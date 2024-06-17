Alistair Berg

Introduction

I am in the process of reconfiguring my father’s portfolio now that he died, and income generating is more critical than growth as it has to fund my 93-year-old mother's expenses. He only owned well known large-cap stocks like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Walmart (WMT). The average yield was about 3%. Along with adding fixed income assets, I want to use an ETF for part of that equity allocation.

Based on the name, I looked at the Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) as a possibility for increasing the portfolio’s income without giving up complete equity exposure and reducing the risk that comes from holding only individual stocks. To evaluate whether I would benefit from the high dividend yield focus, I compared this ETF to the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI), which has a similar market-cap allocation as VYM. I also compared VYM against a set of other dividend-focused ETFs. After all of that, I landed on a Hold rating for VYM. I'll get the extra income elsewhere.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF review

Seeking Alpha describes this ETF as:

The investment seeks to track the performance of the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index that measures the investment return of common stocks of companies that are characterized by high dividend yield. The manager employs an indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the index, which consists of common stocks of companies that pay dividends that generally are higher than average. The adviser attempts to replicate the target index by investing all, or substantially all, of the fund's assets in the stocks that make up the index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the index. Benchmark: FTSE High Dividend Yield TR USD. VYM started in 2006.

VYM has $67b in AUM and carries the typical low Vanguard fees of only 6bps. The TTM yield is 2.9%.

Index review

The FTSE High Dividend Yield Index is designed to represent the performance of companies with relatively high forecast dividend yields. The Index is derived from the U.S. component of the FTSE Global Equity Index Series (GEIS) and includes stocks with the highest dividend yields (excluding REITs).

The algorithm used to build the index is as follows:

Holdings review

VYM is heavily weighted toward large-cap stocks, with only minor exposure elsewhere.

Morningstar classified VYM as a Large-Cap Value ETF with an average market-cap of $95. Almost all stocks are US-based, and all holdings are in USD, so there is no currency risk. Sector allocations show lower weight to Technology stocks compared to a Large-Cap ETF, as one would expect given the high-yield mandate.

seekingalpha.com VYM sectors

Even with 560 stocks, the Top 20 still account for 36% of the portfolio weight. It takes the smallest 500 positions to match that weighting percentage!

Distribution review

The ETF has shown decent growth in its payouts and earned an "A" grade from Seeking Alpha for this factor.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF review

For readers not familiar with VTI, here is Seeking Alpha's description:

The investment seeks to track the performance of the CRSP US Total Market Index that measures the investment return of the overall stock market. The fund employs an indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the index, which represents approximately 100% of the investable U.S. stock market and includes large-, mid-, small-, and micro-cap stocks. VTI started in 1992.

VTI has $1.6T in AUM and has the low fee of 3bps. The TTM yield is 1.3%. VTI is my largest holding, and I recently explained why (article link).

Analyzing results

As for the main factor to own VYM over VTI, the yield advantage is about twice, a 160bps increase. Before looking at returns, I mentioned above that Technology stocks have less weight in VYM and that shows when comparing sectors with VTI, a fact that will help explain the total return results discussed shortly. VTI owns almost every stock held by VYM.

Currently, VYM's three biggest overweights are Financials, Staples, and Energy compared to VTI, with Technology being by far the largest underweighting, followed by Communications, two of the better performing sectors recently. While these differences will have shifted over time, the underweight in Technology stocks I'm sure was always the largest underweight VYM has compared to VTI. While longer history favors VYM, the last decade or so has that reversed.

Start year (6/12) VYM CAGR VTI CAGR 2001 14.0% 8.9% 2004 14.9% 10.2% 2009 12.5% 14.3% 2014 9.4% 12.1% 2019 9.8% 14.1% Click to enlarge

So coming off the 2008-09 GFC and the performance of Tech stocks since then helps explain that turning point for which ETF was the better investment. It also reminds investors that no good trend lasts forever.

Income focus

With VTI trailing in total return over the past decade, I decided to add this comparison: VYM against other enhanced dividend Large-Cap ETFs. Most of these are well covered on Seeking Alpha.

All the other three that focused on yield currently provided more income than VYM does. When looking at CAGRs, the picture does improve, with VYM being one of the better performers, only topped by VTV, which doesn't focus on yield.

Portfolio strategy

As we see, time matters when comparing CAGRs against VTI; not so much against other dividend-focused ETFs. As for income, the question might be, "Are equity ETFs the proper place to look?". The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is a very popular one for investors wanting both income and equity exposure. Even there, while JEPI achieved higher income, VYM had the better CAGR over the past four years. The same results are seen when comparing VYM to Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ), with VNQ producing more income but less CAGR. A small allocation to an ETF like the VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) for income and leaving the CAGR to ETFs like VTI might be the best strategy.

Final thoughts

After all of that, I gave the VYM ETF a Hold rating. While trailing the straight equity ETF, it more than held its own in both income and CAGR against the other limited tests I ran. My personal strategy is getting return from my equity ETFs and income from my BDC and preferred stock holdings. That is a choice we each make based on our risk tolerance and income versus growth requirements.