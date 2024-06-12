choochart choochaikupt/iStock via Getty Images

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) has been an exasperating company to follow. Although there aren’t really great “apples to apples” comps for the company, it doesn’t really matter if you evaluate it as an auto supplier, an industrial, or some sort of technology-driven hybrid. By any metric, the shares have been a notable underperformer over the last five years, not to mention the year and a half or so since my last update on the company.

I could argue that the company’s underlying performance hasn’t been as bad as the market reaction would suggest, but the fact remains that the company is less profitable than it used to be, its return metrics (ROIC, et al) are lower, and the company has frustrated its shareholders to a point where a CEO change and the announced involvement of an activist investor drove a big spike in the share price.

I think there is still a good business here with above-average growth potential, but “potential” only gets you so far and the company needs to start executing. This year (2024) is not going to be an easy one and rebuilding investor confidence (ideally through finding a good CEO to take over and making some structural changes) takes time, but I don’t think activist investors would bother sniffing around if there wasn’t some potential here.

Weak Industrial And HVAC Markets In 2024, And An Unwelcome EV Shift

The macro set-up for Sensata is certainly not supportive for a strong 2024, and indeed sell-side expectations work out to a mid-single-digit revenue decline for the company this year even though Q1’24 revenue was up modestly.

I don’t think readers will be surprised to hear that Sensata is grinding through weakness in many industrial end-markets right now. PMIs are weak pretty much around the globe, and numerous industrial/manufacturing companies have become more cautious with their guidance. With weakening trends in construction, heavy machinery, and many process industries, to say nothing of destocking in HVAC, it’s not altogether surprising that Sensata saw a 12% decline in industrial revenue in the first quarter of this year.

I don’t see much reason to expect a sharp upturn in the near term. Companies in the factory machinery and automation space have been reporting weak order flow and it seems unlikely that companies will turn around and start spending heavily on capex again until rates come down and/or the U.S. Presidential election is over. While there are some worthwhile drivers for Sensata, including its new A2L leak detection sensor (for HVAC systems) and the opportunity to win business in new industrial electrification systems, it won’t be enough to offset those macro trends.

The auto and commercial/off-road vehicle markets are likewise not particularly helpful right now. BorgWarner (BWA), a large auto and commercial vehicle supplier with a generally good track record of guidance, expects its global passenger vehicle markets to barely grow this year, while it expects a modest decline in commercial vehicles.

Sensata may do a little better than that given its leverage to a stronger North American market, healthy content in ICE vehicles, and specific drivers like new European regulations on commercial vehicle tire pressure monitoring, but I don’t think Sensata is likely to see better than low-to-mid single-digit growth here.

What’s more, Sensata does have some vulnerability to weakness in Western EV growth/penetration. Demand hasn’t materialized as fast as previously hoped and many OEMs are cutting back on their production and sales expectations. With more of the EV market shifting back toward Chinese OEMs, Sensata is looking at a leaner mix for its growing EV business (content per vehicle in China appears to be about 25% to 50% of that for Western OEMs, but that is a rough estimate), and that may make its $1.2B revenue target from EVs in 2026 harder to hit.

Activist Involvement And New Leadership Could Mean More Substantial Changes

I feel like the story at Sensata for some time now has been “be patient and trust the process”, as the company used M&A and internal R&D investments to build up its capabilities in electrification (EVs, as well as industrial and utility applications), as well as move into new areas like Insights (integrated sensing and telemetry).

With a couple of years of below-expectations performance, investors have lost patience with the process. This isn’t a Sensata-exclusive phenomenon – there are many companies where the market is now taking a much harsher stance towards ongoing investments in electrification and other “future tech” and demanding more in the way of margin leverage and capital returns – but Sensata’s moves into areas like telematics really have justified their cost of capital thus far.

Now Sensata has attracted the full attention of activist investor Elliott Management, and it seems like the company does not want a fight, as it has entered into a Cooperation Agreement and Information Sharing Agreement with Elliott.

The appointment of Phillip Eyler (CEO of Gentherm (THRM) and previously a senior executive at Harman (HAR)) was Elliott’s idea, and the first item on the Cooperation Agreement was the removal of the CEO (with outgoing CEO Jeff Cote choosing to frame it as “retirement”). Not surprisingly, Elliott will be participating in the search committee for the new CEO (former CEO Martha Sullivan will serve as CEO in the interim) and has agreed to a standstill agreement with the company.

I won’t be surprised if the new CEO of Sensata gets a mandate to refocus the company on its core sensing business. I would expect that Insights gets shopped, as although the integration of sensing and advanced telematics is intriguing, it hasn’t really gone anywhere under Sensata. Dynapower (an energy storage and conversion business that Sensata bought in 2022) could likewise be sold, and it wouldn’t shock me if Sensata at least considered selling Gigavac (its high-voltage contactors, relays, and switching products), notwithstanding the additional leverage it gives Sensata to auto and industrial electrification.

It's also possible that Sensata keeps some or all of those businesses (though Insights seems much less likely to stay) and instead refocuses on maximizing their potential. Energy conversion and storage are promising markets given the growth of renewable energy and opportunities like micro-grids and there are synergy opportunities with sensing, and likewise I think there is a synergy argument for Gigavac as Sensata tries to grow its addressable markets beyond sensing in the auto, machinery, and electrification markets.

The Outlook

I would be surprised if Sensata’s strategic direction looks the same a year from now, and that has pretty meaningful consequences for the model. Going forward with the business as it is, I expect an upturn in 2025 as industrial markets recover and Sensata gets some uplift in heavy machinery and aerospace. Beyond 2025, I do still believe that EVs are an important driver for the company and I think a 5% long-term revenue growth rate is still attainable.

I’ve pulled back my margin assumptions as well, and my margin expectations for 2024 are about a point lower, while 2025 is about a half-point lower. I do still expect EBITDA margin of over 20% in 2025, though, and I still believe free cash flow margins can climb back into the low-to-mid teens, driving double-digit free cash flow growth from an admittedly low starting point (FY’23).

Discounting those cash flows back, and using margin/return-driven EV/revenue and EV/EBITDA approaches, I get a fair value in the mid-to-high-$40’s. Again, this is evaluating the company as it is today and assuming a recovery in most short-cycle industrial markets in 2025, as well as a better environment for passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, and aerospace production in 2025 and beyond.

The Bottom Line

I’ve been wrong enough about Sensata to be gun-shy about recommending it again. That said, the auto business is still a quality business and one that offers attractive balanced leverage to both a longer sunset period for ICE powertrains and new growth from electrification. I’m also still a believer in the company’s leverage to growing industrial electrification. Last and not least, I think Elliott’s involvement matters; Elliott isn’t getting involved just for the roughly 30% pop that came with the announcement of the CEO move and the Cooperation Agreement.

If you have patience and can afford to be wrong, this is a contrarian/turnaround name to consider.