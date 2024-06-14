Top 4 July Stocks: Hot Month For S&P 500 (SA Quant)

Corri Seizinger

Seasonality Investing

Recognition of economic seasonal patterns can help investors make well-informed decisions. Retail demand spikes around the holiday season, agriculture the fall harvest, and travel businesses in the spring and summer months. These patterns can be influenced, for better or for worse, by changes in various macroeconomic, industry-specific, and stock-specific factors. A number of stocks and ETFs have historical patterns that do not always align with seasonal logic, and many show minimal or no patterns at all. Seeking Alpha’s seasonality charts and cards can help investors understand a stock’s historical patterns as they consider the timing of investments. Seasonality should not be the only factor weighed, as decisions based on seasonal patterns may not align with a stock’s investment fundamentals.

SA Seasonality Charts

Users can find the Seeking Alpha Seasonality Chart on the symbol page for each stock and ETF beneath the Analysis and News sections. The SA seasonality chart shows up to 10 years of monthly performance for stocks with at least 3 years of historical data. Up to 11 years are displayed when including the current year’s performance. An interactive bar chart displays average and median returns by month, as illustrated in the screenshot below for the S&P 500 index ETF (SPY). Below the bar chart is a table displaying monthly win rates and average returns, followed by average monthly returns by year.

S&P 500 Seasonality Chart: July Is One Hot Month

S&P 500 Seasonality Chart (SA Premium)

The win rate in the top row of the table indicates the percentage of months posting positive returns. Columns shaded gray indicate the month or months with the highest win rates. According to the table, the S&P 500’s highest monthly win rates are in May (90.9%), July (90%) and November (90%). The month of May’s win rate is 90.9% because it includes the results for 2024. The S&P 500 10-year average price performance for July is +3.26%, and the median is 2.86%.

SA Seasonality Cards

Instead of looking at each stock individually, investors can immediately identify stocks with high win rates by going to the Seasonality Top Win Rate card on the SA home page. The card displays 30 stocks with the highest win rates in the current and next month by market cap. The below example indicates DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) has the highest win rate in June for large-cap stocks, while Mastercard Inc. (MA) is tied with several stocks with a 100% win rate in July. Stocks must have at least 10 years of historical data to get listed on the Win Rate card. Clicking on win rate takes users directly to the stock’s seasonality chart.

Stocks With Highest Win Rates in June and July

SA Seasonality Card (SA Premium)

Seasonal patterns will not always align with investment fundamentals, as illustrated by Mastercard and DXCM, stocks with strong win rates in July but Hold quant ratings.

SA Quant Ratings take the emotion out of investing by systematically providing an instant characterization of each stock. SA’s Quant Rating System is based on over 100 underlying metrics graded across five factors: Momentum, Growth, Profitability, EPS Revisions, and Valuation. We identified seasonal patterns for stocks that first and foremost have sound investment fundamentals according to SA quant ratings. The stocks on the list have Strong Buy quant ratings, 90% win rates in July, and solid 10Y monthly average returns.

1. BioLife Solutions, Inc. (BLFS)

Market Capitalization: $1.00B

Quant Rating: Strong Buy

Quant Sector Ranking (as of 6/13/24): 36 out of 1046

Quant Industry Ranking (as of 6/13/24): 1 out of 57

BioLife Solutions is a provider of bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry, the top quant-rated Life Sciences stock, +~30% YTD. July is the strongest month for BLFS with a win rate of 90% and double-digit returns in 8 of 10 years. 10-year average return in July is a mind-boggling +28.84% with a 17.32% median. BLFS had nine straight wins before ending July of 2023 -10%. BLFS has A’s in Growth, Momentum, and Revisions factor grades, ‘B+’ in Profitability, and ‘C+’ in Valuation. According to consensus estimates, BLFS EPS is projected to grow 63% in FY24. Eight of 9 Wall Street sell-side analysts have a Strong Buy rating on BLFS with an average price target upside of +20%.

BLFS Seasonality Chart (SA Premium)

2. Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

Market Capitalization: $42.54B

Quant Rating: Strong Buy

Quant Sector Ranking (as of 6/13/24): 63 out of 681

Quant Industry Ranking (as of 6/13/24): 9 out of 92

Ameriprise is a Minnesota-based provider of wealth management, advisory, and retirement services to individuals and institutional clients in the U.S. and internationally, up ~35% in the past 12 months. AMP showcases a 90% July win rate, including nine straight years of positive returns, with a 4.9% 10Y average return and 3.81% median. AMP has A’s in Growth, Profitability, and Momentum and a B+ in Revisions. ROTC of 43% beats the financial sector median of 6.9% by more than 520%. EPS long-term growth rate FWD is at 16%. AMP has 11 up revisions to 2 down revisions in the last 90 days. PEG FWD is 0.73 vs. 1.13 for the sector. AMP’s quant dividend scorecard is highlighted by A’s in Dividend Safety, Growth, and Consistency with a 1.38% Yield FWD, $5.92 annual payout, and 8.55% average 5Y growth rate. AMP has 18 consecutive years of dividend growth and payments.

AMP Seasonality Chart (SA Premium)

3. Sunoco LP Common Units (SUN)

Market Capitalization: $4.44B

Quant Rating: Strong Buy

Quant Sector Ranking (as of 6/13/24): 16 out of 238

Quant Industry Ranking (as of 6/13/24): 1 out of 22

Sunoco is a Texas-based fuel retailer with over 5,000 gas stations in 30 states and #1 among quant-rated Oil and Gas Refining and Marketing stocks. Sunoco’s win rate of 90% and average 10Y return of 4.6% crush the S&P energy select sector (XLE) win rate of 50% and 10Y return of -0.6%. Sunoco’s 10Y median return of 6.26% soundly outperformed the sector’s -1.42% median. SUN has ROE of 36% with EPS projected to grow 88% in FY24, according to consensus estimates. Sun offers a dividend yield FWD of 6.66% and an annual payout of $3.50.

SUN Seasonality Chart (SA Premium)

4. Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)

Market Capitalization: $148.43B

Quant Rating: Strong Buy

Quant Sector Ranking (as of 6/13/24): 17 out of 239

Quant Industry Ranking (as of 6/13/24): 1 out of 12

Comcast is #1 among quant-rated Cable and Satellite stocks with a proven track record of delivering solid results in the month of July, including a 90% win rate, 10Y average return of 4.0%, and 3.47% median. Comcast has an A+ Profitability factor grade, showcasing a 30% EBITDA margin, a levered free cash flow margin of 18%, and ROE of 18%. CMCSA is trading at 8.96x FWD earnings and has a PEG FWD of 0.92 for a ‘B’ in Valuation, and a long-term EPS growth rate (3-5Y CAGR) of 9.7%. Comcast offers a 3.28% dividend yield FWD and 8.63% 5Y growth rate.

CMCSA Seasonality Chart (SA Premium)

Risks

Although seasonality and historical patterns can help investors make well-informed decisions, past success does not guarantee future results. Stock historical patterns can be disrupted by business cycles, interest rates, inflation, weather conditions, disasters, political events, geopolitical crises, industry-specific developments, and stock events such as earnings surprises. Seasonal patterns do not always align with a stock’s investment fundamentals, hence seasonality should not be the only factor used in making investment decisions.

Concluding Summary

SA seasonality charts can help investors identify stocks with the highest win rates and returns by month. July is one of the S&P 500’s hottest months with a win rate of 90% and an average 10Y return of 3.3%. We identified 4 stocks with strong investment fundamentals, 90% win rates in July, and solid 10Y average monthly returns. If you're seeking a limited number of monthly ideas from the hundreds of top quant Strong Buy rated stocks, the Quant Team’s best-of-the-best, consider exploring Alpha Picks.