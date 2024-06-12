Walter Bibikow

Canada is a top 10 global economy, with close proximity and trade relationships with US. There are only 3 primary ETFs that focus on the country and I would be remiss if I weren't to cover this US neighbor because I think it offers a unique combination of good stewardship alongside commodities exposure. Today I will bet talking about the iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) and it's opportunity set as a single country investment.

EWC has performed modestly well in the recent period, and the offering has some embedded value. However the combination of a weakening CAD and a lower interest rate environment could spell near-term challenges for this fund that is heavily tilted towards financials.

Fund composition

EWC has a long track record, it debuted in 1996 alongside iShares initial suite of international offerings. It currently has about $2.5B in assets under management, with an expense ratio of 50 bps. From a sector perspective, the fund is extremely heavy financials, with a ~35% allocation to the sector. About a fifth of the fund is allocated to energy, with another 13% to industrials.

The fund is relatively concentrated, with 93 total holdings and about 40% of the fund's total holdings reside in the fund's top 10 assets. The largest allocations go to financials companies, the Royal Bank of Canada (RY) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD). Both of these banks have extensive footprints in both Canada, as well as internationally. While they operate in similar segments, RY has dominated from a performance perspective on a trailing 1-year basis. Another top allocation that's representative of Canada's energy goes to Enbridge Inc (ENB). ENB is based in Calgary and is an energy transporter and distributor. It has offered 9 consecutive years of dividend growth and is currently offering an attractive 7.5% trailing 12-month yield.

Attractive multiples with a touch of diversification

EWC's trading multiples are attractive, the fund currently boasts a 1.36 P/B ratio, while offering 14x earnings. The current trailing 12-month dividend yield is 2.26%. Given that the fund has a .93 correlation to the S&P 500, these metrics are all the more attractive. The representative ETF for the S&P500 (SPY), for context, is trading at ~4.5x book value, with 22x earnings. What does this mean? It means EWC is capturing a lot of the positive price movements of the S&P 500, while still offering some value. Of course, there is downside risk to this level of correlation as well. Around 75% of Canada's exports go to the US, so both currency movements and economic conditions that drive demand in the US are both factors that could impact the fund.

EWC flow struggle relative to peer universe

From a flows perspective, the fund has been challenged. In particular, 2023 and 2024 has seen large net outflows. For a fund of this size (~$2.6B), this is a substantial portion of overall total assets. The same cannot be said of other Canada-focused ETFs. Both the JPMorgan BetaBuilders ETF (BBCA) and the Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (FLCA) which had positive flows in the same period. Both BBCA are priced more competitively than EWC, at 19bps and 9bps respectively. BBCA is the largest of the Canada-focused funds, with a total of ~$7B assets. Outside of costs, EWC differs from BBCA and FLCA in that it tracks a third party index, while the other two are proprietary. However, holdings compositions are strikingly similar between all three funds, so it begs the question: what is driving the wide variation in price differential?

Performance Comparison

From a total return perspective, EWC has underperformed its peer universe, returning 47.30% in the 5 year period.

When taking a look at the broader developed market performance, EWC has also underperformed. Using IEFA as a proxy for non-North American Developed markets, we see EWC has returned ~66% over the last 5 years compared with IEFA's ~111%

Rate cut alignment pose risks for EWC

Canada began its monetary easing last week, cutting rates for the first time in four years to 4.75%. The US just recently announced it would hold rates steady. This divergence in interest rate policy has contributed to a weakening CAD. This could be one boon for the fund, which is export heavy in its energy and industrials sectors. However, there is another variable in that equation which is the price of crude oil, which is influential CAD price movements. If crude oil prices rise, we can likely expect an strengthening exchange rate for Canada. Until then, a diminished interest income could be one negative result for this financials heavy fund, another secondary consequence of interest rate movements.

Conclusion

EWC offers a non-Eurocentric alternative for investors looking for developed market exposure. The fund itself is trading at favorable valuation multiples, although it is more expensive than other Canadian-fund counterparts. The fund is particularly sensitive to energy prices, as well as monetary movements within the US, a key trading partner. I like the idea of a an exposure to Canadian markets, but I think there are other vehicles worth exploring before settling on EWC.