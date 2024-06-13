Hims & Hers: Compounded Semaglutide Boost Unlikely To Last - Moderate Risks Ahead

aprott

HIMS Has Successfully Differentiated Itself As A Retail Healthcare Telemedicine Platform

We previously covered Teladoc (TDOC), discussing the troubling signs of declining memberships and worsening profitability, with it remaining to be seen if the downtrend might persist as the telemedicine market competition intensified and the COVID-19 pandemic ended.

In this article, I shall be looking at Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) and sharing our findings about the stock, continuing the theme surrounding the telemedicine sector.

Despite our uncertainties surrounding the sector, HIMS has proven that a telehealth platform can remain relevant in a rapidly changing landscape.

This is by opting to cater to the retail healthcare market, through customized prescription/ over-the-counter medications across sexual health, skincare, mental health, hair care, and weight loss care.

For context, HIMS had opened a dedicated licensed mail order pharmacy in 2020, XeCare, while acquiring an online dermatologist platform in 2021, Apostrophe.

This was with the aim of providing in-house customized prescription fulfillment services along with consolidated shipping capabilities, while lowering its "cost structure by reducing some of the costs typically associated with contractual third-party pharmacy relationships."

Combined with the aim of continually engaging customers, it was unsurprising that HIMS derived "a substantial majority of our revenue from customers’ subscription-based purchases of prescription products made available through our platform."

This is especially since the telemedicine company has opted to differentiate itself from other legacy primary care providers, such as CVS (CVS) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), or other startups focusing on enterprises/ chronic care, such as TDOC.

At the same time, HIMS has decided to partner with a "leading US manufacturer of generic and 503B compounded injectable medications" to provide compounded semaglutide, allowing it to tap into the massive unmet demand for diabetes/ obesity care.

For now, the US FDA still declares both semaglutide and tirzepatide injections in shortage, allowing patented drugs, such as Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro to be compounded - in this case likely by HIMS' partner pharmacies, namely: EHT Pharmacy LLC (d/b/a Curexa Pharmacy), ITC Inc. (d/b/a ITC Compounding Pharmacy), and The London Specialist Pharmacy Limited.

As a result of these developments, it is unsurprising that HIMS has reported a double beat FQ1'24 earnings results, with overall revenues of $278.17M (+12.7% QoQ/ +45.8% YoY) and adj EPS of $0.05 (+400% QoQ/ +200% YoY).

Much of the tailwinds are attributed to the robust growth in its subscriber base to 1.7M (+0.17M QoQ/ +0.5M YoY) and higher Average Order Value of $109 (+5.8% QoQ/ +21.1% YoY), as net orders also swell to 2.46M (+7.4% QoQ/ +20.5% YoY).

Most importantly, personalized subscriptions at mass market prices remain a growth driver, as "the number of subscribers opting for personalized subscription has nearly tripled over the course of the last year to north of 600,000 subscribers," further underscoring why it has been able to report a highly loyal consumer base with minimal churn, while increasingly acquire new users.

And this is also why HIMS has reported improved efficiency in its adj EBITDA margins of 11.6% (+3.3 points QoQ/ +8.5 YoY) and richer Free Cash Flow margins of 4.2% (-0.1 points QoQ/ +0.6 YoY) in the latest quarter.

This also contributed to its healthy balance sheet with a net cash situation of $203.58M (-7.8% QoQ/ +10.4% YoY) and effectively zero debts.

With the HIMS management raising their FY2024 guidance, with revenues of $1.215B (+39.3% YoY) and adj EBITDA of $127.5M (+157.5% YoY), compared to the original numbers of $1.185B (+35.8% YoY) and $110M (+122.2% YoY), respectively, it appears that the telemedicine company may continue generating robust profitable growth ahead.

HIMS' Entry To The Compounded Semaglutide Market Carries Moderate Risks

Even so, we are not certain if it is wise to jump on HIMS' bandwagon here, especially since the compounded semaglutide is inherently different from Ozempic and Wegovy, with numerous (potential) legal and safety risks attached. This is especially since the product has not been "approved nor evaluated for safety, efficacy, or quality by FDA."

Readers must also note that Novo Nordisk (NVO) and Eli Lilly (LLY) have filed multiple lawsuits over the sale of products claiming to contain semaglutide/ tirzepatide, particularly attributed to the "high levels of known impurities and unknown impurities pose significant risks to patients and may lead to serious and life-threatening reactions."

At the same time, the US FDA only approved the use of semaglutide/ tirzepatide in their "base form," namely with NVO's and LLY's highly guarded Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients [API] - none of which are sold to external vendors/ pharmacies.

As a result, it is uncertain if the compounded semaglutide products marketed by HIMS actually comply with the US FDA guidelines. This is especially since certain pharmacies have been reported to use unapproved forms of semaglutide, such as 'semaglutide sodium salt' - 'a cheaper and modified version of the compound that is used for scientific research but not intended for use in humans.'

As a result of the uncertainty, we believe that it may be more prudent to observe the compounded semaglutide development for a little longer, since it is uncertain how sustainable the boost on HIMS' top/ bottom lines may last.

HIMS Is Reasonably Valued If It Is Able To Deliver The Ambitious Double Digit Growths

The Consensus Forward Estimates

Tikr Terminal

For now, as HIMS raises its FY2024 guidance and the market buys into its compounded semaglutide growth story, it is unsurprising that the consensus have raised their forward estimates, with the company expected to record a highly impressive top/ bottom-line growth at a CAGR of +28.4%/ +74% through FY2026.

This is compared to the previous estimates of +19.6%/ +16.7% and the historical top-line growth at +100.85% between FY2016 and FY2023.

HIMS Valuations

Seeking Alpha

Assuming that HIMS is able to achieve those ambitious growth targets, the stock does not appear to be expensive at FWD EV/ EBITDA of 33.74x, albeit elevated compared to the sector median of 13.04x.

This is after comparing HIMS to its primary care legacy peers, such as CVS at FWD EV/ EBITDA of 8.32x and WBA at 10.09x, or telehealth peers, such TDOC at 6.29x and UpHealth (UPH) at 14.48x.

This is based on HIMS' higher bottom-line growth projections through 2026, compared to CVS at +0.3%, WBA at +6.8%, TDOC at +10.8%, and UPH at -20.7%, implying that the former is reasonably valued based on the rather aggressive profitable growth projections.

So, Is HIMS Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

HIMS 4Y Stock Price

Trading View

For now, HIMS has already hit new heights of over $20s, nearing the heights of February 2021 levels as the optimism surrounding its prospects hit fever pitch.

Based on the management's raised FY2024 adj EBITDA midpoint guidance of $127.5M (+157.5% YoY) and the last share count of 229.36M, we are looking at adj EBITDA per share of $0.55 (+150% YoY).

Combined with its relatively reasonable FWD EV/ EBITDA valuations of 33.74x, it is apparent that the stock is trading higher than our estimated fair value of $18.50, with a notable +16.8% premium at current levels.

Then again, based on a similar calculation method on the consensus FY2026 adj EBITDA estimates of $260.89M and the resultant adj EBITDA per share of $1.13 (expanding at a CAGR of +43.3%), there seems to be a decent upside potential of +76% to our long-term price target of $38.10.

Does this mean that we are rating HIMS as Buy here? Not so fast.

This is because the stock has recorded an elevated short interest of 14.69% at the time of writing as insiders also unlock great gains at these inflated levels, with $23.86M (+103.5% sequentially) already sold over the last twelve months.

As a result of the potential volatility and the uncertain developments surrounding its compounded semaglutide, we prefer to prudently initiate a Hold (Neutral) rating here.

Interested readers will be better off waiting for a moderate retracement before adding, preferably at its previous support levels of $16s for an improved upside potential.