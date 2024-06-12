Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference Call June 12, 2024 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jennifer Taubert - Executive Vice President, Innovative Medicine
John Reed - Executive Vice President, Innovative Medicine, R&D

Conference Call Participants

Chris Shibutani - Goldman Sachs

Chris Shibutani

Okay. Let's get started. Thank you, everybody who's here. It's not exactly the weather and climate environment, it's been a big challenge here. Chris Shibutani from the Goldman Sachs Research team. We really appreciate everybody's support and presence. We're very excited to have J&J here, especially with the duo that is sitting in -- I guess you guys are back at Mission Control, right?

Jennifer Taubert

We are from our North America headquarters in Titusville, New Jersey.

Chris Shibutani

Okay, excellent.

Jennifer Taubert

And hi Chris, great to be with you today.

Chris Shibutani

[Technical Difficulty] particular, Jennifer Taubert, Executive [Technical Difficulty] Innovative Medicine Business, not medicines, singular. I try to make sure I'm accurate. John Reed also has been here. Now, John, you've been around, over a year now, Innovative Medicine, really kind of point person for R&D. And I think one of the things that's unique was I'm not sure that the two of you have been on stage here and I had hoped to have that as a precedent. Obviously, you're virtually on stage because my goal was to see if we could guys -- get you guys to maybe like, I don't know, get into a fight, throw chairs or something like that. But maybe you can still do that in the headquarters. So, we'll see how provocative we can get here.

Jennifer, when you and I sat together on stage last year, you humored me and told me a little bit about your background here and some of the things

