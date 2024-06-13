TLT And SCHQ - Potential Confirmation And Low-Cost Play

carterdayne

This article argues that recent economic data supports a bullish view on long-term US bonds and related instruments such as the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT). I will discuss the fundamental and technical factors driving this thesis and introduce a low-cost alternative to the TLT - the Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ).

Structural Argument - High Debt and Deficit Sustainability

My bullish view on long-term US bonds has a structural long-term component as well as short-term tactical aspects. The fundamental long-term view is essentially based on the structural challenges that the US economies face and would increasingly face should the level of interest rate not decline from the current levels.

Despite a strong economy with labor conditions not too far from full employment, inflation-driven rapid raises in interest rates are causing an increasing burden on US public finances, triggering a sharp increase in interest costs and compounding public debt. The situation is a vicious cycle where the high interest costs lead to a high deficit, and large bond issuance that keeps bond prices low, that further increase the need for a high deficit. I analyzed this aspect in more detail in a previous analysis and readers can refer to that for more context. The bottom line in my view is that an excessive focus on whether the normalized long-term inflation rate is 2% or 3% might lead to missing the real underlying problem that US debt needs rate cuts as soon as inflation trends permit it.

Inflation Trends Improving

CPI metrics are extremely important but also backward-looking. Indications of real-time inflation are very important to correctly assess trends, and a tool I frequently use is truflation's real-time inflation tracker. Truflation's real-time estimate for YoY inflation has been in the 2.0% to 2.8% range since February and recently moving towards the low end of the range, suggesting YoY inflation might be around 2.2%. I am old enough to remember the years of quantitative easing when 2% was the inflation target that would help have a well-functioning economy.

This week's CPI print gives further ammo to this theme. YoY variation in the CPI decelerated from 3.4% in April to 3.3% in May, while the MoM variation was down to 0% from 0.1% in April. The Core part experienced a similar deceleration, down to a YoY increase of 3.4% from 3.5%, and down to 0.2% from 0.3% for the MoM variation. Although not the best way to approach this, it's still worth noting that the MoM variation would annualize to flat trends for the CPI and a 2.4% increase for the core part.

Investing.com

Offsetting last week's labor market jitters

The miss on CPI is also a strong relief following last week's jitters from the hotter-than-expected non-farm payrolls and average hourly earnings, which the higher-than-expected print for the unemployment rate did not manage to offset, leading to pressure on bonds from expectations of persistent inflation pressure from the labor market. I believe the reaction to this data was particularly strong as it contradicted the signs of weakness in the JOLTs job openings earlier in the week.

investing.com

Oil Signal Weakening

Another indicator that is important to follow is crude. While many investors have been excessively focused on volatility and spikes in other commodity categories, this remains the big commodity driver of inflation.

In my previous analysis, I showed how crude has been a good leading indicator for long-term yields as shown in the chart below, which charts the crude oil series (black line) with a 15 trading session offset versus real-time 10-year yields (blue line). This signal has significantly weakened since my last piece and suggests some caution in the short term. Although less important than overall inflation trends, the sharp ~10% rally from the recent bottom might suggest some inflationary pressures in this space could be re-emerging. This has to be monitored and is a potential warning to avoid excitement, but is in my view, more than offset by CPI and core CPI showing disinflation trends beyond expectations.

TradingView

Short-term Fundamental Backdrop Remains Positive

The CPI print is by far the most important thing the market is monitoring to assess inflation trends, and the inflation rate declining faster than expected is probably as good as it gets and potentially confirms the story of moderating inflation shown by real-time indicators such as Truflation. The recent strength in oil and some potential pressure from the labor market could be temporary but should be monitored.

The short-term fundamental backdrop is further helped by the concerted contribution of two additional factors:

The Federal Reserve chose to scale back its quantitative tightening (QT) program from $60bn per month to $25bn.

The US Treasury announced a buyback program (the first since 2002).

On the negative side, while there were no expectations of rate cuts this week, the Fed only sees one rate cut this year, although I believe this decision might be affected by the weak CPI print for May and is probably not set in stone given how variable the Fed's interest rate projections have been.

SCHQ - A cheaper option than TLT to play a bullish view on long-term bonds

TLT is a popular, highly liquid instrument to play a bullish view on long-term bonds. It focuses on U.S. government bonds with maturities exceeding 20 years. Nearly all of its holdings (over 97%) fall into this long-term category, and 98.5% of total holdings are in U.S. government debt. The fund aims to reflect the performance of the ICE U.S. Treasury 20+ Year Bond Index and offers monthly dividend payments. It has a very reasonable expense ratio of 0.15%.

An alternative to the TLT is the Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, which aims to track the Bloomberg US Long Treasury Index and essentially gives exposure to the same theme. Like the TLT, the SCHQ has monthly dividend distributions and a comparable SEC yield of 4.67%. It is 100% exposed to US treasury bonds and 98.21% with maturity beyond 15 years. While TLT already has a reasonable expense ratio of 0.15%, SCHQ is even cheaper with an expense ratio of only 0.05%, making it a very low-cost instrument to gain exposure to long-term bonds. The two instruments have a strong correlation of 0.99, and a simple look at the two charts shows the two instruments basically follow the same trends.

TradingView

SCHQ is obviously much smaller, with net assets totaling ~$687m compared to ~$48bn for the TLT. As a result, it has a much lower daily liquidity of around $5m, compared to ~$3bn for the TLT.

Technicals

I will be looking at technicals for the TLT alone to avoid crowding the chart, but given the correlation and exposure to the same theme, the same points are valid for the SCHQ.

The recent price action on the TLT and SCHQ has created a long bullish flag. An initial breakout occurred in early June following a combination of a weak ISM PMI report and weak JOLTs job openings. It was followed by a backtest of the trendline on the mixed labor data last week, and the rally triggered by the CPI miss was halted at the ~$93 resistance on the news that the Fed sees only one cut this year.

While certainly not the only factors affecting TLT prices, in my previous analysis I also looked at an analogy with the rally that occurred in December following the previous comparable instance of double miss on the ISM PMI and the JOLTs job openings. After a similar pullback to what we saw last week, the TLT then rallied to $100. I think the current backdrop could support a stronger rally thanks to factors such as the support of the CPI miss, the lower real-time inflation compared to December (~2.2% compared to 2.5%-2.6% during the December rally) the benefit from a declining QT and some support from the US Treasury acting on some segment of the bond market.

TradingView

Conclusion

I think the recent CPI miss gives further fuel to my bull case on long-term bond instruments such as the TLT and the SCHQ. Oil might indicate some caution and needs to be monitored, but it might be less relevant compared to CPI and core CPI, potentially confirming broad disinflation trends that are faster than expected. I think the outlook for TLT and SCHQ remains positive.

I plan to keep following TLT and SCHQ and update on my thinking around them.