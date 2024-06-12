U.S. Weekly FundFlows Insight Report: Money Market Funds Add $29.2 Billion During First Week Of June

Jun. 12, 2024 1:40 PM ETSPY, IVV, QQQ, MDYG, HYG, SGOV, LQD, AGG
Jack Fischer profile picture
Jack Fischer
406 Followers

Summary

  • During LSEG Lipper’s fund-flows week that ended June 5, 2024, investors were overall net purchasers of fund assets for the sixth week in seven, adding a net $39.4 billion.
  • Mixed-assets funds (-$389 million) and alternative investments (-$186 million) reported outflows.
  • In aggregate, spot bitcoin ETFs saw an inflow (+$1.2 billion) over the week, led by Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) which logged its largest inflow (+$602 million) since the week ending March 13, 2024.

Abstract blockchain technology background

koto_feja

The data in the article below is sourced from Lipper's Global Fund Flows application. GFF can be found on LSEG Workspace ("FundFlows").

During LSEG Lipper's fund-flows week that ended June 5, 2024, investors were overall net purchasers of fund assets (including both

This article was written by

Jack Fischer profile picture
Jack Fischer
406 Followers
Jack Fischer joined the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) as a Senior Research Analyst in February 2021. He is responsible for fund market analysis and research, covering both U.S. and Canada. Jack spent time playing professional baseball with the Detroit Tigers before working at Northern Trust and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management. Jack earned his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Wake Forest University.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPY--
SPDR® S&P 500® ETF Trust
IVV--
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
QQQ--
Invesco QQQ Trust ETF
MDYG--
SPDR® S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF
HYG--
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News