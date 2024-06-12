Citigroup Inc. (C) Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 12, 2024 3:36 PM ETCitigroup Inc. (C) Stock, CITI:CA Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.29K Followers

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference June 12, 2024 2:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Andy Sieg - Head of Wealth

Conference Call Participants

Betsy Graseck - Morgan Stanley

Betsy Graseck

All right, thanks very much everybody. I'm going to read a disclaimer and then we'll get on with it. For important disclaimers, please see Morgan Stanley Research Disclosure website at morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. The taking of photographs and the use of recording devices is not allowed. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative.

Thanks so much with that out of the way. We are absolutely delighted to have with us today Andy Sieg, Head of Wealth at Citigroup. Andy, thanks so much for joining us this afternoon.

Andy Sieg

Well, thank you. I'm thrilled to be here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Betsy Graseck

Okay. And I'll just read a little introduction for those of you might not be familiar with Andy's background. Andy started in Wealth management in 1992 at Merrill Lynch and in 2005 you moved over to Citi Wealth and then you moved back to Merrill/BofA to run Wealth in 2009. But then a year ago you returned to Citi to run Wealth here at Citigroup. So could you give us a bit of some color as to what attracted you back to Citi to reshape the business?

Andy Sieg

Well, hey, thank you Betsy and there were a lot of things if I had to summarize them in one word, it would be Jane. Jane for three reasons. Jane's an extraordinary leader personally. She's got just a rare combination of strategic insight and people leadership skills.

Second, as everyone knows, Jane is committed to making bold changes at Citi and it was very clear to me from our first

Recommended For You

About C Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on C

Trending Analysis

Trending News