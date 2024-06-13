Zoom Video Communications: Market Leader Priced At A Bargain Valuation

SDI Productions

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) is a communications software company based in San Jose, CA that enables large enterprises, small businesses, and individuals to host virtual meetings and collaborate with clients, co-workers, and other stakeholders. Recent investments in AI technology (namely the recently launched AI Companion) should propel the stock higher from here.

Zoom was arguably the top beneficiary of the Covid-19 pandemic, as remote work became the norm and demand for the company's video conferencing software skyrocketed. Zoom had incredible (albeit unsustainable top-line growth rates), which sent the stock to nosebleed levels above $550 per share in October 2020. Zoom's stock is down more than 85% from its all-time highs because Zoom's growth has slowed dramatically due to rising interest rates and spending cuts among enterprises. Moreover, investors have feared that Zoom's video conferencing software may face decreased demand given many of the return to office mandates.

Zoom recently reported Q1 results with first-quarter 2025 revenue of $1,141.2 million, a 3.2% increase year-over-year (3.5% in constant currency). Enterprise revenue rose 5.3% to $665.7 million. The GAAP operating margin was 17.8%, while the non-GAAP operating margin was 40.0%. Operating cash flow was up 40.6%, clocking in at $588.2 million. Moreover, Zoom repurchased approximately 2.4 million shares. GAAP net income was $216.3 million ($0.69 per share), and non-GAAP net income was $426.3 million ($1.35 per share). Zoom's management team guided for Q2 revenue between $1.145 billion and $1.150 billion and FY2025 revenue between $4.61 billion and $4.62 billion.

In this article, I make the case for why long-term investors can buy a high-quality stock with AI exposure that now is trading at a bargain valuation.

Zoom's Growth Should Accelerate due to AI Investments and Recently Launched AI Companion

Zoom is investing in AI to enhance its unified communications-as-a-service ("UCaaS") platform for enterprise customers.

Per the company's most recent annual report, "Zoom AI Companion, launched in September 2023, is Zoom's generative AI digital assistant that delivers real-time digital assistance to help users improve productivity and work together more effectively across Zoom Meetings, Zoom Team Chat, Zoom Email, Zoom Whiteboard and Zoom Events."

Zoom has yet to monetize AI Companion and is offering the service at no additional charge. That should change as Zoom looks to capitalize on the long-term tailwinds of artificial intelligence. The enterprise AI market is projected to reach $270 billion by 2032, growing at 44.1% annually during the forecast period. Zoom now has ~510,000 accounts that have signed up for Zoom AI since September 2023. Zoom AI is free, which explains the rapid growth. Over time, Zoom should be able to monetize AI Companion once customers realize the value of the product offering and do not want to lose the valuable features. Once the customer realizes the benefits of AI companion, they are much more likely to convert to a paid subscriber than if Zoom had tried to sell the product first before the customer had a chance to see its value and use the product. This freemium "land and expand" business model is why I really like Zoom's business prospects over the long term. Freemium customers are easier to convert, and Zoom already has 510,000 accounts using Zoom AI. I believe Zoom can capture a sizable portion of the AI enterprise market and can sustain growth rates above 10% over the long term.

Zoom's Compelling Valuation and Large Cash Position

Using a conservative 10-year discounted cash flow model, I project Zoom's fair value is about $81 per share, which implies about ~34% upside from current levels. The model only assumes Zoom will be able to grow its free cash flows by 3% annually over the next 10 years, and then free cash flow growth would be 0% in perpetuity after that. The discount rate assumed was 9%, which is Zoom's estimated WACC. If Zoom's growth rate can increase to 10% or more over the long term, the fair value for the stock could be much higher. This is a conservative, pessimistic discounted cash flow analysis and there is still 37% upside in Zoom stock, which serves to illustrate the undervaluation of Zoom's stock.

Per the company's recent 10-K, Zoom generated roughly $1.47 billion in free cash flow for fiscal year 2024. Zoom's current market capitalization is ~$18.7 billion and the company has over $7 billion in cash with no debt. Thus, Zoom's current enterprise value is ~$11.6 billion. Management guided for $1.725 billion in EBIT (at the midpoint) for fiscal year 2025, which would imply 6.82x EV/ 2025 estimated EBIT. Zoom's enterprise value to free cash flow ratio is ~8x based on 2024's FCF levels. Moreover, Zoom's $7.3 billion cash position equates to nearly $24 per share in net cash, which means Zoom is priced at ~2.5x net cash. These are bargain level valuation metrics for a stock like Zoom that has an asset light business model and should have a long runway for growth due to its leading market position and opportunities in artificial intelligence. Zoom Video Communications has a defensible competitive moat that should enable the company to earn returns on invested capital far in excess of its cost of capital for at least 10 years. Zoom's software is sticky because once enterprises sign up and start integrating Zoom's software across their tech stacks, it becomes challenging and costly to switch. This "product stickiness" should increase once Zoom converts more paid users to AI companion. According to Statista, Zoom currently has a 57.24% worldwide market share in video conferencing software worldwide. The only other meaningful competitor is Microsoft Teams, with about 24.6% of the market share.

Management

Eric Yuan is the co-founder and CEO of Zoom and owns roughly 48% of the class B shares and has 31.6% voting power per Zoom's latest proxy filing. Yuan is a visionary founder and is maniacally focused on creating long-term value for customers and shareholders. After listening to Yuan on earnings calls and reading the annual shareholder letters, it is clear that Yuan is hyper focused on building exceptional products and customer experience and making capital allocation decisions that are in the best interests of long-term shareholders. Zoom recently announced it would buy back $1.5 billion worth of shares, which, I believe, is prudent given Zoom's stock is trading for less than intrinsic value and the company has ample cash reserves.

Risks

There are risks that Zoom is not able to convert customers to its newly rolled out AI companion software and is not able to expand the business beyond the core video conferencing software. Bigger players such as Microsoft and Google have the cash and development capacity to build many new software products to compete with Zoom. However, Zoom has done a solid job of fending off Microsoft Teams as evidenced by Zoom's superior market share as previously mentioned. If Zoom's growth rate declines or stalls for the foreseeable future, then the stock may not have much upside. I believe much of the risk in Zoom stock is mitigated due to its large cash balance, no debt, and strong free cash flows. Even if Zoom is not able to substantially increase top-line growth rates, it still has a strong core product offering with its video conferencing software. With its large cash balance and free cash flows, it should be able to continue buying back stock and/or paying a dividend at some point in the future.

Conclusion

The pessimism surrounding Zoom's prospects is priced in, and any positive developments to the upside should increase the valuation of the stock. While Zoom may not have the eye-popping growth numbers it enjoyed during the pandemic, it is now less risky due to the low valuation and strong financial position. Zoom trades at 2.5x cash with no debt and still has the potential to benefit from the AI boom with its investment in Zoom AI companion. Zoom is also a likely takeover candidate due to its large cash position, slowing growth and strategic product offerings that would be attractive to a larger enterprise software company. At its current valuation of less than 7x EV/EBIT and 2.5x net cash, Zoom stock is very cheap, and any positive growth developments could unlock substantial value for Zoom's shareholders.