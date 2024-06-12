VNM: A Big Bet On Vingroup

Jun. 12, 2024 6:23 PM ETVanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM)
Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
4.99K Followers

Summary

  • Vietnam could be poised to replace China as a regional manufacturing hub due to its young population and rising geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China.
  • The VanEck Vietnam ETF provides convenient exposure to Vietnamese equities.
  • However, the VNM ETF is not well-balanced, with a heavy allocation in Vingroup, a struggling Vietnamese conglomerate.
  • I recommend investors seeking emerging markets exposure to look elsewhere.

Vietnam, Ho Chi Minh City, Exterior

Walter Bibikow/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Recently, I wrote an article suggesting investors should consider diversifying into emerging markets for better forward risk-adjusted returns as valuations are much more attractive than the U.S. Thinking about the rising geopolitical tension between China

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
4.99K Followers
Author of the Macro Trends & Inflection Points Newsletter. I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting.Follow my twitter or substack for my thoughts on the macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VNM ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on VNM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VNM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News