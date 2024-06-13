Deagreez

For years, I've highlighted the barbell high-yield and hyper-growth approach's power to maximize long-term income.

Let me use my personal "Fantastic Five" of Amazon (AMZN), Nvidia (NVDA), Brookfield Asset Management (BAM), British American, and Enbridge (ENB) to highlight what I mean.

This combination of yield plus growth is what I call "bi-polar investing," the two poles of growth and yield.

Historical Return Since 1999

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

If you could stomach the volatility and get lucky by buying Amazon, Nvidia, and Brookfield before they were legends, pure hyper-growth could have turned $1,000 into $27 million over the last 25 years.

British American and Enbridge delivered solid market-beating returns and lower volatility during bear markets.

I selected these five, in particular, because they not only do an excellent job of representing maximum low-risk yield or hyper growth at a reasonable price but are also non-correlated primarily to each other.

Monthly Correlations Since 2019

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

Annual Returns Since 2019

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

Over monthly and annual periods, these five blue chips, representing five sectors, are mostly non-correlated to each other.

In bear markets, they are, of course, most of the time, at least, as most correlations for the same asset class (stocks) tend to move toward one in a panic.

But here is why long-term non-correlation is a "free lunch" and a source of free returns and income over the long term.

The Rebalancing Premium: Why Diversification Is The Only "Free Lunch" On Wall Street

According to Resolve Asset Management's Adam Butler, Mike Philbrick, and Rodrigo Gordillo, rebalancing can generate a premium by taking advantage of the volatility and non-correlation between different asset classes.

A well-diversified portfolio with multiple independent bets, i.e., assets, stocks, bonds, and alternatives that zig and zag independently, can achieve a yearly 3%-4% rebalancing premium.

Resolve Asset Management

In other words, let's say you have 20 non-correlated assets (Ray Dalio says there are 20 good ones worth owning). In year one, they start at Price A. And 20 years later, they are still at Price A - no actual returns on these assets for 20 years.

Resolve Asset Management

But since the prices of each asset go up or down independently over time, by rebalancing, selling the expensive ones, and buying the undervalued ones (relative historical valuation), you can generate 3% to 4% annual returns over 20 years even though none of the assets made any money.

Over 20 years, 3.5% annual rebalancing yield = 100% gain on assets that were flat over 20 years.

Northern Trust's research evaluates different rebalancing frequencies and finds that annual rebalancing is optimal for maintaining the intended risk profile and capturing the diversification benefits.

They also note that rebalancing can be tax-efficient and improve risk-adjusted returns compared to a buy-and-hold strategy.

Vanguard

Vanguard's research confirms that over the last 30 years, rebalancing stocks and bonds once per year was optimal, generating 0.5% higher annual returns through the rebalancing premium.

Think of rebalancing yield as the "yield for market irrationality."

If the market is mispriced in the short term, either in bubbles or bear markets for individual stocks, bonds, or other assets, this source of "free returns" could persist forever.

Why is 3% to 4% extra rebalancing returns from a diversified asset strategy impressive? Or even 0.5% higher annual returns from rebalancing stocks and bonds?

Resolve Asset Management

Over the last 21 years, just 42 fund managers beat the S&P, and their median outperformance was 0.3%.

In other words, rebalancing stocks and bonds beat the best fund managers.

That 3% to 4% higher returns from rebalancing yield is superior to the best fund manager who beat the market by 1.8% per year while outperforming just 13/21 years.

A 50% stock, 50% bond, 50% carry, and 50% trend portfolio outperformed the market by 3.2% annually while beating the market in 18 out of 21 years.

Diversification, done thoughtfully, is indistinguishable from magic." - Rodrigo Gordillo

How Rebalancing High-Yield And Hyper-Growth Turbocharges Long-Term Income

$1,000 Initial Investment (Portfolio Visualizer )

Income Per $1,000 Investment

Metric BTI + ENB Fantastic 5 Total Dividends $11,185 $51,846 Total Inflation-Adjusted Dividends $6,013.44 $27,874.19 Annualized Income Growth Rate 14.6% 25.4% Total Income/Initial Investment % 11.19 51.85 Inflation-Adjusted Income/Initial Investment 6.01 27.87 More Inflation-Adjusted Income Than BTI + ENB Alone NA 4.64 Starting Yield 5.7% 5.1% Today's Annual Dividend Return On Your Starting Investment (Yield On Cost) 132.2% 932.9% 2024 Inflation-Adjusted Annual Dividend Return On Your Starting Investment (Inflation-Adjusted Yield On Cost) 71.1% 501.6% Click to enlarge

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

You can only buy so many high-yield blue chips with your income.

But through rebalancing each year (the end of the year is usually a record high), you can buy more high-yield blue chips with other people's money.

The hyper-growth gains of companies like Amazon, Brookfield, and Nvidia can fund more BTI and ENB buys than I could ever hope to afford with my savings.

And that is how your yield + growth combine to create the ultimate long-term income source.

Enter The Third Pole Of Maximizing Retirement Income: Negative-Correlated Hedges

Annual Correlations Since Jan 2021

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

Monthly Since Jan 2021

Portfolio Visualizer

KMLM has had a bear market correlation to the S&P of -0.82 since 1991. So, when stocks are at their bottom, and fear is at its peak, KMLM has median gains of 30% compared to the S&P's 31% decline.

Metric US Stocks (VOO) 60-40 (BAGPX) KMLM 2022 Bear Market (1/4/22-10/12/22 -27.5% -21.1% 47.7% Pandemic (2/19/20-3/23/20) -35.3% -21.7% 13.6% 2018 Bear Market (9/21/2018-12/25/2018) -20.2% -11.6% 0.3% 2011 Debt Ceiling Crisis (4/29/2011-10/3/2011) -21.6% -10.8% 2.8% Great Recession (10/8/2007-3/2/2009) -55.2% -29.9% 58.5% Tech Crash (3/27/2000 - 10/7/2002) -49.2% -18.6% 69.0% 1990 Bear Market (7/17/1990-10/11/1990) -20.4% 8.2% 29.8% Average Bear Market -32.8% -17.5% 31.7% Median Bear Market -27.5% -18.6% 29.8% S&P Correlation During Crisis 1.00 0.84 -0.77 Lost Decade Total Returns (3/27/2000-12/19/2011) -1.7% 42.3% 160.6% ZIRP Era Total Returns (12/16/2008-3/16/2022) 524.5% 266.3% 36.9% Post-Pandemic Total Returns (3/23/2020-6/5/24) 155.2% 67.4% 37.4% Annual Returns Since Inception/1985 11.3% 8.1% 9.1% Consensus Future Returns 13.2% 9.8% 9.1% Historical Tax Expense 7.2% 20.8% 19.60% Post-Tax Consensus Return Potential 12.3% 7.7% 7.3% Expense Ratio 0.03% 0.03% 0.90% Net Consensus Return Potential 12.2% 8.4% 6.4% Negative Correlation-Adjusted Net Return Potential 6.1% 4.6% 27.9% Click to enlarge

(Source: Dividend Kings Portfolio Optimizer Tool, YCharts, KFA, Resolve Asset Management)

In the seven bear markets since 1987, KMLM has delivered median bear market gains of 30%, the mirror image of the S&P.

It's 7/7 in every bear market of the last 37 years.

If you're looking for something that will be up in a bear market, KMLM represents the best hedging asset I've ever discovered.

3 Reasons Tri-Polar Investing Is So Powerful

What if you don't care about volatility? Just invest in the S&P for 40 years, and you can safely ignore the market and keep dollar cost averaging.

If you buy a 20-stock portfolio of diversified blue chips and rebalance once yearly, you might think hedges don't matter.

3 Reasons I'm A Tri-Polar Investor

Higher long-term income potential. Better long-term return potential. Reduced volatility (so low that you look forward to bearing markets; the bigger, the better).

Note that traditional portfolio insurance, like put options, is a negative return asset.

You're losing money and just hedging the downside.

KMLM is a positive return asset, insurance that pays you to own it long term.

KMLM And Nvidia: A Case Study In The Power Of Non-Correlated Assets

Annual Correctional

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

KMLM is perfectly negatively correlated to Nvidia. In years when NVDA is down, KMLM is up.

Monthly Correlations

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

Let me show you how this incredibly negatively correlated super-hedging asset can turn even the most volatile company, NVDA, which has had 3X higher volatility than the S&P since its IPO, into an incredible income compounder.

Compounding The Compounders By Combining KMLM With Hyper-Growth Stocks

Metric US Stocks (VOO) KMLM Nvidia KMLM/NVDA 66% KMLM, 33% NVDA 75% KMLM/25% NVDA (Sharpe Optimized) 2022 Bear Market (1/4/22-10/12/22 -27.5% 47.7% -60.7% -6.5% 11.6% 20.6% Pandemic (2/19/20-3/23/20) -35.3% 13.6% -32.4% -9.4% -1.7% 2.1% 2018 Bear Market (9/21/2018-12/25/2018) -20.2% 0.3% -51.7% -25.7% -17.0% -12.7% 2011 Debt Ceiling Crisis (4/29/2011-10/3/2011) -21.6% 2.8% -41.0% -19.1% -11.8% -8.1% Great Recession (10/8/2007-3/2/2009) -55.2% 58.5% -79.5% -10.5% 12.5% 24.0% Tech Crash (3/27/2000 - 10/7/2002) -49.2% 69.0% -64.4% 2.3% 24.5% 35.6% 1990 Bear Market (7/17/1990-10/11/1990) -20.4% 29.8% NA 29.8% NA NA Average Bear Market -32.8% 31.7% -54.9% -11.6% 2.8% 10.0% Median Bear Market -27.5% 29.8% -56.2% -13.2% 1.1% 8.3% S&P Correlation During Crisis 1.00 -0.77 0.66 -0.06 -0.29 -0.41 Lost Decade Total Returns (3/27/2000-12/19/2011) -1.7% 160.6% 81.3% 121.0% 134.2% 140.8% ZIRP Era Total Returns (12/16/2008-3/16/2022) 524.5% 36.9% 11820.0% 5928.4% 3964.5% 2982.7% Post-Pandemic Total Returns (3/23/2020-6/5/24) 155.2% 37.4% 2190.0% 1113.7% 754.9% 575.5% Annual Returns Since Inception/1985 11.3% 9.1% 37.4% 23.2% 18.5% 16.2% Consensus Future Returns 13.2% 9.1% 40.3% 24.7% 19.5% 16.9% Historical Tax Expense 7.2% 19.60% 0.0% 9.80% 13.07% 14.7% Post-Tax Consensus Return Potential 12.3% 7.3% 40.3% 23.8% 18.3% 15.6% Expense Ratio 0.03% 0.90% 0.00% 0.45% 0.60% 0.7% Net Consensus Return Potential 12.2% 6.4% 40.3% 23.4% 17.7% 14.9% Negative Correlation-Adjusted Net Return Potential 6.1% 27.9% 24.3% 26.1% 26.7% 27.0% Click to enlarge

(Source: Dividend Kings Portfolio Optimizer Tool, YCharts, KFA, Resolve Asset Management)

NVDA, combined with KMLM, has very low volatility in bear markets, and if you use the proper weighting, you can achieve positive returns.

Portfolio Visualizer

The optimal ratio of KMLM to NVDA is 3:1 based on the last three years and maximizing volatility-adjusted returns.

Portfolio Visualizer

This combination allows for 20% returns, with a peak decline of 6% since Jan 2021.

Portfolio Visualizer

A portfolio bucket that, on average, goes up when the market does own and captures 56% to 82% of the market's upside, at least over the last 3.5 years.

Portfolio Visualizer

More consistent returns, avoiding the downturn of 2022.

Portfolio Visualizer

The ride was much smoother during the bear market with KMLM paired with NVDA.

YCharts

Even in a low-volatility market like 2024, NVDA fell 20% at its peak intra-day decline at the recent 5.9% market pullback. NVDA crashed 4X as much as the S&P while KMLM was up, just as expected from a -0.77 correction-correlated asset.

4th Order Compounding: The Secret To Maximum Long-Term Retirement Income

Am I cherry-picking NVDA? A bit because it's one of the most volatile companies on earth, 3X the average annual volatility of the S&P, and, as we saw in April, capable of falling 4X as much as the market.

And remember, NVDA is firing on all cylinders this year. That 20% bear market was perfectly normal; nothing was broken with the company.

But here's the point.

1st level compounding: dividends growth with earnings over time (exponentially).

2nd level compounding: you reinvest the dividends into exponentially more shares.

3rd level compounding: annual rebalancing between yield and growth exponentially increases your high-yield share count.

4th level compounding: KMLM and growth stock rebalancing in corrections exponentially grow your hyper-growth compounders.

Remember how studies from Northern Trust, Vanguard, and Morningstar concluded that annual rebalancing between stocks and bonds is optimal? That's true, but as we saw in April, NVDA had a 20% bear market, which wasn't at the traditional rebalancing time.

This is why people fear volatility in NVDA and other growth stocks.

I need to buy put options ahead of earnings, or trim my holdings because the price might fall and I have to protect my profits."

This is something you hear a lot of. But what if you could flip the script? What if bear markets in any volatile growth stock were a good thing?

Rebalancing premiums, the yield of diversified rebalancing, is all about harnessing volatility.

YCharts

When the market corrected last year, bonds failed because interest rates hitting cycle highs led to a stock decline.

KMLM went up almost 6%. Rebalancing into NVDA by buying NVDA with limits funded with KMLM shares sold at a profit was a great way to increase your shares at the bottom of the downturn.

Portfolio Visualizer

Consider the 2022 bear market, when NVDA was highly volatile.

Putting It All Together: 3 Reasons Tri-Polar Investing Is A Strategy I'm Moving Towards

Let's summarize the benefits of Tri-Polar investing: Combining yield, growth, and negatively correlated hedges can harness four compounding levels.

First, more consistent returns.

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

Second, incredibly low volatility.

It's like floating over the worst market potholes in a hovercraft.

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

And finally, up to 5X more long-term income over 25 years than buying and holding pure high-yield stocks.

Income Per $1,000 Investment

Metric BTI + ENB Fantastic 5 Total Dividends $11,185 $51,846 Total Inflation-Adjusted Dividends $6,013.44 $27,874.19 Annualized Income Growth Rate 14.6% 25.4% Total Income/Initial Investment % 11.19 51.85 Inflation-Adjusted Income/Initial Investment 6.01 27.87 More Inflation-Adjusted Income Than BTI + ENB Alone NA 4.64 Starting Yield 5.7% 5.1% Today's Annual Dividend Return On Your Starting Investment (Yield On Cost) 132.2% 932.9% 2024 Inflation-Adjusted Annual Dividend Return On Your Starting Investment (Inflation-Adjusted Yield On Cost) 71.1% 501.6% Click to enlarge

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Imagine if owning Amazon, Nvidia, Brookfield, or any high-volatility growth stock became a joy because the periods of peak volatility are the ones you look forward to most.

The Downside Of Tri-Polar Investing

There are three key risks to consider with Tri-polar investing: Combining high-yield, high-growth, and negatively correlated assets into the same portfolio to benefit from rebalancing premiums.

The first is FOMO, or what I call performance envy.

Returns Since January 2021

Portfolio Visualizer

Using a blend of NVDA and KMLM over the last few years would have left about 50% of the potential profits on the table.

Yes, the volatility would have been much better if you had used the optimized option. However, owning a concentrated position in stocks without hedges could earn higher returns, assuming you are fortunate enough to buy one of a minority of stocks that beat bonds.

Charlie Bilello

Most stocks lose money, and the stock market's famous returns are from a handful of companies.

Charlie Bilello

10% of the market's net profits since 1926 are from three companies, and Apple (AAPL) is 5% of all the market's profits.

This is why index investing through ETFs and diversifying is so essential. For every Apple, there are hundreds of failed companies.

Charlie Bilello

Next, no strategy will work 100% of the time. Over the long term, KMLM generates positive gains.

But it has also seen some nasty bear markets.

KFA

Note how the MLM index suffered a 28% decline since 1988. That was from 2015 to 2019, the worst bear market in managed futures history.

The stock market was up 80% during that time.

Can you imagine owning a prominent position of 10%, 20%, or even 30% in your portfolio that was down while the market was ripping?

This is called "line item risk," the obsession with things that aren't working at any given time.

I can show you a backtest showing how impressive it is to combine non-correlated asset classes like stocks, bonds, trend following, and carry.

(Source: Charlie Bilello, Stern School of Business, YCharts, Krane Shares)

(Source: Charlie Bilello, Stern School of Business, YCharts, Krane Shares)

Not every hedge will always work, but stocks, bonds, carry, and trend? There has never been a year in which stocks, bonds, and trends have all fallen in the same year, at least not since 1988.

How Often Have Stocks, Bonds, Carry, and Trend Gone Up or Down Since 1988?

All four strategies increased together in 2020, 2015, 2014, 2011, 2010, 2007, 2006, 2005, 2004, 1998, 1997, 1996, 1995, 1993, 1989, and 1988.

16 years out of 36 (approximately 44.44%)

These are years when "stacking" the excess returns of each asset on top of bonds and stocks would have boosted returns.

Extra gain, with no sacrifice. But most importantly.

Years when all four strategies fell together: None.

But guess what? Investors often look at daily, weekly, or monthly returns. A bad year can feel like a lifetime.

The entire purpose of asset allocation is because you don't know what will work in the future.

Limits Of Portfolio Optimization

In hindsight, you can build a portfolio that delivers Buffett-like returns with 6% peak declines, such as 75% KMLM and 25% NVDA over the last three years.

But you can't know which asset classes will be the best or when exactly that will work.

That's the idea of owning various non-correlated asset classes and stacking their excess returns on top of each other.

And finally, we can't forget about taxes.

KMLM's historical tax expense ratio is 20% of its total returns, a fraction of many popular managed futures funds.

Morningstar

If you're rebalancing during a correction, selling KMLM profits to buy growth stocks that are down significantly will generate some capital gains.

A tax-advantaged account would be ideal for this strategy, but you might want to check with your broker what kind of tax optimization setting they have.

For example, suppose you bought KMLM shares more than a year ago and can sell those at a profit to purchase growth stocks in a correction for tax reasons. That's a long-term capital gain compared to potentially short term (ordinary income tax rates) if your broker uses FIFO (first in, first out) accounting.

Quadruple Compounding: Harnessing Diversification To Compound Your Compounders During Corrections

We've seen how combining yield + growth through the power of rebalancing can turbocharger long-term income growth, generating up to 5X more income than high-yield investing alone over 25 years.

We've seen how KMLM, the highest negatively correlated asset I've ever discovered, provides positive long-term returns yet zigs when the market zags, going 7/7 in terms of positive returns during every bear market of the last 38 years.

We've seen how even the most highly volatile companies can benefit from reduced volatility, and pairing NVDA with KMLM when you buy it serves as the kind of "pre-paid insurance against bear markets."

But this insurance doesn't cost you money, like puts. It doesn't cap the upside like selling covered calls does. It pays you an 8% long-term yield (historical returns) and gives you something that almost always goes up when NVDA is crashing.

This is the principle of Tri-polar investing.

Combining high-yield blue chips for income generation, hyper-growth blue chips to compound ownership of the high-yield blue chips, and finally, combining the growth stocks with hedges like KMLM to compound the compounders.

What's most exciting about this strategy for my family is that it will allow us to truly internalize the Buffett maxim of "be greedy when others are fearful."

What if NVDA is cut in half? What if Amazon falls 75%? What if Brookfield crashes even though its business is mainly recession resistant?

That's what KMLM is for. The shares of KMLM I buy when I buy the growth stocks via limit orders during downturns serve as the "dry powder" to rebalance in the future when they inevitably suffer corrections.

The deeper the declines, the more influential the rebalancing premium becomes.

Volatility is suitable for long-term investors because it allows you to buy more shares than if you were just dollar cost averaging in a steadily rising market.

Well, the same is true for Tri-polar income investors. The more volatile the market, the deeper the declines, and the more influential the trend following the power of KMLM and other funds becomes.

Higher income, higher, smoother returns, and volatility are so low that your portfolio is flat or even goes up in some bear markets.

It's like riding to your financial dreams in a hovercraft safely ensconced in a bunker portfolio optimized for your needs. It's built around safety and quality principles first, with sound valuation, prudent risk management, and thoughtful diversification always.

I've been researching and working towards such a portfolio for 11 years, and I'm closing in on the optimized version.

Mind you, the journey is the destination because the optimal allocation constantly shifts with the facts and your needs.

But I've never been more excited to be able to learn and study the science-based magic and diversification-fueled sorcery of prudent investing and share the results with you.

I'm using my real-money family portfolio as an example so that you can learn new concepts that might potentially turbocharge your long-term retirement income.