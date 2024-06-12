Rasi Bhadramani/iStock via Getty Images

In light of how last year's state elections panned out and per polling numbers heading into this year's general election, it was a big surprise that India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, dubbed 'most popular global leader' earlier this year, saw his party lose its simple majority this time around. The silver lining, though, is that his 'Bharatiya Janata Party' (or 'BJP'), together with its National Democratic Alliance (or 'NDA') coalition allies, retained its overall majority. So while PM Modi's ’big bang' factor reforms are probably off the table (think changes to the labor code, land acquisition, etc), less controversial fiscal boosts in the form of infrastructure spending and production-linked incentives remain on track. Another possible outcome is that we see a pullback in fiscal consolidation and more support for the consumer, particularly in rural areas, at the upcoming Union Budget announcement.

Gujarat Samachar

Either way, India should have no issue maintaining its high single digit % real GDP growth pace (10+% nominal) for the years to come, nor is its region-leading earnings growth potential likely to slow. Even if the market does correct near-term, history tells us that the Indian market has always bounced back with a vengeance post-election. Arguably, the case is much stronger this time around, given the many upside levers in the near-term (major index inclusion for India's sovereign debt) and mid to long-term (global supply chain shifts, consumption growth, etc.). Still, there are also pockets of richness in the Indian equity universe, so rotating into a more active factor ETF, like VanEck's low-cost India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN), could pay off in this post-election phase.

Data by YCharts

GLIN Overview – A 'Semi-Active' Approach to Indian Stocks

Indian equity ETFs can be broadly sorted into two categories – straightforward passive funds like the iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) and factor ETFs like the VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF. In its latest incarnation (note the fund formerly benchmarked itself against an entirely different small-cap index pre-2020), GLIN tracks the MarketGrader India All-Cap Growth Leaders Index, which applies a unique 'growth at a reasonable price' (or 'GARP') filter to all segments of India's equity market. By comparison, its closest US-listed alternatives either offer a less comprehensive filter (profitability-focused in the case of WisdomTree's India Earnings Fund (EPI)) or have asset class restrictions (Invesco's India ETF (PIN) is limited to large-caps).

VanEck

The trade-off here is the cost. GLIN's extra rebalancing requirements mean that despite its low 50bps management fee, it has the highest expense ratio of the three main India factor ETFs - even after accounting for a generous fee waiver at 0.87% net (1.1% gross). Liquidity is an issue as well, particularly for larger volumes, as evidenced by the fund's 0.46% bid/ask spread (vs ~2bps for EPI and ~22bps for PIN). Given the asset base is also a lot smaller at $143m, I don't expect the overall cost gap (fees + execution) to narrow anytime soon. For investors looking for a balance of cost and 'semi-active' management (i.e., in between a passive and actively managed fund), on the other hand, GLIN is worth a look.

VanEck

GLIN Portfolio – A Unique Blend of Indian Compounders

At first glance, GLIN's sector breakdown is not unlike most other Indian ETFs. Financials is the leading sector allocation here at 30.7% - much like both its factor ETF comparables, EPI (22.2%) and PIN (17.0%). Information Technology is another big overweight at 18.5%, along with Industrials (11.2%) and Consumer Discretionary (10.9%). Along with Health Care (8.2%), GLIN's top five sector contribution stands at an outsized ~79% of its total portfolio.

VanEck

Beneath the hood, however, GLIN has a unique 80-stock portfolio – a reflection of its more comprehensive fundamental and valuation lens (implemented via a 'MarketGrader Score'). And due to its 5% cap, only the two largest stocks, Bajaj Auto and State Bank of India, exceed this threshold, keeping the portfolio well-diversified. Also notable is that GLIN spreads its small/mid-cap exposure outside of the top ten, so even though the portfolio is predominantly comprised of large caps, smaller caps are also well-represented here.

VanEck

Finally, in line with the index it tracks, GLIN is a lot more active with its rebalancing. The last one in March this year, for instance, saw twenty-two stocks (out of eighty) replaced, while last year's rebalance saw over half of the fund's holdings replaced. As the GLIN portfolio will likely continue reshuffling in line with changes in underlying fundamentals and valuations, expect turnover to remain very high going forward. In sum, GLIN is a lot more actively managed than other tracker funds, so investors will want to be more mindful of portfolio monitoring here.

Rebalance Date Companies Replaced March 2024 22 March 2023 43 Click to enlarge

Source: MarketGrader

GLIN Performance – A Factor ETF Laggard but Narrow Tracking Error Stands Out

The big drawback to investing in GLIN is that, despite its screening efforts, total returns have lagged comparable Indian funds. The key three-year track record (recall that GLIN tracked a different index pre-2020), for instance, shows the fund has returned +8.7% annually (almost entirely from capital appreciation over income).

VanEck

While impressive on an absolute basis, it's worth noting that both EPI (+13.3% annualized) and PIN (+10.0% annualized) have compounded their net asset values at a faster three-year pace. As for the shorter one-year timeline, GLIN (+39.7%), buoyed by the outperformance of Indian small/mid-caps, has accelerated past the large-cap-focused PIN (+28.8%); yet, it still lags its 'all-cap' comparable, EPI (37.9%), albeit by a much smaller margin.

Where GLIN shines, on the other hand, is the manager's ability to maintain a narrow tracking error (by Indian factor ETF standards) relative to its benchmark MarketGrader India All Cap Growth Leaders Index. Over the last year, the fund gave up three to four percentage points of performance, while the last three years have seen the market price to NAV gap run at one to two percentage points.

By comparison, key alternative EPI lagged its benchmark by six to seven percentage points over the last year (two to three percentage points over the last three years), while PIN trailed its FTSE India Quality and Yield Select Index by a similar margin. These tend to add up through the cycles, so in the likely event we do see this Indian bull market extend into the coming years, the less-established GLIN's ability to better track its index could pay off.

VanEck

GLIN Outlook - Don't Sleep on 'GARP'

Going forward, unlike its more passive peers, GLIN's performance is perhaps less predictable due to its high portfolio turnover. But the trade-off is that GLIN offers will also offer a more attractive balance of fundamentals and valuation - the result of its unique portfolio construction approach. A glance at the current portfolio statistics show that GLIN's group of stocks boasts a track record of best-in-class earnings growth (+26% over the last year; +43% over three years) and returns on capital (20% average return on equity). This is balanced with a very reasonable ~22x forward P/E - multiple turns lower than other 'all cap' Indian ETFs.

Fundamental Attributes Forward P/E Ratio (12 Mo.) 22.1x Avg. EPS Growth - 1 Yr. 26.4% Avg. EPS Growth - 3 Yr. 43.1% Click to enlarge

Source: MarketGrader

Outperforming active managers like abrdn-managed India Fund (IFN) and Morgan Stanley's India Investment Fund (IIF) (see performance chart vs MSCI India below) have shown that a similar 'growth at a reasonable price' approach can work in India. Thus, looking ahead, I wouldn't be surprised if GLIN reverses its historical underperformance at some point.

Morgan Stanley

A Unique Approach to Investing in India

Recent election results may have dialed back growth expectations somewhat, but even without the more hard-hitting reforms, India should have more than enough in the tank to stay the world's fastest-growing large economy. Earnings growth should also remain region-leading, though a premium valuation base means there may be some winners and losers in the interim. Given this more uncertain backdrop, investors may want to be deliberate about investing in India here, which is where low-cost factor ETFs like GLIN come in. And in a market where 'growth at a reasonable price' has historically outperformed, GLIN's approach could surprise many in the years to come.