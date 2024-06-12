Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 12, 2024 2:20 PM ETBiogen Inc. (BIIB) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.29K Followers

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference June 12, 2024 10:40 AM ET

Company Participants

Alisha Alaimo - Head and President of North-America
Chuck Triano - Head of IR

Conference Call Participants

Salveen Richter - Goldman Sachs

Salveen Richter

Great. Good morning, everyone. Thank you so much for joining us. Really pleased to have the Biogen team here with us. We have Alisha Alaimo who's the President, Head of North America; and Chuck Triano, Head of IR.

With that, let me turn it over to you, Chuck, for any opening comments.

Chuck Triano

Great. Thanks, Salveen. Good morning, everybody. Thanks for having us.

Obviously, we'll be making some forward-looking remarks. So I just want to let everybody know that actual results might be different. But I'll just start just really quickly with Biogen has been on a journey for the last few years. And it's all really been about returning to growth and really almost taking a view of survive, stabilize and then thrive, right? Went through the ADUHELM issue came out of that, but had a company that was really declining, took a really hard look at the company. New CEO came in and what we saw in terms of really looking at how the company was focused, the mindset of the company, excellent science, excellent commercial capability. We think what was lacking was probably a little financial discipline and looking at capital allocation.

So rather than going on the same course, we really came through a whole reengineering of the organization. I think what you see today, we're in the stabilized mode. We had some earnings growth that we showed.

But one thing I'd just highlight before we get into the questions, the whole fit for growth opportunity for the organization was really a reengineering of

Recommended For You

About BIIB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BIIB

Trending Analysis

Trending News