstanding, and its portfolio has a W.A. loan size equaling 5.5% of the total principal outstanding.

By location, the company's largest concentration is in Michigan, which represents approximately 15% of its portfolio.

REFI - IR

The REFI mortgage REIT is fairly new, so we don't have much historical information, but last year the company increased its distributable cash per share by 7.6%, going from $2.10 per share in 2022 to $2.26 per share in 2023.

Analysts expect distributable cash per share to fall by 3.3% in 2024, to $2.19 per share, but then to increase by 4.4%, to $2.28 per share in 2025.

Using the company's expected 2024 distributable cash per share as a proxy for earnings gives the mortgage REIT a current P/E ratio of just 7.15x.

TIKR.com

This compares to its closest competitor AFC Gamma's (AFCG) that has a P/E of 8.43x. Below, I ran a simple average on a handful of mortgage REITs and as an industry, mortgage REITs are trading at a P/E ratio of ~8.39x.

REFI's price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15x compares favorably to AFCG and the mortgage REIT industry as a whole. The company's current P/E also compares favorably to its normal historical P/E ratio of 8.56x.

Seeking Alpha (compiled by iREIT®)

At its current price, REFI's stock offers a 14.28% EPS yield and a 12.01% dividend yield.

As previously mentioned, analysts expect distributable cash per share to come in at $2.19 in 2024, compared to an estimated 2024 dividend of $1.88 per share, suggesting an expected 2024 dividend payout ratio of roughly 86%.

We rate Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance a Spec Buy.

FAST Graphs

In Closing

As you can see below, the cannabis sector has returned 4.4% YTD:

iREIT®

For yield-oriented investors, cannabis is appealing - averaging 8.7% (average dividend yield). As seen below, NLCP is the top-performer overall:

iREIT®

I recently interviewed NLCP's CEO, Anthony Coniglio, and he told me about,

"...a proposed rule to reschedule (cannabis) from scheduled one to schedule three."

He said that this represents,

"...a momentous occasion for the industry that will provide meaningful tax implications for the operators. More importantly, it's a major step as the Federal Government is acknowledging that there are medical benefits to cannabis."

He added,

"We think this is an important marker for federalization and legalization."

As shown below in the NewLake chart, the cannabis sector is heating back up:

Yahoo Finance

Who knows, maybe cannabis REITs will begin to grow like a weed again?

Yahoo Finance (IIPR)

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.