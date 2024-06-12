Yuji Sakai

The Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) is a closed-end fund that provides a method for investors to obtain a high level of income from the assets in their portfolios. The fund manages to do fairly well at this task, as its shares currently boast an 8.67% yield, which is higher than most of the domestic fixed-income indices:

Index TTM Yield Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (AGG) 3.46% Bloomberg High Yield Very Liquid Index (JNK) 6.62% ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index (PFF) 6.28% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) 4.82% Click to enlarge

The Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund also manages to beat the 4.93% to 5.50% yield of most money market funds. Thus, this fund boasts a significantly higher yield than many of the alternative assets that income-seeking investors might choose to purchase. As such, it is likely to be appealing to many income-seeking investors. However, its yield is not as attractive as the one possessed by many of the fund’s peers:

Fund Name Morningstar Classification Current Yield Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Fixed Income-Taxable-Limited Duration 8.67% Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) Fixed Income-Taxable-Limited Duration 8.66% BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (BLW) Fixed Income-Taxable-Limited Duration 9.25% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) Fixed Income-Taxable-Limited Duration 11.60% PCM Fund (PCM) Fixed Income-Taxable-Limited Duration 12.48% Click to enlarge

Despite having a higher yield than any of the major domestic fixed-income indices, the Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund clearly has a lower yield than most of its peers. In some cases, the fund’s yield is several percentage points lower, so investors can clearly get a higher level of income elsewhere. However, stretching for yield at all costs can sometimes be a dangerous strategy, since the market tends to assign above-market yields to those funds that it expects will be unable to sustain them. Investors who are moderately risk-averse, which tends to describe most investors for whom producing income is a priority, may sometimes want to invest in a lower-yielding fund that is less risky. The Eaton Vance Short-Duration Diversified Income Fund has had a better price performance than any of the rest of these funds over the past three years, for example:

Naturally, all of these funds handed losses to their investors over the past three years. The same is true of every bond fund and index, though, since the global adoption of higher interest rates back in 2022 punished every bond in the market. The losses of the Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund were much less severe than those of the higher-yielding Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust or the PCM Fund, though, so investors in this fund may have lost less sleep over the period.

It has been a while since we last discussed the Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund. My last article on this fund was published in early September 2021, so nearly three years have passed. As we can surmise from the chart above, this fund has not performed particularly well since that article was published. This is indeed the case, as shares of the Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund have declined by 21.14% since that article was published:

We can clearly see that shares of the fund declined much more than either the domestic investment-grade or domestic junk bond indices. This might be something that scares potential investors, but it is also expected, since almost every fixed-income closed-end fund declined more than the two indices over this period. This is because the leverage that is employed by these funds amplified the price declines of the bonds that were held in their portfolios.

However, overall, investors in this fund did not lose as much as the share price performance alone would suggest. As I explained in a previous article:

A simple look at a closed-end fund’s price performance does not necessarily provide an accurate picture of how investors in the fund did during a given period. This is because these funds tend to pay out all of their net investment profits to the shareholders, rather than relying on the capital appreciation of their share price to provide a return. This is the reason why the yields of these funds tend to be much higher than the yield of index funds or most other market assets.

When we include the distributions that were paid out by the Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund as well as the two indices, we get a very different performance picture:

Seeking Alpha

As we can see here, investors in the Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund realized a 3.07% total return since early September 2021. This is because the distributions that were paid out by this fund were sufficient to fully offset all the share price decline that was suffered during that period. We see that the same thing occurred with the junk bond index, although its lower yield did not lift its total return to the same extent as the Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s boost. Investors in the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index still lost money, as the incredibly low yield that investment-grade bonds have had over most of the past twenty years was insufficient to offset the price decline.

As nearly three years have passed since we last discussed the Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund, we can assume that a great many things have changed with the fund. As such, we should revisit this fund and make all necessary changes to our thesis. As the monetary and economic environment today is very different from it was in 2021, we can expect that there will be numerous changes.

About The Fund

According to the fund’s website, the Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has the primary objective of providing its investors with current income. This makes a lot of sense given the fund’s strategy, but as is the case with most Eaton Vance funds, the strategy is not explained on the website. In fact, the website does not even state that this is a fixed-income fund. Fortunately, the fund’s annual report provides a detailed description of the fund’s strategy:

The Fund will invest at least 25% of its net assets in each of the following three investment categories: (i) senior, secured floating rate loans made to corporate and other business entities, which are typically rated below investment grade; (ii) bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers; and (iii) mortgage-backed securities that are issued, backed, or otherwise guaranteed by the U.S. Government or its agencies or instrumentalities or that are issued by private issuers. The Fund may invest without limit, within its Senior Loans category, in collateralized loan obligations and in U.S. corporate debt obligations rated below investment grade, commonly referred to as “junk” bonds.

Thus, we have three categories of debt securities in which the fund will be primarily invested:

Senior secured loans,

Foreign debt securities,

Mortgage-backed securities.

Each of these categories will have at least 25% of the fund’s assets, although it can certainly have a higher weighting than that to one or more categories. The fund’s first-quarter 2024 holdings report says that it held the following asset allocation on January 31, 2024:

Security Type % of Net Assets Asset-Backed Securities 19.5% Collateralized Mortgage Obligations 15.8% Commercial Mortgaged Backed Securities 7.1% Common Stock 0.5% Corporate Bonds 11.9% Senior Floating-Rate Loans 34.4% Sovereign Government Bonds 15.7% Sovereign Loans 0.9% Agency Mortgage-Backed Securities 16.9% Money Market Fund 4.9% U.S. Treasuries 0.5% Click to enlarge

The fund appears to be satisfying its 25% minimum allocation for both floating-rate loans and mortgage-backed securities. However, the foreign bond allocation appears to be too low, as the total weighting of sovereign bonds and sovereign loans is 16.6% as opposed to the stated 25% minimum weighting. There are some corporate bonds in the portfolio, however, such as ones issued by Rolls-Royce Holdings (OTCPK:RYCEY), Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH), and Viking Cruises (VIK), but it does not appear that these constitute enough of the portfolio to make up the difference. Thus, the fund may not have as much foreign exposure as its strategy description claims. With that said, though, most investors probably would not expect to find any foreign assets included in a fund like this.

The fund’s fact sheet confirms that the fund’s foreign exposure is less than the strategy statement requires. It provides this country allocation:

Fund Fact Sheet

We immediately see that 80.02% of the fund’s assets are invested in securities from American issuers. This naturally means that only 19.98% of its holdings are invested in foreign countries. In a few recent articles, I have been making the case that investors may want to increase the foreign diversification of their portfolios and reduce their overall U.S. dollar exposure due to the government’s own projections of permanent high fiscal deficits and resource-rich countries in the emerging world beginning to conduct trade in currencies other than U.S. dollars. The Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund does not appear to be a good way to do this, as its foreign asset allocation is relatively small compared to purpose-built foreign debt closed-end funds.

The countries that we see represented in this fund are not the ones that most of us probably expected to see, however. I will admit that when I reviewed the strategy description in the annual report, I expected that the fund’s foreign holdings would consist primarily of developed nation bonds such as those issued by Canadian, European, or Australian issuers. Instead, we see a number of emerging markets in the top countries list. Indeed, the only three developed nations that represent significant proportions of the fund’s portfolio are the United States, Canada, and Luxembourg. The remaining seven nations whose securities round out the top ten nations are all in the developing world.

In a previous article, I showed how emerging markets tend to have higher interest rates than those in the developed world. This applies to the countries whose securities comprise the largest positions in the Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund as well:

Country Benchmark Interest Rate United States 5.50% Canada 4.75% Egypt 27.25% Tanzania 6.00% Suriname 10.00% United Arab Emirates 5.40% Luxembourg 4.25% Mexico 11.00% Vietnam 4.50% Cote D’Ivoire 5.50% Click to enlarge

Some of the bonds that the fund holds from these countries will be denominated in a hard currency, such as the U.S. dollar or euro. For example, here is one page from the sovereign bond holdings list in the fund’s first-quarter 2024 holding report:

First Quarter 2024 Holdings Report

Please notice how many of these securities specifically state that they are “international bonds.” This is a security that is issued by an emerging market government entity that is intended to be purchased by investors in a foreign nation. These are usually issued in a currency that is different from that of the nation whose government issued the bond. After all, most foreign investors are more likely to have U.S. dollars, euro, Swiss francs, or British pounds than they are the Ghanaian cedi. Thus, if the bonds are issued in a foreign currency, there is a greater chance that foreign investors will be able to purchase the bond in question.

In addition, foreign investors might not be willing to take on the currency risk of a small emerging market country that may have regular bouts of high inflation, an unstable government, or some other problem that a developed nation is unlikely to have. Thus, foreign investors are likely to perceive that the risk of these bonds is somewhat less than that of bonds denominated in the emerging market currency. They, therefore, might not require quite as high of an interest rate. Therefore, some of these bonds might actually have interest rates that are well below that of the nation’s own benchmark interest rate.

However, as we can see above, the yields of these bonds are still well above what we could obtain from investing in government bonds from any developed nation. For example, we can see that the Ghana government bonds held by the fund have yields ranging from 7.625% to 8.875%. That is far above the yield offered by U.S. Treasuries or investment-grade corporates, and indeed it is even above the yield offered by some American junk bonds.

As such, including these bonds in its portfolio allows the Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund to obtain a higher level of portfolio income than it could obtain by investing solely in domestic bonds. This is something that any investor seeking a high level of income should be able to appreciate.

As the name suggests, one of the primary focuses of the Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is limiting its exposure to interest rate movements. I explained this in the previous article on this fund:

In short, the fund invests in bonds from borrowers around the world that have a relatively low duration. These bonds are generally much less risky than more traditional bonds because they have very limited interest rate risk. This just means that these bonds do not see their prices move very much when interest rates do.

This may seem to contradict what we saw in the introduction to this article. After all, in the introduction, we saw that this fund declined more than the investment-grade or junk bond indices did over the past three years. However, that simple comparison ignores the impact of leverage, which will amplify the downside movements in this fund. To see the benefits of investing in a low-duration fund, we will want to compare it against another leveraged closed-end fund that invests in longer-duration bonds.

Ideally, I would like to compare it against a standard Eaton Vance bond fund, but this fund issuer does not offer one. Thus, we have to compare it against a leveraged bond fund from another fund sponsor. Here it is against the BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK) over the past three years:

Seeking Alpha

This does an impressive job of showing us the advantages of investing in a limited-duration bond fund such as the Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund. As we can clearly see, the fund declined far less than the standard investment-grade bond fund over the past three years. We will also probably see the reverse occur during a falling interest rate environment, as the Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund will probably not rise in price as much as a typical bond fund.

The market currently expects that the Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates anymore, which is probably a pretty safe bet right now. However, there is still a chance that interest rates will not be reduced as quickly as the market hopes.

This morning’s inflation report was decent and renewed hopes of a September interest rate cut, but that might be too close to the election for the Federal Reserve to actually implement. After all, it will want to avoid political criticism and Jerome Powell probably wants to keep his job (if the new president thinks that the interest rate cut helped his opponent, he will probably not reappoint Powell) so the market may still be overly optimistic.

However, the worst is almost certainly behind us for most bonds right now, as a renewal of the hiking cycle seems very unlikely, particularly with the Bank of Canada and European Central Bank both cutting interest rates recently. This suggests that a standard investment-grade or junk bond closed-end fund with a similar yield will probably outperform the Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in terms of total return over the next year or two. However, investors who simply want to receive an income stream without taking on much risk might still be very satisfied with the Eaton Vance Short Duration Income Fund.

Leverage

As mentioned a few times in this article, the Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund employs leverage as a method of boosting the effective yield that it receives from the assets in its portfolio. I explained how this works in a number of previous articles. To paraphrase myself:

In short, the fund borrows money and then uses that borrowed money to purchase low-duration bonds issued by entities all over the world. As long as the yield that the fund receives from the purchased assets is higher than the interest rate that it needs to pay on the borrowed money, the strategy works pretty well to boost the effective yield of the portfolio. The Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is capable of borrowing money at institutional rates, which are considerably lower than retail rates. As such, this will usually be the case. It is, however, important to note that leverage is less effective at boosting yield today with interest rates at 6% than it was a few years ago when interest rates were basically zero. This is because the difference between the borrowing rate and the yield that the fund receives is much narrower than it used to be. The use of debt in this fashion is a double-edged sword. This is because leverage boosts both gains and losses. As such, we want to ensure that the fund is not employing too much leverage because that would expose us to an excessive amount of risk. I generally do not like a fund’s leverage to be above a third as a percentage of its assets for this reason.

As of the time of writing, the Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has leveraged assets comprising 35.00% of its portfolio. This is, unfortunately, a bit higher than the one-third of assets levels that I would prefer. However, right now, many funds that invest in debt securities have leverage that is above a third of assets because bond prices still have not recovered from the 2022 collapse and before that collapse, these funds had to employ substantial amounts of leverage to earn anything approaching a reasonable yield. Thus, leverage ratios increased due to falling bond prices over the past few years.

However, fixed-income funds such as the Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund can carry a higher level of leverage than equity funds due to the low volatility of their assets. As such, we should compare this fund’s leverage to its peers to determine whether the current leverage is appropriate or unduly risky. Here is the comparison:

Fund Name Leverage Ratio Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund 35.00% Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund 29.60% BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust 37.30% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 32.01% PCM Fund 40.87% Click to enlarge

As we can see here, the leverage ratio of the Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund represents the median of its peer group. This is a sign that its current level of leverage is probably not excessively risky, despite being above the one-third of assets levels that we would ordinarily prefer. Thus, we probably do not need to worry too much about the fund’s leverage right now.

Distribution Analysis

The primary objective of the Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is to provide its investors with a high level of current income. To this end, the fund pays a monthly distribution of $0.0790 per share ($0.9480 per share annually), which gives it an 8.67% yield at the current share price.

Unfortunately, this fund has not been particularly consistent regarding its distribution over the years. We can see this clearly here:

CEF Connect

As immediately shown, the fund has changed its distribution either positively or negatively numerous times since its inception back in February 2005. It has even been known to change its distribution on a month-to-month basis, as seen over the past year:

CEF Connect

This is almost certainly going to reduce the fund’s appeal to those investors who are seeking a safe and consistent income from the assets in their portfolios. However, it is not exactly unexpected that a fund would change its distributions regularly in accordance with its investment performance. Unlike some of Eaton Vance’s other funds, the Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund does not make distributions under a managed distribution plan, so a certain amount of inconsistency is to be expected, especially given that the fund’s assets will not move around too much in terms of price, so its income is heavily dependent on interest rate movements both domestically and abroad.

Let us take a look at how well the fund is covering its distribution. For this purpose, we will look at the fund’s most recent financial report, which is its annual report that corresponds to the full-year period that ended on October 31, 2023. This is, undoubtedly, an older report than I would prefer, but currently it is the most recent one that we have available. It is also newer than the one that we had available to us the last time that we discussed this fund, so that is rather nice.

For the full-year period that ended on October 31, 2023, the Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund received $322,178 in dividends and $13,859,246 in interest from the investments in its portfolio. This gives the fund a total investment income of $14,181,424 for the period. It paid its expenses out of this amount, which left it with $10,307,534 available for shareholders. That was, however, not sufficient to cover the $13,149,335 that the fund paid out in distributions over the period.

The fund was, fortunately, able to make up the difference through capital gains. For the full-year period, the Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund reported net realized losses of $2,822,847, but these were offset by $5,784,555 in net unrealized gains. Overall, the fund’s net assets increased by $158,252 after accounting for all inflows and outflows during the period.

As we can see, the Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund did manage to cover all of its distributions during the full-year period, but it had to rely on unrealized capital gains to do so. This is something that has continued in the current fiscal year. This chart shows the fund’s net asset value since October 31, 2023 (the closing date of the most recent financial report):

Barchart

As we can see, the fund’s net asset value has increased by 6.67% during the current fiscal year. This means that the fund’s investment profits have exceeded its distributions by a fairly significant amount. We do not, however, know the proportion of realized to unrealized gains, and it is possible that a market correction could wipe out some of the profits that the fund has earned and paid out so far. However, for the most part, it appears that it is not over-distributing, and it is certainly not destroying its net asset value. This is precisely what we would like to see.

Valuation

Shares of the Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund are currently trading at a 1.52% discount to net asset value. This is reasonably in line with the 1.97% discount that the shares have averaged over the past month. Honestly, the price is fine for a purchaser, but I would prefer a larger one.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is an interesting fund that is not really what we would expect. In particular, there is some foreign exposure here that is apparently boosting the fund’s income. However, it is not as much as we would be able to obtain from an emerging market or global bond fund.

The big thing here is the somewhat limited interest rate risk. This is fairly nice for investors who want to just receive an income without worrying too much about the policies of the Federal Reserve. However, it also means that Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund will probably underperform a regular bond fund over the next year or two if interest rates do come down as expected. That reduces its appeal somewhat for those investors who want to maximize their total returns, but those who seek income might be fine with this fund.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.