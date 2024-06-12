QIS: A Super Diversified Approach To Alternatives

Kurtis Hemmerling profile picture
Kurtis Hemmerling
5.05K Followers

Summary

  • QIS is a well diversified quant ETF.
  • It has a multi-manager, multi-asset and multi-strategy approach.
  • Compared to hedge funds, the cost is low with more transparency.
Diverse Identity Design

wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

The Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:QIS) is one of my top alternative ETF picks. They aim to deliver low volatility returns with multi-faceted diversification. The source of returns is foreign to almost all retail investors. It comes with a low expense (1%) compared to

This article was written by

Kurtis Hemmerling profile picture
Kurtis Hemmerling
5.05K Followers
I design sophisticated investment solutions for family offices, RIAs, UHNW individuals, ETF providers and more. I am associated with the company Portfolio123 and am working with them to increase their brand awareness.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About QIS ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on QIS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QIS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News