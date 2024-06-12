Kyndryl: Good Work With A Poor Asset; Time To Ring The Register (Rating Downgrade)

Stick to the Fundamentals profile picture
Stick to the Fundamentals
211 Followers

Summary

  • Kyndryl came public via a spin-out from IBM in November 2021.
  • Initially, the risk-reward trade-off was very compelling, offering deep value buyers an outstanding opportunity if management delivered on a modest self-help plan.
  • The stock has risen about 40% from the date of the spin, and over 200% off the bottom.
  • To management’s credit, the story has largely played out as intended, but consistent profitable growth will be a tougher task, and the higher valuation leaves less room for upside given the FCF outlook.
  • We recommend taking profits in the stock and are lowering our rating to Hold.
Tutor and student in front of monitors in ship"s engine room simulator

Monty Rakusen

Introduction

Kyndryl is the product of a spin-out by IBM (IBM) in November 2021. IBM's intent was to remove the declining part of their business so that they could focus on their growth drivers. The business that became Kyndryl was roughly

This article was written by

Stick to the Fundamentals profile picture
Stick to the Fundamentals
211 Followers
25+ years focused on companies in Business Services, Technology Services, and Financial Services sectors. My investment activity exclusively targets that universe, and focuses on businesses with solid long-term prospects, but that trade at a significant discount. My thesis will usually include reasons that sentiment will improve, including potential activism or M&A.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About KD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News