Martin Barraud

Diversification is long hallowed as the holy grail of sound investing, but let’s face it, it hasn’t really helped for over a decade as the US has dominated from a momentum perspective. Still - everything has a cycle, and at some point US markets will sustainably lag international ones. If you believe that cycle is near, it’s worth looking at international funds that exclude US markets as a way to benefit. That’s where the Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) comes into play.

Launched in September 2019 by Avantis Investors, an affiliate of American Century Investments, AVDE is a non-US fund that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in a globally diverse range of companies in developed markets. The fund is actively managed, but its approach is relatively subtle, as it tries to build in the advantages of index funds – diversification, low turnover, transparency – at the same time as benefiting from recent market information to improve returns. The discretionary approach at the center of the AVDE investment process involves the overweighting of securities that have attractive valuation and profitability.

So how does it stack up?

A Look At The Holdings

AVDE has 3,252 companies, with no stock making up more than 1.84% of the portfolio

avantisinvestors.com

I will say this makes me skeptical that the more active approach matters, as it’s clear there aren’t any significant active bets taking place, just given how the weightings look. The bigger determinant of portfolio performance is more on the sector and country allocation side.

Sector Composition and Weightings

From a sector perspective, the top sectors are Financials, Industrials, and Consumer Discretionary. This isn’t surprising, and international stock markets rarely have large Tech exposure, which you can see is just 7% in the fund.

avantisinvestors.com

From a country allocation standpoint, Japan is the largest weighting at 21%. This is also fairly typical for international (ex US) funds.

avantisinvestors.com

The more active overweighting and underweighting matters more in aggregate than on the individual stock basis, so the question then becomes how the fund has performed against other international, more passive funds that also exclude the US from the portfolio.

Peer Comparison

A good comp to ADVE is the Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (VEU). Both are focused on international exposure without the US. VEU is passive and does have some emerging market exposure. When we look at ADVE relative to VEU, we find that it has outperformed, but much of this may have more to do with emerging markets (they’ve been terrible performers) being a drag on VEU more so than anything else.

stockcharts.com

Evaluating the Pros and Cons

On the positive side, AVDE blends active-management insights together with the benefits of indexing, giving investors a way to exploit potentially mispriced securities while retaining broad diversification and low turnover. The tilt toward value and profitability factors is attractive at a time when the market faces significant uncertainty in an environment of higher for longer rates. That combined with the international nature of AVDE could potentially reduce some of the concentration risk related to a domestic-only focus and capture international markets’ growth potential.

Having said that, active management is tricky and tends to not really outperform passive benchmarks. International investing also incurs various risks, including currency fluctuations, political instability, and differing regulatory environments, any of which might adversely affect the value of the investments in AVDE. The currency side becomes a big question market to me, especially as it relates to Japan, given what appears to be a slow-moving Yen crisis with how far it has depreciated. Should the Yen rally in any sustained way, that would hurt that allocation in the fund, as the holdings are unhedged to currency movement.

Conclusion

In summary, the Avantis International Equity ETF offers a potentially attractive way to get investments in non-U.S. developed markets through a mix of a unique indexing and active management strategies with a heavy emphasis on value and profitability factors, broad diversification across sectors and market capitalizations, and a solid track record. I think this is a good fund to consider, at a point in the cycle that might soon favor international stock momentum.