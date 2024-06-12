The Fed Backs Off

Atstock Productions/iStock via Getty Images

At the May meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting of the Federal Reserve, the Fed included this information in its FOMC statement:

"Beginning in June, the Committee will slow the pace of decline of its securities holdings by reducing the monthly redemption cap on Treasury securities from $60 billion to $25 billion. The Committee will maintain the monthly redemption cap on agency debt and agency mortgage‑backed securities at $35 billion and will reinvest any principal payments in excess of this cap into Treasury securities."

In the FOMC statement released after today's meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, these words were left out.

The Federal Reserve is not going to move ahead in reducing the number of securities that it was allowing to leave the Fed's balance sheet every month.

In recent months, the Federal Reserve has backed off from dropping its policy rate of interest this year. Originally, analysts were led to believe that there might be at least three, if not more, reductions.

After the last meeting of the FOMC, Federal Reserve officials presented us with the possibility that it would begin to reduce the size of the amount that it was reducing the securities portfolio every month.

The Fed just does not seem ready to move.

The Fed is apparently very comfortable with the way things are going in the economy, and in the financial markets.

This "backing off" allows the Fed to continue on...continuing on, with its present monetary stance and allows it to avoid making any policy choice, one way or the other, before the upcoming presidential election.

I believe that the Fed will move if it has to. That is, it will change policy one way or another given market conditions.

Right now, however, the markets are calm, the stock market is hitting new historical highs, the economy seems to be moving adequately, and the inflation rate seems to be falling...modestly.

The Fed can "sit on things," given these conditions.

The Fed can proceed on through the November elections, given these conditions.

And, the Fed cannot be given excessive blame for making decisions that could be claimed to be "political."

Thus, this just seems to be one more piece of evidence that the Fed is "standing still" to avoid criticisms that it is moving one way or another because of political reasons.

It appears as if the S&P 500 Stock Index and the NASDAQ are going to close at new historical highs today.

The policymakers have set out their current stance, and investors appear to have bought onto the Fed's narrative and "trust" the direction in which the Fed is moving.

This is all well and good.

My guess is that Federal Reserve officials hope that this environment "holds on" for another six months or so. This would allow them to get past the presidential election and avoid acquisitions that it was moving solely based on political preferences.

It still will be cited for taking sides, but it can at least point to the fact that all it did was to continue a monetary policy stance that it had been producing for several years, and not something that had recently been put into place.

Investors should not object to this outcome.

Given a continuation of the current Federal Reserve policy stance, the stock market may hit many more new historical highs in the near future.