Walter Bibikow/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Recently, I wrote an article suggesting investors should consider diversifying into emerging markets for better forward risk-adjusted returns as valuations are much more attractive than the U.S. Thinking about the rising geopolitical tension between China and America, one chief beneficiary is Vietnam.

Vietnam, with a youth-dominated population of almost 100 million people, seems poised to supplant China as a regional manufacturing hub (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - Vietnam population pyramid (populationpyramid.net)

So how can investors get exposure to Vietnam?

One potential investment is the VanEck Vietnam ETF (BATS:VNM), the largest and most liquid fund targeting this Asian country (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - ETFs targeting Vietnam (etfdb.com)

Unfortunately, after carefully reviewing the VNM ETF's portfolio and performance, I have to advise investors to seek Vietnam exposure elsewhere. The VNM ETF is heavily exposed to the fortunes of Vingroup, one of the leading conglomerates in Vietnam, and is not a well-balanced fund. The fund also has heavy exposure to real estate companies that may continue to struggle as interest rates stay elevated across the world. I rate the VNM ETF a hold or avoid.

Fund Overview

The VanEck Vietnam ETF is the largest and most liquid U.S. ETF, providing investors with exposure to Vietnamese equities. The VNM ETF tracks the MarketVector Vietnam Local Index ("Vietnam Index"), an index measuring the performance of leading Vietnamese companies. The VNM seeks to passively replicate the Vietnam Index.

The VNM ETF charges a 0.50% management fee and a 0.70% net expense ratio with over $500 million in assets (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - VNM overview (vaneck.com)

Portfolio Holdings

The VNM ETF currently has 49 securities in its portfolio with a weighted market capitalization of $3.8 billion (Figure 4). VNM's portfolio holdings are predominantly small- to mid-cap companies, with a portfolio average P/E of 16.8x.

Figure 4 - VNM portfolio overview (vaneck.com)

In terms of sector allocation, the VNM ETF is heavily weighted towards Financials (27.3%), Real Estate (26.0%), and Consumer Staples (19.4%) (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - VNM sector allocation (vaneck.com)

The VNM ETF is heavily concentrated, with the top 10 holdings accounting for 52.9% of the portfolio (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - VNM top 10 holdings (vaneck.com)

VNM Places A Big Bet On Vingroup

Furthermore, Vingroup JSC, the largest holding in the VNM ETF at 7.7%, is actually represented multiple times in the fund as its main subsidiaries like Vinhomes and Vincom Retail are also publicly listed entities held by the VNM ETF, with a combined weight of 16.0%.

Vingroup was founded in Ukraine in 1993 by Pham Nhat Vuong, a Vietnamese immigrant who began a dried foods business manufacturing instant noodles. The company grew quickly and began operations in Vietnam in 2000 and gradually diversified into real estate, retail, and other businesses.

Today, Mr. Vuong is the richest man in Vietnam and Vingroup is one of the country's largest private enterprises, with businesses ranging from real estate development, hospitality and entertainment, retail, and electric vehicles via Vinfast (VFS), Vietnam's first electric vehicle producer (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - Vingroup overview (vingroup.net)

Vietnam Is The Beneficiary Of A Fraught China/US Relationship

As I have commented previously, The supply-chain disruption during the COVID-19 pandemic and China's increasingly fraught relationship with the U.S. is leading many multinationals to consider shifting their manufacturing and production facilities out of China and into other regional economies like Vietnam.

For example, Apple (AAPL), long one of China's largest indirect employers, has been pushing its suppliers to relocate production facilities to Vietnam and India. This is partly to better serve those fast growing regional economies, and partly as a hedge against growing geopolitical risks in the China/U.S. relationship.

The regional shift in manufacturing production has allowed Vietnam's economy to boom, with real GDP growing at an expected 5.8% rate in 2024, one of the fastest rates in the region and the world (Figure 8).

Figure 8 - Vietnam GDP growth rate (IMF.org)

But VNM Performance Has Been Poor

However, strong economic growth has not translated into robust equity performance for the VNM ETF. The VNM ETF has delivered disappointing 3/5/10-yr average annual returns of -11.4%/-2.9%/-2.8% respectively to May 31, 2024 (Figure 9).

Figure 9 - VNM historical returns (morningstar.com)

This is in sharp contrast to the other main China/U.S. geopolitical tension beneficiary, India, as modeled by the iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA), which has returned a much more robust 8.4%/9.9%/7.7% 3/5/10-yr average annual returns (Figure 10).

Figure 10 - INDA historical returns (morningstar.com)

What could be the reason for VNM's relative weakness?

There are several possible reasons for VNM's relative weakness. First, as mentioned above, the VNM ETF holds a large 16.0% weight in Vingroup and its subsidiary companies.

With Vingroup shares trading at multi-year lows, it is therefore not surprising that the VNM ETF has underperformed (Figure 11).

Figure 11 - Vingroup share performance (tradingview.com)

Another issue could be VNM's sector allocations. As shown in Figure 5 above, the VNM ETF is heavily weighted toward Financials, Real Estate, and Consumer Staples companies. However, these have not been the leading sectors of the past few years, especially as higher interest rates globally have negatively affected real estate companies.

In contrast, the INDA ETF's biggest sector allocations are in Financials (24.3%), Consumer Discretionary (13.3%), and Information Technology (10.6%) (Figure 12). Real Estate is a measly 1.5% of the INDA ETF.

Figure 12 - INDA sector allocation (ishares.com)

Finally, perhaps there is a worry by global investors that Vietnam's government, an authoritarian government dominated by the Communist Party of Vietnam, may be too similar to China for comfort. In contrast, India is a democratic country with a freely elected government that is more akin to Western values.

Technicals Suggest More Time Needed

Technically, in order to get excited about the VNM ETF, I would need to see the VNM ETF start to outperform the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM). At the very least, I would like to see the ratio between the VNM and EEM break a short-term downtrend in place since September 2023 (Figure 13).

Figure 13 - VNM vs. EEM ratio (Author created using stockcharts.com)

Conclusion

While Vietnam shows economic promise as a key beneficiary of the rising geopolitical tensions between China and America, this has not translated into strong equity performance for the VanEck Vietnam ETF.

The VNM ETF appears too heavily weighted towards Vingroup, with a 16.0% combined weight across the conglomerate and its subsidiaries, and is not well diversified. While I like the idea of investing in Vietnam, I do not believe the VNM ETF is a good vehicle to do so. I rate VNM a hold.