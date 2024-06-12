Digital Vision./DigitalVision via Getty Images

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) shares are off to the races today. This is a stock we have previously traded and have liked its growth, rating the stock a quality hold, but now the valuation is really pushing the limits. The growth is strong, but my oh my, what a run.

For those unfamiliar, Casey's and the companies under it operate convenience stores, so-called "Casey's General Stores" as the name implies, and other "Casey's" branded shops. Essentially, they sell convenience store items you would expect, such as snacks, quick made, pizza, sandwiches, sodas, beers, tobacco products, and other items one may need quickly or for the road, including gasoline. Today's jump stems from the just-reported fiscal Q4 2024 earnings, as well as management setting the tone for a strong 2025. Let us discuss the results in this column.

While there is a dividend here, it is a far cry from an income name, but the company did just raise it by 16%. In terms of buying this rally, you will be paying top market dollar here. Seeking Alpha's Quant ratings assigning a C+ to growth (marginally attractive at best), but a failing "F" on value. Make no mistake, there is strong EBITDA and EPS growth, though sales growth that is minimal. On the valuation front, near 24X FWD is expensive, though the PEG ratio looking forward is 1.83 which is relatively attractive.

In terms of the top-line revenue, the company reports its fuel sales, and inside store sales, separately. Fuel sales are very volatile. Total revenue of $3.6 billion rose 8% from last year, and was slightly ahead of expectations. Same-store fuel gallons were up 0.9% compared to last year's comparable quarter, though the fuel margin was just $0.365 per gallon. Total growth in gross profit in fuel was 15%, rising to $253 million. Inside same-store sales, where customers are doing convenience store shopping, increased 5.6% compared to the prior year, and 12.4% on a two-year stack basis, with gross margins of 41.2%. Total inside gross profit increased 16.2% to $517 million compared to the prior year.

When we factor in the sales growth of 8%, we thought the margins here were quite positive, though fuel margins are down from several quarters ago. Now that said, operating expenses increased 11%, though 6% of the increase is due to operating 137 more stores than the prior year. Total same-store employee expenses contributed to 2% of the increase. Net income, EBITDA and EPS all grew from last year. EBITDA rose 32% from a year ago to $219 million, with net income of $87 million, translating to EPS of $2.34, which rose 57%. Now, that kind of growth does justify a stretched valuation, but that growth is not the norm. However, the company is continuing to expand its footprint into new markets.

One thing we do like here is that Casey's is still expanding to new markets. Casey's built or acquired 154 stores in the fiscal year, ending at 2,658 stores, and entered Texas, its 17th state. So there are many more states to go here, the growth runway is long.

The balance sheet is also solid. The company ended the quarter with approximately $1.1 billion in available liquidity. Of this, $206 million is in cash and cash equivalents on hand and $900 million is on existing lines of credit. That said, long-term debt and lease obligations, net of current maturities, is $1.58 billion. So, there is some leverage here, but nothing precarious. We do note an increase in inventories to $428 million, but this is likely due to more stores being operated.

As we look ahead to the 2025 fiscal year, the tone was set strong by management. First, fiscal 2025 EBITDA growth is expected to be around 8%. EPS will be helped by share repurchases, and Casey's still has $295 million available on its repurchase authorization. In terms of comps, inside store sales are expected to increase 3% to 5%, while same-store fuel gallons sold to be between negative 1% to positive 1%. Somewhat mixed there, but the company is pushing for 100 new store openings in the future. For the fiscal year, we are targeting $13.95-$14.55 in EPS based on these expectations.

Bottom line, the growth is continuing, but Casey's General Stores, Inc. shares are expensive. However, there have been very few and far between pullbacks that offer buying points. So if you do get a pullback, you should consider adding shares, but overall, we continue to rate this name a quality hold.