One of the newcomers to my expanding coverage list of utilities is the electric and gas utility, CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS).

When I initiated coverage with a buy rating in April, I liked the company's nearly 140-year operating history and status as Michigan's largest electric and gas utility. The BBB+ credit rating from S&P on a stable outlook was another plus. I also appreciated CMS' solid dividend growth track record in recent years. Finally, shares looked to be discounted relative to my fair value estimate.

Today, I'm reiterating my buy rating for the electric and gas utility. CMS' first-quarter results on April 25 were decent. Operating revenue fell short of the analyst consensus in the first quarter, but CMS came in ahead of the non-GAAP EPS analyst consensus. The company's interest coverage ratio improved in the quarter. In conclusion, CMS' shares are still a reasonably attractive value.

A Q1 Earnings Beat And Reaffirmed Earnings Guidance

On paper, the results in CMS' first quarter were mixed. The clarity that I will provide with additional context shows these results to be much better than they initially seem, however.

CMS' operating revenue fell by 4.7% year-over-year to $2.2 billion during the first quarter. That was $270 million below Seeking Alpha's analyst consensus for the quarter.

There were a couple of factors that accounted for these results. For one, CMS is a regulated utility with gas operations.

It's not a secret that natural gas prices have tumbled in the past year. This led the company's cost of gas sold to drop by 35.8% over the year-ago period to $351 million in the first quarter. That negatively impacted the amount that CMS could recover in operating revenue from gas customers during the quarter.

Abnormally warm weather was yet another headwind that the electric and gas utility also faced for the first quarter. According to CFO Rejji Hayes' opening remarks during the Q1 2024 Earnings Call, the first quarter had the second-lowest number of heating degree days in the past 25 years.

CMS' adjusted EPS surged 38.6% higher year-over-year to $0.97 in the first quarter. For context, this was $0.05 ahead of Seeking Alpha's analyst consensus.

The same natural gas headwind that weighed on operating revenue helped the company's bottom line during the first quarter. This is because the lower cost of gas sold led CMS' non-GAAP net profit margin to expand by 430 basis points to 13.2% for the quarter.

The company's improved profitability was only partially offset by a 2.1% uptick in the diluted share count in the first quarter. That is how CMS' adjusted EPS roared higher as operating revenue fell during the quarter.

CMS' first-quarter results prompted management to reiterate its previous midpoint adjusted EPS guidance of $3.32 ($3.29 to $3.35) for 2024. That would represent a 6.8% growth rate over the 2023 base of $3.11.

Management also noted that it anticipates adjusted EPS to likely come in toward the high end. Analysts tend to agree with this assessment.

That is demonstrated by a FAST Graphs consensus of $3.33 for 2024 from 17 analysts. Compared to 2023, that equates to a 7.1% growth rate.

Looking beyond just this year, CMS is targeting 6% to 8% annual adjusted EPS growth, with the company projecting growth near the high end of that range. From my perspective, the math behind delivering on this growth appears to be sensible as well.

That's because CMS is planning for $17 billion in capital investments between 2024 and 2028. This is expected to generate a compound annual growth rate of 7.5% in the rate base in those years.

Assuming neutral outcomes in future rate cases would put the company squarely within the high end of that guidance. This provides a buffer for CMS to have mildly disappointing rate case outcomes and still achieve the low end of its targeted growth.

That's why the FAST Graphs analyst consensus beyond 2024 is also encouraging. For 2025, the analyst consensus projects that adjusted EPS will rise by 8.1% to $3.60. In 2026, another 7.2% growth in adjusted EPS to $3.86 is being prognosticated.

Shifting the focus to its finances, the electric and gas utility is financially sound enough to fund its planned capital investments. Even as interest expenses moved moderately higher, CMS' interest coverage ratio improved from 2.5 in Q1 2023 to 2.8 in Q1 2024. For a regulated utility, this is a secure interest coverage ratio that shows the company's debt load is within reason (unless otherwise sourced or hyperlinked, all details in this subhead were according to CMS' Q1 2024 Earnings Press Release, CMS' Q1 2024 10-Q Filing, and CMS' Q1 2024 Earnings Presentation).

Fair Value Is $65+ A Share

Since my previous article, shares of CMS have gained 2% to 4% gains of the S&P 500 index (SP500). So, it's probably not a surprise to learn that I think shares are still on sale.

CMS is priced at a current-year P/E ratio of 17.9 according to FAST Graphs.

My fair value estimate is moderately lower than the low $70s that it was in April. However, this was due to a change in my valuation methodology rather than a deterioration in CMS' fundamentals.

Previously, my valuation assumptions included a reversion to the 10-year normal P/E ratio of 21.2 per FAST Graphs. Further deliberation leads me to believe that a reversion to a valuation multiple that is 10% or one standard deviation lower than this is a more rational expectation.

That's because the zero interest rate policy throughout much of that time led to a there is no alternative or TINA environment. This pushed up the valuation multiples of more conservative sectors like utilities. As interest rates settle lower than they are currently, I believe a return to a multiple of 19 is quite doable.

After this week, the current calendar year will be 46% complete. That leaves 54% of 2024 remaining and 46% of 2025 to come in the next 12 months. This is how I'm accounting for the 2024 and 2025 analyst adjusted EPS estimates to get a forward 12-month adjusted EPS value of $3.45.

Plugging in a valuation multiple of 19 with this earnings input, I arrive at a fair value of $66 a share. Relative to the $60 share price (as of June 12, 2024), this is a 9% discount to fair value. If CMS meets the growth consensus and reverts to fair value, it could produce 31% cumulative total returns through 2026.

A Safe Dividend With 6% To 7% Annual Growth Potential

CMS' 3.4% forward dividend yield is a bit below the utilities sector forward dividend yield median of 4%. That's why it earns a C- grade from Seeking Alpha's Quant System for forward dividend yield.

CMS makes up for this lower starting yield on a few fronts, though.

First, the company's 16-year dividend growth streak is better than the utilities sector median of 10 years. This explains the A- grade from the Quant System for overall dividend consistency.

The dividend also looks to be sustainable for the future. This is because CMS' adjusted EPS payout ratio is expected to be 61.9% in 2024 ($2.06 in projected dividends per share divided by the $3.33 2024 adjusted EPS estimate). That is well below the 75% payout ratio that rating agencies prefer from utilities. This is how CMS receives an A- grade from the Quant System for dividend safety.

Lastly, the electric and gas utility's dividend growth grade from the Quant System is a B-. The 6.7% compound annual dividend growth rate in the past 10 years (>5.3% sector median) is expected to continue.

The Quant System anticipates that forward annual dividend growth will be 6.2%. If CMS delivers more toward the high end of its targeted growth, I could envision this dividend growth reaching more into the high-6% range or low-7% range.

Risks To Consider

CMS is a higher-quality utility in my view. However, there are still risks that should be assessed and reassessed from time to time.

To me, the biggest risk remains the company's concentration in Michigan. If the regulatory environment worsens, unfavorable rate case outcomes could be the result. This could harm CMS' growth potential.

Operating in Michigan does come with the benefit that it is a relatively low-risk state for natural disasters. If a string of powerful tornadoes or thunderstorms hit its service area, CMS' operations could be disrupted. That could weigh on its results in the near term.

Another risk to CMS is the potential for an attempted cyber breach to be successful. The company takes reasonable precautions to prevent such incidents. But as a major utility, it is the frequent target of such attempts. If CMS' IT networks were breached, operations could be impacted, and lawsuits could crop up. This could hurt the company's fundamentals.

Summary: The Total Return Profile Looks Interesting

CMS is a pick that has a bit of everything. The company's high-single-digit annual growth prospects are solid for a utility. Its financial positioning is also respectable. The current valuation could also set it up for low double-digit annual total returns for the next few years. Thus, my continued buy rating.