Introduction

Earlier today, the Federal Reserve released its latest monetary policy statement, where the central bank held interest rates at 5 ¼ to 5 ½ percent. While not many investors were surprised to see the Fed holding rates, the updated economic projections provided a little more shock. Since the last release in March, the Fed not only adjusted its rate forecast higher, but also is less optimistic about disinflationary progress, which could spell trouble for those betting on lower interest rates.

The Economy Continues to Outperform the Fed’s Expectations

The Fed reaffirmed its March economic growth projections for 2024 and 2025 in its updated release. The Fed continues to see the economy growing at a rate of 2.1% in 2024 and 2% in 2025. The Fed continues to stand by its long-term growth target of 1.8%, although it does not indicate when it believes the economy will get there, as the committee projects growth holding above the long-term target at 2% in 2026.

The Fed Sees Disinflation Reversing

Despite promising core PCE numbers of between 2.5 and 2.7% in recent months, the Federal Reserve sees core inflation finishing higher at 2.8% in 2024. The forecasted stubbornness of core inflation has not stopped the Fed from standing behind its previous projections of a 2% landing in 2026. The 2.8% projection for core inflation in 2024 is the highest of all the projections given by the Fed, indicating just how obstinate inflation has been to bring under control.

When adding food and energy into the equation, the Fed is seeing similar trends between headline and core, with a higher than expected 2024 inflation rate and a soft landing of 2% in 2026. It's important to note that the stable disinflationary trend in overall inflation will be heavily dependent on steady crop prices in the United States and steady energy prices abroad. Changes in either of these factors can disrupt headline inflation, and higher energy prices could bleed into higher core inflation (as many goods are dependent on energy for transit).

The Softening of the Labor Market

The Fed continues to suggest that the labor market will slowly weaken over the next couple of years. In fact, they're making weaker projections than they had in previous meetings. While the 2024 unemployment projection remains at 4.0%, the Fed has its 2025 unemployment projection rising to 4.2%, dropping a tenth to 4.1% in 2026, but settling at a long run target of 4.2% afterwards, which is higher than previous estimates. Investors should note that the Fed is also saying it's willing to tolerate higher unemployment rates if it means keeping interest rates higher to stifle inflation.

So Where Does the Fed Funds Rate Go?

The idea of inflation being continually persistent in the economy has forced the Fed to take two rate cuts off the table in 2024. Now, the Fed is projecting one rate cut this year and four rate cuts next year. The 2024 Fed Funds estimate matches what the committee projected back in September, but the 2025 estimate is the highest the Fed has ever projected. The committee is planning four more rate cuts in 2026 and will arrive close to the long-term rate target, which itself has risen to 2.8%. Higher for longer is beginning to become a permanent mantra, as the Fed has raised its 2025 Fed Funds rate projections by 120 basis points since it started making them in September of 2022.

Conclusion

While the Fed is getting closer to cutting interest rates, it's becoming apparent that the cuts will likely come at a much slower pace and may not start until 2025. The committee is skeptical (as it should be) about disinflation continuing with such strong wage growth and pricing on the services side of the economy remaining stubborn. Higher borrowing costs and less frequent interest rate cuts could become the norm over the next couple of years.