American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) is a credit card company with a strong brand, great fundamentals, and attractive shareholder returns. The growth outlook over the coming years is very solid, and the valuation is not high in absolute terms, although it also isn't ultra-low. Depending on one's investment time frame, American Express Company could be either a "Hold" or a solid "Buy" right now.

I have covered American Express Company here on Seeking Alpha, but not in the recent past. My most recent AXP article is from 2016 when I gave the company a "Buy" rating. This has worked out fine, as American Express has generated a total return of 360% since, beating the broad market's 180% rise over the same time frame. Today, I will update my thesis, as many things have changed since then.

American Express Company recently made the news due to eBay Inc. (EBAY) deciding it would drop American Express as a payment option. eBay's reasoning for that is that American Express charges what eBay calls "unacceptably high fees" (see link above). This will hold true globally from mid-August.

While this isn't positive news, I believe that it is not a major negative news item, either. First, eBay is not an especially large market for American Express. eBay's gross merchandise volume is only around $70 billion to $80 billion a year, which is roughly one-tenth of Amazon's (AMZN) GMV. Losing Amazon as a customer would hurt, but if a smaller customer such as eBay falls out, that's hardly a disaster. Also, online shopping is not a priority market for American Express -- travel, for example, is where more people use credit cards, and cross-border fees are mostly travel-related as well. It is also, I believe, highly unlikely that a large number of American Express cardholders will terminate their contracts with American Express due to not being able to use their cards at eBay any longer. Since American Express generates a large sum of revenue via its membership fees on some of its cards, that portion of the company's revenues is not affected whatsoever.

In the past, there have been many cases where merchants stopped accepting the credit cards from certain credit card companies, e.g. Amazon and Visa (V). But in many of these cases, the companies came to an agreement eventually -- this includes the Amazon and Visa case, where an agreement was formed after a couple of months. This could hold true in this case as well, as eBay and American Express might agree on cooperating again in the not-too-distant future. After all, it would generally be in both parties' interest to do so, as AXP could get some fees and eBay could offer a convenient payment option to its users that way. I thus do not believe that the two companies will stop working with each other forever, although we won't know for sure for now.

Apart from the eBay news, American Express also was in the news due to Citi (C) releasing a research note. The analyst, Keith Horowitz, noted that American Express was benefitting from growth tailwinds but that the company was not especially cheap right now, preventing a Buy rating, which is why he rated American Express Company a Hold.

American Express: A High-Quality Company

While Warren Buffett is not all-knowing and has made investment mistakes in the past, most of his holdings at Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) are high-quality companies. This also holds true for American Express, I believe, one of Berkshire Hathaway's largest positions at around $32 billion.

American Express has a strong brand, which provides a significant moat and which helps attract and retain customers. According to interbrand.com, American Express is the 28th most valuable brand in the world overall with a brand value of $24 billion, up 9% over the last year. Most of the brands in the top 30 are either tech brands such as YouTube (GOOG) (GOOGL) or Amazon, or brands from the automobile or luxury industries. For a credit card company to be rated this high is a feat, I believe -- Visa, another global credit card company with strong reach, is rated 37th and thus behind AXP (although Visa's brand is strong as well), while Mastercard (MA) slightly trails Visa, being rated 41st.

Apart from a strong brand, American Express also offers attractive financial ratios. The following chart shows American Express' return on equity over the last couple of decades:

We see that the company's RoE is looking pretty strong in absolute terms, at 33%, and that the company's RoE has trended upwards in the long run. There were always some ups and downs, e.g. due to recession years with higher charge-off rates, or due to one-time expenses due to lawsuits, etc. But over time, RoE has been on an upward trajectory. It would be awesome if this trend persists, but even if American Express' return on equity would stagnate at the current level in the future, that would still be pretty strong.

American Express' net profit margin, at 15%, is appealing as well. Even if the company were to face headwinds during a recession, for example, it is, I believe, highly unlikely that profits would fall to zero, as the high net profit margin gives ample buffer room.

American Express also is a company with an attractive shareholder return policy. The company offers a dividend that currently yields 1.3%, which is nice to have but by far not high enough to make American Express a serious income stock. The majority of the company's cash returns consist of share repurchases, however. Over the years, American Express has reduced its share count massively:

Relative to the all-time high, American Express' share count has dropped by more than 50%, meaning investors who held through that time frame have seen their share's portion of the overall earnings pie more than double. With earnings growing considerably over time, the added bonus from a declining share count translated into highly attractive earnings per share growth in the past.

Going forward, American Express should be able to deliver appealing earnings per share growth as well. Analysts are forecasting earnings per share growth of 15% for 2024 and 2025, respectively, while analysts believe that earnings per share growth will come in at 14% in 2026. If these estimates are accurate, that would mean a 51% earnings per share increase in a three-year time frame. Earnings per share growth should be driven by higher membership fees, higher transaction volumes (inflation helps with that) and thus higher transaction volume-related fees, operating leverage, and share repurchases.

When we look at American Express' earnings multiple in order to evaluate its valuation, we see the following:

American Express Company currently trades for a little more than 17x forward net profits, which represents a premium of a couple of percentage points relative to the 5-year and 10-year median earnings multiples. When we look beyond the current year, however, focusing on the earnings multiple for 2025 instead (based on the analyst consensus earnings per share estimate for next year), we see that the 15x net earnings multiple for 2025 is around 10% lower than the long-term median earnings multiples from the past. For someone willing to hold shares for a year, one could thus assume that American Express might generate a return of around 10% over the next twelve months if AXP were to trade in line with the historic average a year from now.

Combining the 17x 2024 earnings multiple with the forecasted earnings per share growth rate of 15% for the current year and next year gets us to a PEG ratio of around 1.1. That is not ultra-cheap, but far from high, suggesting that American Express is reasonably valued right now.

Is American Express A Buy?

Shares are up 20% so far this year, suggesting that right now may not be the best time to buy. Shares also trade marginally ahead of fair value based on estimates for the current year. But when we take a look beyond 2024, the valuation drops considerably, and between the strong brand, the attractive earnings growth outlook, and the appealing shareholder returns, a case can be made for AXP to be an attractive investment. In the short term, I would thus rate American Express a "Hold", while I would give AXP a "Buy" rating for someone with a multi-year investment horizon.