Powell And The Fed Are More Hawkish Than You Think: Expect Economic Weakness Ahead

Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
24.98K Followers

Summary

  • At today's FOMC meeting, the Fed held interest rates steady and signaled that it's likely to cut less than the market thinks.
  • This is somewhat surprising given that the econometric models I run are suggesting that the Fed has room to cut.
  • Between the lines, the Fed is likely worried about cutting rates too soon and stoking a bubble with assets already trading above their value relative to fundamentals.
  • I continue to believe that the economy is headed for a moderate recession and not a soft landing. The Fed's continued hawkishness should cement this.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell Holds An News Conference On Interest Rates

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images News

At today's FOMC meeting, the Fed voted to hold interest rates steady, raised its inflation expectations, and guided for only one interest rate cut for 2024. The Fed's view on inflation itself contrasted with a relatively benign monthly

This article was written by

Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
24.98K Followers
Author and entrepreneur. My articles typically cover macroeconomic trends, portfolio strategy, value investing, and behavioral finance. I like to profit from the biases and constraints of other investors.You can read some more of my work for free here.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IJR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News