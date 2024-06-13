5 Upcoming Dividend Increases

sankai/iStock via Getty Images

Hello dividend investors, and welcome to another edition of upcoming dividend increases. This week, I highlight five more companies with a history of raising dividends. The overall group of companies has an average increase of 5.4% and a median of 5.0%, nearly perfectly balanced.

My investment strategy involves buying and adding to companies that meet two criteria: consistently increasing their dividends and beating an equivalent benchmark. The information in this article is generated for my investing needs, and I'm happy to share my findings with my Seeking Alpha audience. This list can help you make smart investment choices and create a successful long-term portfolio.

How I Created The Lists

The following information is a result of merging two sources of data: the "U.S. Dividend Champions" spreadsheet from a particular website and upcoming dividend data from NASDAQ. This process combines data on companies with a consistent dividend growth history with future dividend payments. It's important to understand that all companies included in this list have consistently grown their dividends for at least five years.

Companies must have higher total yearly dividends to be included in this list. Therefore, a company may not increase its dividend every calendar year, but the total annual dividend can still grow.

What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?

The ex-dividend date is when you must own shares to qualify for an upcoming dividend or distribution. To be eligible, you must have bought the shares by the end of the preceding business day. For instance, if the ex-dividend date is Tuesday, you must have acquired the shares by the market close on Monday. If the ex-dividend date falls on a Monday (or a Tuesday following a holiday on Monday), you must have purchased the shares by the previous Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories, as I'll use them throughout the piece.

King: 50+ years.

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years.

Contender: 10-24 years.

Challenger: 5+ years.

Category Count King 0 Champion 2 Contender 1 Challenger 2 Click to enlarge

The Dividend Increases List

Data was sorted by the ex-dividend date (ascending) and then by the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) 39 7.54 17-Jun-24 0.69% Champion Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) 38 1.45 17-Jun-24 8.00% Champion UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Common Stock (UNH) 15 1.7 17-Jun-24 11.70% Contender Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) 8 0.31 17-Jun-24 5.00% Challenger Vistra Corp. (VST) 6 0.96 18-Jun-24 1.40% Challenger Click to enlarge

Field Definitions

Streak: Years of dividend growth history are sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: The payout rate is calculated by dividing the new payout rate by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: The percent increase.

Streak Category: This is the company's overall dividend history classification.

Show Me The Money

Here is a table that shows the new and old rates and the percentage increase. The table is sorted by ex-dividend day in ascending order and dividend streak in descending order.

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent UHT 0.725 0.73 0.69% DCI 0.25 0.27 8.00% UNH 1.88 2.1 11.70% CW 0.2 0.21 5.00% VST 0.215 0.218 1.40% Click to enlarge

Additional Metrics

Some different metrics related to these companies include yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. The table is sorted the same way as the table above.

Ticker Current Price 52-Week Low 52-Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High UHT 38.75 32.27 46.98 44.37 20% Off Low 18% Off High DCI 74.32 56.61 78.03 27.02 31% Off Low 5% Off High UNH 493.02 436.38 552.52 19.98 13% Off Low 11% Off High CW 271.06 170.83 286.65 20.73 59% Off Low 5% Off High VST 90.57 24.17 107.24 10.34 275% Off Low 16% Off High Click to enlarge

Tickers By Yield And Growth Rates

I've arranged the table in descending order for investors who prioritize the current yield. As a bonus, the table also features some historical dividend growth rates. Moreover, I have incorporated the "Chowder Rule," which is the sum of the current yield and the five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule UHT 7.54 1.4 1.4 1.5 1.5 9 UNH 1.7 13.9 14.6 15.9 21 17.6 DCI 1.45 8.7 6 5.7 6.4 7.2 VST 0.96 11.5 14.7 46.3 47.3 CW 0.31 5.3 5.6 5.9 6.4 6.2 Click to enlarge

Historical Returns

As mentioned above, my investment approach involves identifying stocks that consistently outperform the market while increasing their dividend payouts. I use the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) as a benchmark to gauge performance. I use the "Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund" (RNP) for REITs. SCHD has a strong track record of exceptional performance, offers a higher yield than the S&P 500, and has consistently grown dividends. If a stock cannot outperform its benchmark, I prefer to invest in the ETF. I have selected several companies for my investment portfolio using this analysis. Additionally, I rely on this analysis to make well-timed additional purchases for my portfolio.

The ten-year dividend growth rate is one of the four main factors in the index behind SCHD. It's also a proxy for success, although it's not a perfect predictor. Share prices tend to follow strong dividend growth over long periods. Here's a comparison of SCHD versus those with a ten-year dividend growth rate.

Data by YCharts

Over the past decade, SCHD returned about 179% (dividends are reinvested in all these results). The results with the remaining four companies could not be more different. UNH was the top dog with a 621% return, beating absolutely everyone else on the list. There was a brief moment in early 2020 when UHT matched the returns to that point.

CW finished with an incredibly strong 326%, though, to be fair, most of that outperformance over SCHD has come in the 12 to 18 months.

DCI has significantly lagged SCHD, with a total return of 108%, 70% behind SCHD over a decade.

Finally, the aforementioned UHT, which was the top performer of the entire group at one point, finished with a lousy 43% total return.

Next Steps

After reviewing each company's stats and total return performance, I'm interested in taking a closer look at both UNH and CW. Based on my investing criteria, I'm looking for companies with a history of outperforming SCHD (or RNP for REITs). I've been disappointed by selecting companies that did not meet these criteria.

UNH is interesting because its performance has been so strong for so long. That can't be faked forever, and a 20% + dividend CAGR over a decade puts UNH in the rare category.

CW is also on my mind first because of its outperformance. It does not have nearly as strong a track record as UNH, as you can see, CW's performance meander above and below SCHD. It's only been in the past year it has separated itself from SCHD, so I think it's interesting and worth a look here to see what the story is.

I plan to examine them more closely this week, compare it with my current holdings, and see if it deserves a portion of my dividend growth stocks. Let me know what you think of my strategy, and feel free to add yours in the comments below!

As always, please do your due diligence before making any investment decision.