Buy The Drop On These 6-10% Yielding Bargains

Market fear can be a trying time for some investors, but for enterprising investors, it can represent terrific buying opportunities. This is especially the case for dividend stocks that yield higher than the market average.

For example, a 10% drop in price on a stock that’s already yielding results in an 8.8% yield, whereas the same percentage drop on the S&P 500 (SPY) would result in just a 13 basis point jump in yield, due to the current low 1.25% dividend yield of SPY.

This brings me to the following 2 names, which currently yield between 5.5% and 10% thanks to recent market volatility around dividend stocks that have driven their prices down. In this piece, let’s explore what makes each a ‘Buy’ at current level for value and income in this volatile market, so let’s get started!

#1: Golub Capital

Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) is an externally-managed BDC with a portfolio value of $5.4 billion that’s conservatively allocated primarily toward first lien loans, which comprise 93% of the portfolio total.

About one quarter (27%) of total investments is allocated towards Software, with the Healthcare, Specialty Retail, Automotive, and Consumer Service rounding out the remaining top 5. As shown below, GBDC has 40 industry investments that each comprise less than 3% of total.

Investor Presentation

One of the main reasons for investing in BDCs like GBDC in today’s environment is high interest rates. GBDC exemplifies its ability to benefit from high rates, as 99% of its interest-bearing investments are held at floating rate. This, combined with higher rates, have resulted in growing effective yields and investment spreads.

As shown below, GBDC’s investment income yield has steadily risen since mid-2022, when rates started to rise, to 12.8%, and the investment spread of 7.3% (difference between investment yield and cost of debt) sits well above the pre-rate hike level of 4.5%.

Investor Presentation

Importantly, GBDC is not only growing its investment yields but also its NAV per share. This is reflected by $0.09 per share growth on a sequential basis to $15.12 in Q1 2024, driven by retained earnings after paying the regular and special dividends and unrealized appreciation in portfolio value. As shown below, GBDC’s NAV per share has nearly fully recovered to the pre-rate hike level of $15.35 in Q1 of 2022.

GBDC NAV/Share (Seeking Alpha)

Importantly, investments on non-accrual remain at a healthy level of 1.5% of portfolio fair value, sitting 20 basis points lower on a sequential basis and 110 bps lower from the prior year period. It's also reasonably levered with a debt to equity ratio of 1.15x, sitting well below the 2.0x statutory limit for BDCs. GBDC also has ample liquidity to pursue investment opportunities, as it has $1.9 billion in total liquidity.

In the near term, GBDC may get an uplift from its upcoming Golub Capital BDC 3, otherwise known as GBDC 3. Highlights of the deal include the investment advisor's agreement to reduce the income and capital gain incentive fee from 20% to 15% (over an 8% hurdle rate). In addition, GBDC has good alignment of interest with shareholders with management having permanently reduced its base management fee from 1.375% to 1%, sitting comfortably below the standard 1.5% fee that externally-managed BDCs such as Ares Capital (ARCC) charges.

Meanwhile, GBDC sports an appealing 9.8% regular dividend yield that's well-covered by an NII-to-Dividend coverage ratio of 131%. This enabled GBDC to pay 2 special dividends totaling $0.13 so far this year. As such, GBDC's total dividend yield could be as high as 11.4% should it declare two more special dividends of the same amount this year.

GBDC is also reasonably valued at the current price of $15.90, equating to just a 5% premium to net asset value. It's also trading below its near-term peak of $17.52 achieved in April. As shown below, GBDC trades at a discount to large BDC peer ARCC's 1.1x Price-to-NAV while sitting about on par with the 1.03x P/NAV of Blue Owl Capital Corp. (OBDC). With a healthy portfolio, upcoming benefits from the merger with GBDC 3, and a well-covered 9.8% dividend yield, I believe GBDC is well worth the 5% premium to book value.

GBDC vs Peers Price-to-Book (Seeking Alpha)

#2: Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) is a leading owner of renewable energy assets that include hydropower, wind, utility-scale solar, battery storage, and biofuel production. It issues a Schedule K-1 for tax reporting purposes, and is externally managed by the reputable alternative asset manager, Brookfield Asset Management (BAM).

BEP is benefiting from global demand for renewable energy assets, driven by climate-driven policies from around the world. This includes plenty of greenfield opportunities with which BEP has been able to capitalize on, as reflected by its impressive 12% FFO per unit CAGR between 2016 and 2023.

Moreover, BEP enjoys steady cashflows that are protected from inflation. This is supported by 90% of revenue being contracted for an average duration of 13 years, and 70% of revenue being indexed to inflation. These factors, combined with external growth, helped BEP to achieve 8% FFO/unit growth during Q1 2024 to $296 million. This was driven by solid performance from BEP's hydropower assets and development and growth initiatives.

Encouragingly, management is guiding for 10% FFO per unit growth this year and is on track to bring 7,000 MW of renewable capacity online this year. This guidance is also supported by the recent signing of a noteworthy power purchase agreement with tech giant, Microsoft (MSFT), to deliver 10.5 GW of renewable power capacity to support MSFT's AI-cloud services business.

BEP carries a BBB+ credit rating from S&P and has $4.4 billion in total liquidity to fund its development pipeline. Moreover, 96% of its debt is held at fixed rates, and it has no debt maturities this year, thereby mitigating the near-term risks from higher interest rates.

I find BEP to be attractive at present with a 5.5% yield, which is covered by an 85% payout ratio, based on $1.67 in FFO/share earned in 2023. The payout ratio is set to decline this year considering management's guidance for 5-9% distribution growth, sitting lower than the aforementioned FFO/share growth guidance of 10% for this year.

With a forward P/FFO of 13.8 at the current price of $25.66 that's sitting below its near-term peak of $28.60 from May, I believe BEP is currently undervalued. This is considering the 5.5% distribution, which when combined with even modest expectations of 5-10% annual FFO/share growth could produce market-beating long-term returns even without an upward revision to valuation.

Investor Takeaway

Golub Capital BDC and Brookfield Renewable Partners both present attractive buy-the-drop investment opportunities in the current volatile market due to their strong fundamentals and attractive dividend yields. GBDC is conservatively managed and benefits from high interest rates with its primarily first-lien, floating-rate loan portfolio. It offers a robust 9.8% regular dividend yield backed by a healthy coverage ratio and a potential total yield of 11.4% with special dividends.

BEP, a leading player in the renewable energy sector, capitalizes on global demand for green energy, with its long-term contracted and inflation-protected cash flows, and a forward 5.5% yield supported by solid FFO growth. Both companies are strategically positioned to leverage their individual strengths, providing investors with attractive yields and the potential for capital appreciation amidst market volatility.