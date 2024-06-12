Wall Street Lunch: A Day For The Doves

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images News

Listen below or on the go on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

Fed holds rates, now sees just one rate cut in 2024. (2:11) May CPI comes in cooler than expected. (3:26) Nasdaq, S&P come rally to new record highs as yields sink. (0:54)

Welcome to our special Fed edition of Wall Street Lunch.

It was a Dovish Fed Day. It started with what Fed chief Jay Powell called a “better inflation report than almost anybody expected” and neither the statement, nor the dots, nor the press conference shifted that market sentiment.

It’s very rare that the FOMC decision, along with a new Summary of Economic Projections and Powell’s remarks are upstaged by data. But that was the tale of the tape.

As Martin Prince in the Simpsons might say: “The driver is essentially ballast.”

The quick hits: May CPI was cool, the Fed statement cited modest inflation progress, the dot plot moved to one rate cut this year from three and Powell beat the data-dependent drum.

It was off to the races for stocks, although the typical post-presser profit-taking meant they closed well off intraday highs.

The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) closed up +1.5% and the S&P (SP500) rose 0.9%. Both finished at all-time highs. The Dow (DJI) demonstrated why everyone is expecting Nvidia (NVDA) to join the index any day now. The blue chip index fell -0.1%. The Info Tech (XLK) sector led the rally, gaining more than 2% as Apple (AAPL) added another 3% after a big rally in the previous session.

Traders took profits in bonds as well. Treasury yields slumped, but ended off their lows. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) fell to 4.33%. It had been down as low as 4.26%, levels not seen since April.

The markets are back to predicting two rate cuts for 2024. Fed funds futures are pricing in a first rate cut in September, with a 60% chance, up from 50/50.

That’s in line with the expectations of the Wall Street Breakfast community. In a survey before the Fed meeting, our inaugural sentiment survey showed that a plurality of the 1,140 respondents, 37% to be precise, were expecting a first cut in September, even after the strong May jobs numbers.

Digging into the details - To nobody’s surprise, the Federal Reserve kept interest rates steady in the range of 5.25% to 5.5%. The only significant policy change in the statement was that there has now been "modest further progress" towards their 2% inflation target. The last statement noted a lack of progress.

The new dot plot now projects just one quarter-point rate cut this year, down from the median of three cuts in the March SEP. For 2025, four cuts are penciled in, up from three.

Breaking down the forecasts, four FOMC officials now predict that the cutting won’t start until next year. That’s up from two the last time around. Seven are looking for one cut of 25 bps and eight predict two cuts. The core PCE prediction for this year rose to 2.8% from 2.6%.

In his presser, Powell said the FOMC is coming around to thinking that rates won’t go back down to pre-COVID levels.

Kathy Jones, fixed income strategist at Schwab, says, "One of the most interesting aspects of the Fed announcement is the move up in the estimate of the neutral rate. Some Fed officials believe it's around 3% and one as high as 3.75%."

Raymond James Chief Economist Eugenio Aleman noted that “monetary policy will continue to tighten for the rest of the year under the current rate expectations compared to the March SEP and dot plot.”

On retail inflation, the May CPI came in flat, down from 0.3% in April and below the 0.1% rise forecast. Annually it fell to a rate of 3.3%. The core CPI, which excludes food and energy, rose 0.2%, down from 0.3% the month before and lower than the 0.3% forecast. That puts the year-over-year pace for core CPI at 3.4%.

Going more decimal places, the core CPI rise of 0.163% is the lowest since August 2021, thanks to lower services inflation. Experts pointed to auto insurance, which moved down 190 basis points to -0.1%.

Lawrence Fuller, who leads The Portfolio Architect Investing Group, says: "The inflation news is even better than the headline suggests when we recognize that shelter costs are still the primary driver of the overall and core rates.”

Replacing the report’s 5.4% increase with a 0.77% increase using real-time data from Rent.Research, he says "the CPI would already be at the Fed’s target of 2%. In fact, it would be below target."

Among active stocks in today’s session, Oracle (ORCL) rallied as Wall Street overlooked a weaker-than-expected Q4 in favor of strong bookings and guidance for the coming fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss says” "The positive of signing 30 (Oracle Cloud Infrastructure) customers driving $12.5 billion in AI bookings outweighed the negatives of revs and EPS missing in Q4, with notable decelerations in SaaS apps.”

“In an environment rewarding hardware vendors participating in the AI build-out, this likely supports positive momentum in ORCL," Weiss said. He kept his Equal-Weight but raised his price target to $125 from $115.

Wedbush cut its price target for GameStop (GME) to $11 from $13.50 after the video game retailer said it had raised $2.14 billion through an equity offering, capitalizing on retail investor Keith Gill's return to livestreaming. That’s a drop of more than 60% from current levels.

GameStop said it had sold 75 million shares of its common stock, indicating an average price of $28.49 per share. Wedbush noted that it had expected the retail darling to complete the sale at an average price of $40 per share. The company holds its annual meeting Thursday.

And Salesforce (CRM) and Fortinet (FTNT) were dropped from BofA's U.S. 1 List. The list is a collection of its best investment ideas, drawn from their U.S. Buy-rated stocks. Both still retain a Buy rating.

Tech companies on the U.S. 1 List include Amazon (AMZN), Marvell Technology (MRVL), Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT) and Cisco Systems (CSCO).

In other news of note, global oil demand is expected to slow in the coming years as energy transitions advance, resulting in a "major surplus" by 2030.

The latest edition of the IEA’s annual medium-term market report suggests that global oil demand will level off near 106 million barrels per day towards the end of this decade, while overall supply capacity could rise to nearly 114 million bpd. That would result in a staggering 8 million bpd above projected global demand.

Executive Director Fatih Birol said: “As the pandemic rebound loses steam, clean energy transitions advance, and the structure of China’s economy shifts, growth in global oil demand is slowing down and set to reach its peak by 2030. This year, we expect demand to rise by around 1 million barrels per day,”

“This report’s projections, based on the latest data, show a major supply surplus emerging this decade, suggesting that oil companies may want to make sure their business strategies and plans are prepared for the changes taking place,” he added.

And in the Wall Street Research Corner, Citi says the U.S. asset management industry is in the “middle innings of an underlying secular shift” towards exchange-traded funds.

“We expect that most new product innovation will be developed around an ETF/exchange-traded wrapper rather than via MFs,” analysts said, adding. “our bigger-picture view has been and continues to be that ETF industry innovation is pushing away from passive index replication and down the active management path.”

In total, the world’s top 10 largest exchange-traded funds manage roughly $2.75 trillion in assets.

The three largest ETFs track the S&P 500

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY): $534.13B

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO): $473.40B

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV): $456.69B

That’s followed by the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) at $401.18 billion and the Nasdaq 100-tracking Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ): $275.05B