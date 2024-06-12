Newmont: Why It Could Be A Great Time To Take Profits

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
4.72K Followers

Summary

  • Since March this year when I published my bullish article on Newmont Corporation, the stock price has increased significantly, outperforming even the S&P 500.
  • Q1 2024 earnings showed strong results with increasing adjusted EBITDA and great progress on cost savings and synergies.
  • Yet, given the magnitude of the recent share price run-up and the fact that gold is trading close to all-time highs, the investment case has weakened.
  • In my opinion, now is the right moment to take at least part of the profits home.

Gold shiny wall abstract background texture, Beatiful Luxury and Elegant

Oat_Phawat

Mid-March this year, I wrote a very bullish article on Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) arguing that the investment case is attractive since it provides a defensive exposure that is correlated with gold dynamics in combination with a

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
4.72K Followers
Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NEM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NEM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NEM
--
NGT:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News