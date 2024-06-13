jewhyte

Microsoft Stock Is Close To Breaking Out

Since my last Microsoft update in early April 2024, Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock has slightly underperformed the S&P 500 (SP500). My caution panned out as MSFT fell toward its mid-April lows, but dip-buyers returned with conviction. As a result, it helped MSFT bottom out convincingly, as MSFT reached a new high this week. Supported by Microsoft's robust fiscal third-quarter earnings release in late April, MSFT's price action is close to a decisive bullish breakout.

The S&P 500 has also broken into a new high, corroborating the strength of Magnificent Seven leaders like the Redmond-based Microsoft. Microsoft has astutely leveraged its early investment in OpenAI to democratize generative AI across its stack. As a result, investors must view Microsoft as a full-stack leader with significant capabilities and scale across the IaaS, Paas, and SaaS space to monetize AI rapidly.

Microsoft's Investment In OpenAI Justified

Apple's (AAPL) recent decision to make generative AI the centerpiece of this year's WWDC is pivotal. With Apple heralding its entry into GenAI, we have an exciting opportunity to see AI go mainstream across the enterprise and consumer ecosystem. Furthermore, Apple made clear at its WWDC presentation that OpenAI is the market leader in GenAI. Consequently, I assess it as justified by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's decision to invest and collaborate closely with the Sam Altman-led company.

Business Insider recently reported that Microsoft is "contemplating a significant overhaul of its Microsoft 365 suite of software tools." Microsoft intends to "repackage AI features" by launching a "more premium bundle" to capitalize on its generative AI momentum. Therefore, I assess that Microsoft has demonstrated prowess in integrating and monetizing AI quickly with its SaaS bundling strategies. Microsoft's ability to leverage its cloud computing IaaS and PaaS layer to improve customer adoption is significant. As a result, Microsoft has a critical differentiator compared to its less integrated SaaS peers, keeping MSFT ahead of the pack.

Microsoft Monetizes AI Effectively

Microsoft tech stack (Stratechery)

Microsoft's tech stack is increasingly integrated, but less so than Google (GOOGL) (GOOG), which is considered fully integrated with its TPUs. Despite that, Microsoft is reportedly Nvidia's (NVDA) biggest AI chips customer, highlighting its aggressiveness in taking the AI lead. Microsoft has diversified its reliance on OpenAI by building proprietary apps within its ecosystem. Microsoft underscored its conviction that the "conversation has shifted from the idea of a single dominant model to one focusing on choosing the right model." As a result, the increasingly commoditized LLMs space would likely see platform players like MSFT dominate across the stack. While Microsoft reportedly uses its custom chips internally, most workloads depend primarily on Nvidia's market-leading GPUs.

In addition, it has also simplified its AI platform for customers with the launch of the Azure MaaS. Therefore, Microsoft offers its customers a wide range of models (proprietary and third-party) to suit their needs and use cases. Microsoft is expected to flex its ability to bundle the SaaS layer with these GenAI opportunities. Consequently, I assess it offers significant potential upside in encouraging enterprise customers to stay with Microsoft in their AI adoption.

MSFT Not Cheap But Likely Justified

MSFT Quant Grades (Seeking Alpha)

Consequently, I assess it appropriate for MSFT to trade at a marked premium ("F" valuation grade) over its tech sector peers. Operating the full stack with significant enterprise SaaS cross-selling capabilities offers Microsoft a unique advantage.

Its competitive moat is observed in its sector-leading profitability ("A+" profitability grade). Therefore, its fundamentally strong business model allows Microsoft the capability to invest aggressively in capacity to meet AI demand. The AI growth inflection should see Microsoft leading from the front, benefiting from its close collaboration with OpenAI.

What could scupper it? I believe the crisis OpenAI endured last year when Sam Altman was fired as CEO likely stunned Satya Nadella. While Altman is assessed to have consolidated his clout, Microsoft's investment in OpenAI technology isn't the same as that of Google, which owns its proprietary AI models. Therefore, I believe Microsoft must ensure that its internal model development can catch up with OpenAI to mitigate potential partnership risks moving ahead.

In addition, the DOJ could scrutinize the Microsoft-OpenAI partnership and its recent "licensing" of Inflection AI more closely. The DOJ would likely assess whether antitrust laws have been breached, impacting Microsoft's partnership with OpenAI. The government is also expected to determine whether the nature of Microsoft's deal with Inflection AI represents some "soft M&A" designed to skirt the usual antitrust scrutiny. Microsoft's deal with Inflection AI is critical, as Nadella is banking on ex-Inflection AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman to help build Microsoft's proprietary AI capabilities.

Is MSFT Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

I have assessed MSFT as close to breaking out decisively. While MSFT is not cheap, its position as a leading cloud computing player with a mission-critical enterprise SaaS stack is a crucial differentiator.

Therefore, I believe it positions Microsoft very well to capitalize on the AI upcycle, as Apple's entry helps spur further adoption of GenAI. It could also bolster increased AI investments in the enterprise layer as companies anticipate the proliferation of generative AI across the stack.

With MSFT bottoming in April and breaking to a new high, I assess MSFT's ongoing rally is far from over.

Rating: Upgrade to Buy.

