Zoom Video Communications: Market Leader Priced At A Bargain Valuation

Nick Clayton profile picture
Nick Clayton
706 Followers

Summary

  • Zoom is investing in AI technology, including the recently launched AI Companion, to enhance its unified communications-as-a-service platform.
  • The company has yet to monetize AI Companion but has seen rapid growth with over 510,000 accounts signing up since September 2023.
  • ZM stock is currently undervalued, with a projected fair value of $86, implying a nearly 30% upside, and the company has a large cash position.

Over-the-shoulder view unrecognizable male college student attending online class

SDI Productions

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) is a communications software company based in San Jose, CA that enables large enterprises, small businesses, and individuals to host virtual meetings and collaborate with clients, co-workers, and other stakeholders. Recent investments in AI technology (namely the recently launched

This article was written by

Nick Clayton profile picture
Nick Clayton
706 Followers
Long-term buy and hold investor aiming to uncover stocks that are more likely to outperform the market indexes over the long-term. My investing philosophy is to ignore the market noise and focus on finding quality stocks early in the game. Stocks with a large addressable market and massive upside in the years ahead. I typically will concentrate my investments in the best ideas. I only write and invest in ideas that I extensively research and have a strong understanding of how their business operates. My investment framework centers around these five main principles:1) Founder - led companies whose executive team owns a significant percentage of stock. 2) Undervalued not by traditional valuation metrics but undervalued in relation to the total addressable market opportunity.3) Companies that have a great culture and maximize long-term value for their employees, customers, and investors. 4) Stocks that are hyper focused on providing the absolute best product offering and experiences for their customers. 5) Understandable product offering and something that will likely still be around 30 - 50 years from now. Thank you to all the readers and followers and I wish you a profitable investing journey.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ZM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ZM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ZM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ZM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News