Investment summary

The industrials sector has shifted gear and now offers some of the least attractive price/value propositions of the S&P 500 sectors. To illustrate this, Figure 1 shows a composite built using 1) each sector's share of forward EPS estimates and 2) the current sector weights of the index. As seen, the industrial sector sits at the bottom when considering these two factors.

The basic materials sector, on the other hand, sits at the top - consistent with findings I made in Q3 2023 (avid readers of this channel will have noted this).

At the current standing, top down security selection should be biased towards the left-hand side of the chart in Figure 1. Nevertheless, we are still scouring the industrials sector in the electrical components and equipment industry for potential bargains.

Investment Thesis

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) is in the electrical connection and protection solutions business. The company was founded in 2018 as a spinoff from Pentair plc. Customers pay NVT to give them solutions to their mission-critical equipment and essential processes (think data transfer, thermal electronics, sensitive electronic assets and so forth). The prospect of maybe investing in a company like this is one of the reasons why the market is so terrific in my estimation.

Based on the facts pattern presented here today, I rate NVT a buy on 1) fundamentals [9% projected sales growth with 14-15% ROI], 2) sentiment [investors paying >2.5x EV/IC vs. 1.8x in 2021], and 3) valuation. My price target range of $88-$99 per share is a blend of DCF with 12% discount rate, 2.5x FY 2024E invested capital and 18x FY 2024E NOPAT. Net-net, rate buy.

Background fundamentals

NVT operates through three primary business segments, namely:

Enclosures: This is the part of the business that protects electronics and data in critical applications. Products include standard and custom enclosures, cooling solutions, and power distribution systems. It caters to the industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy sectors (as you can see - tremendously broad exposure). Enclosures accounted for ~50% of top-line sales in Q1 FY 2024. Electrical and fastening solutions: This segment provides products that connect + protect power supply and data infrastructure. Offerings include power connections, fastening solutions, cable management, grounding and bonding systems. NVT serves a broad range of markets in this division, including 1) commercial, 2) residential, 3) industrial, and 4) energy domains. It contributed c.34% of revenues during Q1 FY 2024. Thermal management: Focused on heat management solutions, this segment aims to enhance safety, efficiency, and performance. Products include heat tracing systems, temperature control solutions, and deicing products. The thermal management business contributed the final 16% to the company's revenues in Q1.

Since listing in 2018, revenues have compounded at a steady rate. NVT is not a qualified growth company, but the following record is still indicative of a company expanding its top line:

Revenues, annual by year (2018-2023; 2024 TTM):

2018 : $2.2 billion

2019: $2.3 billion

2020: $1.9 billion (Covid-19)

2021: $2.4 billion

2022: $2.9 billion

2023: $3.2 billion

2024 TTM: $3.39 billion

My research on the company's fundamentals and growth levers leads me to believe there are the following relevant catalysts to consider (both to the upside and downside).

Tailwinds:

Megatrends in electrification and digitalization: In my view NVT is well positioned to benefit from the increasing demand for electrification, and the digitalization of infrastructure. These trends could drive demand for NVT's solutions in infrastructure, data centers, and industrial automation in my view. UBS notes investments in this sub-sector amounted to $400 billion in the last 4 years. Acquisitions and potential capital unlock: Strategic acquisitions, such as ECM Industries, have started to pull their economic weight, with ROIC increasing each 12-month period since 2021 to 14% in Q1. It recently bought the parent company of Trachte, a manufacturer of custom-engineered control building solutions, for $695 million. Not only that, management recently noted it was looking at options to divest the heating cables division. If successful, this could unlock ~$1.5 billion of capital to redeploy.

Headwinds:

Inflationary pressures: Rising costs of labor and raw materials pose a challenge to the company's OpEx line in my view. Although NVT has implemented pricing actions and productivity improvements, ongoing inflation could compress margins so I am watching this very closely.

Recent Investments and Acquisitions

Aside from the Trachte transaction listed above, NVT has been active in expanding its capabilities through other acquisitions. Key transactions include:

ECM Industries: Acquired in May 2023 for approximately $1.1 billion. The rationale was for ECM to add high-value electrical connectors, tools, and test instruments to NVT's portfolio, for margin benefits. TEXA Industries: Acquired in July 2023 for around $34.8 million. Rationale was to enhance the company's industrial cooling solutions within the Enclosures segment.

Q1 FY 2024 earnings breakdown

NVT did $874.6 million of business in Q1 FY 2024, an 18.1% increase from the $740.6 million in Q1 2023. Growth was underscored by acquisitions, which added 13.2% to the top-line versus the underlying business's 480 basis points growth.

It reported gross profit of $355.5 million, up from $303.2 million in Q1 2023. Despite this, gross margin compressed ~30 basis points year over year due to cost inflation.

Management now views top-line growth of 8-10% in 2024, with 1) 3% to 5% of this driven from the underlying business and 2) the remainder from acquisitions. It aims to pull this to earnings of $2.82 per share at the upper end of range, slightly below prior estimates.

Moving down the Q1 P&L, NVT saw improved leverage at the SG&A line to 20.1% as a percentage of sales. This was down 180 basis points year over year. Operating earnings were up 28% year over year to $159.2 million, as a result of the revenue upsides.

My view of the company's first quarter results were quite positive. Double digit sales growth combined with high double digit growth in operating earnings is a good bedrock to position against in my opinion, and could sport a higher valuation moving forward.

Fundamental economics

1. Industry outlook

One of the insulating points relative to the broader industrial sector is that the general electrical equipment and components market is expected to grow at more than 10% per year until 2032. Estimates compiled in 2019 - prior to the advent of artificial intelligence - had put a lower growth multiple of 4% per year out to 2028. The revised outlook is ~600% surprise to the upside. This objective upshift in growth is a potential tailwind in my opinion.

The industry trades on thin gross and operating margins given it is extremely competitive and suffers commodity like economics (Figure 2). This means many of the offerings in the space are undifferentiated in any consumer important way, such that the lowest price or next best substitute is typically the most attractive option. Those who do differentiate on produce will see higher gross and operating margins - the key is both.

It appears that NVT has a competitive advantage here and could price its offerings above the industry averages, thereby clipping higher than average margins. We see this in the company's higher than average gross profit (signalling the higher sales prices) and the higher operating margin - indicating its running costs are lower as a percentage of sales. Added to this, it enjoys higher returns on capital with more aggressive free cash flow margins. To me this seems like a competitive advantage that is worthwhile investigating further.

2. Business returns

Figure 3 illustrates (i) the capital that has been injected into this business across various business assets, and (ii) the post-tax earnings produced on these investments. It does this in a rolling 12 month basis from 2021 to 2024.

The company has capital of $5.2 billion ($31.60 per share) invested in the business at the time of writing. In the 12 months to March 2024, it produced $729 million ($4.39 per share) of net operating profit after tax on this, equating to a 14% return on investment.

This return on the corporation's investments has been increasing substantially over the testing period. It has grown from 8.9% in 2021 to ~14% in the last 12 months, driven by 1) substantial increases in operating margin whilst 2) maintaining its level of efficiency.

Given that this company enjoys higher pre and post-tax margins, my opinion is that in also has consumer advantages enabling it to price offerings above competitors. I touched on this briefly earlier, but we see this in the exhibit below with post tax margins up from 15.6% in 2021 to 21.4% last period.

This is a critical differentiator in this commodity like industry. The fact that NVT, clips the higher margin immediately tells me that consumers are drawn to its offering based on intangible economic factors that cannot be measured on the balance sheet necessarily. One of the potential drivers is that the company is also sixth on the industry list for net income per employee, hitting around $52,000 in trailing earnings for every staff member. This is a "return on talent" which in my opinion contributes to the abnormal profitability. We have return on capital, and return on talent (productivity).

Management's incremental investments have been $7.60 per share over this timeframe, adding another $2.20 per share in net operating profit after tax, otherwise 29.5% incremental return on investment. My views are that 1) this is a good result, and that 2) management can continue this rate of capital deployment going forward at similar rates of return, discussed below.

3. Potential for future economic value

The increasing rate of return NVT has produced on its investments over the past three years has not gone unnoticed by the market. As seen in Figure 4, it has increased the multiple paid on invested capital from 1.8x to 2.7x in the last 12 months. This "market return on capital" implies investors have high expectations from these assets.

It's not just multiple expansion though. Over the time period shown below, management invested an additional $1.27 billion into the business, whereas the change in enterprise value was $7.2 billion, equating to a 5.7x incremental market value added, otherwise 468%.

Consensus projects 18% growth in pre-tax income this year from 9.6% growth in sales. This calls for $811 million and $3.58 billion in EBITA and sales respectively, or 22.7% pre-tax margin. Assuming a 20% tax rate as in 2023, I get to $650 million in net operating profit after tax implied for this year.

My view is that this is a little pessimistic, based on 1) consensus growth rates [will take a large downside surprise to upset that], 2) The company's margin growth which has rotated into additional free cash flow, and 3) similarly, the opportunities it has to mine the acquisition pipeline for additional earnings. My numbers have the company to do anywhere from $695 million-$740 million in post tax earnings this year (full projections are listed in Appendix 1 at the end of this report).

These estimates call for reinvestment of $1006 million-$119 million for NVT to maintain its competitive position and hit growth targets (Figure 8, also Appendix 1). This would lead to invested capital of $5.8 billion by 2026. My judgement is that investors will be happy to continue paying the current EV/invested capital multiple of 2.7x, as 1) returns on capital are high, suggesting 2) acquisitions have started to pull through. If this is the case, I get to an implied enterprise value of $14.8 billion this year, stretching to $15.5 billion in 2026, otherwise $93 per share.

I wanted to observe how this looked when valuing the company relative to the earnings of the business, and not just the assets. The company currently trades at 18x trailing NOPAT. Using the lower end of my estimates of $695 million for 2024, and the same reinvestment rates, I get to an implied valuation of $79-$98 per share over the coming three year period, in line with the above.

I also wanted to observe if the projected earnings we'd look to receive would be economically valuable or not. Here I use two scenarios:

Over the past three years sales have grown at a compounding rate of 3.9% every rolling 12 month period. The company has booked pre-tax margins of an average 19.7% on this. My view is that this is an overly restrictive growth rate that does not reflect the revenue ramp of NVT moving forward. Consensus projects an average 8% at the top line growth for the next three years, but I look to 7% in my modelling here.

Projecting these estimates out (as seen in Appendix 1) and applying a 6% charge to them illustrates if any of the earnings are economically valuable. The 6% rate reflects yield on investment grade corporate and therefore is a reasonable opportunity cost. Any post tax profit above this rate is valuable to me. I then discount these economic earnings at a 12% hurdle rate to reflect the long-term market averages. I do this for both the steady state of operations (3.9% revenue growth) and the upside case (7% sales growth rate). In both instances I get to a valuation range of $87-$99 per share, in line with where I'm at any other two methodologies. In my view this supports a buy rating.

In short

NVT is a differentiated offering within a highly competitive electronic equipment industry. It's higher gross and operating margins are standouts in the investment debate and lead to above industry returns on capital. My opinion is the company's recent acquisitions are pulling their economic weight, and that it can continue deploying funds at an advantage to grow earnings over the next three years. My numbers have a valuation range of around $85-$99, per share, supporting a buy rating.

