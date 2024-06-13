Is American Express A Buy Following eBay News?

Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • American Express Company is a credit card company with strong fundamentals, attractive shareholder returns, and a solid growth outlook.
  • Recent news of eBay dropping AXP as a payment option may not have a major negative impact on the company.
  • Despite trading slightly ahead of fair value, the Company is reasonably valued with a PEG ratio of around 1.1, making it a potential buy for long-term investors.
American express card extreme close up

adamdodd

Article Thesis

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) is a credit card company with a strong brand, great fundamentals, and attractive shareholder returns. The growth outlook over the coming years is very solid, and the valuation is not high in absolute terms, although it also

This article was written by

Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
50.58K Followers

Jonathan Weber holds an engineering degree and has been active in the stock market and as a freelance analyst for many years. He has been sharing his research on Seeking Alpha since 2014. Jonathan’s primary focus is on value and income stocks but he covers growth occasionally.

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of V either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of V either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

