wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

The Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:QIS) is one of my top alternative ETF picks. They aim to deliver low volatility returns with multi-faceted diversification. The source of returns is foreign to almost all retail investors. It comes with a low expense (1%) compared to hedge funds (2/20).

Before we get into the nitty-gritty of why I feel more investors need an allocation to an ETF like QIS, we should get an overview of how the fund works.

QIS Nuts and Bolts

QIS stands for quantitative investment strategies. These are systematic strategies typically used by hedge funds and sophisticated asset management firms. I have worked at such firms in the past. At one firm they provided me with almost unlimited access to alternative data. My job was to design algorithms that produced high Sharpe ratios. Regular retail investors do not typically get access to these types of strategies.

The fund run by Simplify spreads the investment dollars across different asset classes, strategies, and managers. The asset classes include commodities, equities, interest rates, credit, and currency. The strategies include carry, volatility, technical, and liquidity. Past Seeking Alpha articles discuss what those terms mean so I won't rehash.

The fund selects between 15 and 25 strategies across different assets and strategy types. The strategies and allocations toward them are dynamic. They may replace strategies with higher-performing ones or remove low-performing ones at their discretion.

Diversification 2.0

Typically, when people think of diversification they think of varied industry groups, sectors and countries. They might also include different asset classes such as equities, bonds, gold, cash, and crypto. But one of the most under-served types of diversification is strategy. Let me explain…

Suppose you have only 1 equity to trade. You might conclude that your diversification is nil. How can you have any diversification with just 1 stock to trade? But consider some of the different ways you can use the stock to generate returns.

Buying and holding

Selling cash-secured Put options

High-frequency trading (e.g. momentum breakouts or reversion to the mean)

Other exotic options strategies

There are numerous ways to target different alpha sources from a single stock. If you were to combine the return streams from the various strategies, it would be quite dissimilar to someone who just held the stock. You diversified your returns by utilizing different strategies in a single ticker symbol.

Now imagine doing this with thousands of possible investments instead of just one…spanning multiple asset classes.

Diversification of Managers

In addition to having different strategies, QIS has a diversification of managers. This is important as well. For instance, I have a certain approach. Even if I were to design 5 different strategies for you, they would all carry the risk of being designed by me. Perhaps I have a weakness in a certain area where my process isn’t as robust as someone else.

You can have 10 people developing 10 momentum strategies and each of those 10 strategies is going to be different.

I applaud their usage of various managers.

Tactical Decision Making

Another advantage to QIS is that Simplify takes an active role in tactical decision-making. This largely creates a hands-free investment vehicle for the investor. Contrast this with a fund that does not take this approach. Suppose you are invested in a sophisticated dividend growth ETF.

What happens when that strategy underperforms compared to other dividend growth strategies? Or what if dividend growth is the wrong thing to do overall based on market conditions? You, the investor, have the burden of basically doing macro analysis and making these top-down decisions.

Simplify does this for you. They may allocate more towards what is currently working. Or more towards managers or styles that are doing well. They may cut strategies and managers who are performing poorly. This frees you up so you don’t need to micro-manage your alternative allocation.

Low Volatility Target

Some investors worry that this type of quantitative investing will create undue portfolio volatility. Many hedge funds blow up due to their unwise use of leverage to generate returns.

The targeted volatility for QIS is between 8 – 10% or roughly half of what you might get in large caps. At the same time, they are targeting high Sharpe strategies.

Black-box Investing?

Some might be turned away due to the lack of transparency or understanding as to how each little cog in the overall machine works. I want to be clear that this isn’t black-box investing where you have no idea what the fund is doing.

You can look at the SEC filings and see exactly what they are holding down to the exact futures and options contracts. Understanding how the various contracts work together is another story. But this is not black-box investing.

There are also some useful graphics on the Simplify website to get a general understanding of net asset class and factor exposure.

Simplify US website

Simplify US website

Comparison to Hedge Funds

Some may compare this to the S&P 500 but that is not the benchmark. A hedge fund would be a more accurate comparison with exposure that may be long or short across various alternatives. And QIS has many advantages over a hedge fund.

No lock-up period

More transparency or holdings and strategy

Multi-managers

1% expense ratio compared to 2/20

You get all the advantages of multiple hedge funds rolled into one product that removes many of the disadvantages. A one percent management fee is very low when you compare this to what you would normally pay.

Risks

Despite my bullish stance on this ETF, it does come with risks. For instance:

What if Simplify is lousy at selecting managers? What if they choose the wrong strategies at the wrong time? As you do not fully understand how each strategy works, how can you evaluate whether it should be included or not? And if more of these multi-quant funds become available, how will you evaluate between them? Trailing performance is not the best indication of what will work going forward.

For instance, is QIS better than QAI, GDMA and LALT?

Data by YCharts

Looking at this chart doesn’t tell you how those returns are being generated. Some of those funds like GDMA are not competitors once you examine the methodology. This adds another layer of complexity once many multi-manager quant funds are available. Which ones should you choose? As well, the history of QIS is short making analysis of volatility and returns challenging.

Conclusion

I believe that QIS is an excellent choice for the average investor looking for exposure to the alternative asset class. You receive broad diversification when considering assets, strategies, and managers. The fund is actively managed in that they will add and remove strategies and managers as well as allocate tactically toward them. When compared to hedge funds the fees are much lower with higher transparency and no lockup period.

Investors wanting exposure to alternatives should scale accordingly. I believe that 5 – 10% is reasonable for many investors who want alternative exposure. Many investors may not want any alternative exposure and that's fine too.