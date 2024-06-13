Erik Isakson

Investment Thesis

GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) services as a leading high performance data developer and provider headquartered in China. With its unique cloud computing platform and historical track of outperformance, the company has successfully satisfied the needs of leading companies in data services, serving as its core competence. Our analysis indicates that GDS is currently undervalued with a target price of $11.78 where the current trading price is $8.30 as of 6/04/2024, representing a 41.74% upside.

Company Background

GDS started as an IT provider in 2001 and moved to data center business with its first self-developed data service center which opened in 2010. Founded in 2001 in China, the company is a leading developer and operator of high performance data centers in both China and Southeast Asia. The company is renowned for its data centers that have a large net floor area, high power capacity, density, efficiency, and multiple redundancies across all critical systems, which made the company the largest PRC and global public clouds carrier. The company’s main consumer base consists predominantly of hyperscale cloud providers, large internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunication centers, IT service providers, and multinational corporations.

The company has demonstrated significant growth and expansion in their resource driven stage in the early 2010s. With the goal of expanding the customer base to high volume users and upselling services, GDS opened new centers in key locations in China across Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and more. This facilitated the third and current stage of the company. It was successfully listed on Nasdaq in 2016 and HKEX in 2020 while expanding its data centers abroad in Malaysia and within China. This consistent track of excellence placed the company at the frontier of the industry with a robust management interface.

Qualitative Analysis

To better understand and assess the company’s standings within the industry, we have conducted an analysis of the competitive forces:

Threat of New Entrants:

The IT services industry has high barriers to entry due to the significant amount of investment required. GDS benefits from a stable consumer profile of 864 leading companies mainly based in Southeast Asia, making it difficult for new entrants from economies of scale. Moreover, GDS has built a strong brand reputation and trust among its clients, where new entrants would need considerable time to establish similar credibility.

The company's strategic business plans also include providing services in less developed areas and cities, such as setting up data centers in smaller cities. As of now, the company has established multiple core economic cities domestically: Yangtze River Delta in Shanghai, Greater Bay Area in Canto, Urban Agglomeration in Beijing, and Southwestern China in Chengdu. These core areas help the company to cater its different services based on various needs across key economic regions.

Bargaining Power of Buyers:

Consumers within this industry have rather high bargaining power due to the numerous alternatives available. Large corporate clients may be more price sensitive and are more prone to negotiate better terms given the significant business volume. GDS mitigates this with unique services such as CloudMIX, an innovative service platform that provides a robust management interface enabling clients to integrate and control their hybrid cloud computing environments across sectors.

Bargaining Power of Suppliers:

Given the rising popularity of IT across the world, the bargaining power of suppliers is moderate. However, suppliers providing specialized equipment and technology for data centers hold considerable power due to the critical nature of their products. Hence, suppliers offering niche products may have more influence, but GDS’s strong market position can help negotiate favorable terms.

Threat of Substitutes:

Within the IT services industry, there is an increasing pressure from substitutes. Companies may choose alternative IT solutions such as on-premises data centers or hybrid cloud solutions. However, the current trend towards outsourcing data center needs to specialized providers like GDS reduces this threat. The company is also the first IT provider in China to receive all four certifications of ISO, proving their excellence and professionalism. Moreover, it is the only provider in China to earn an Uptime Institute award for Management, Operations & Site Approval for multiple locations. Their business strategy of expanding into niche geographic markets reduces the risk of substitution.

Competition Among Existing Competitors:

The global IT services industry is extremely fragmented and competitive. Despite being quite diluted, competition only intensifies among existing competitors. For GDS specifically, its focus on high performance data centers and specialized services helps maintain a competitive edge. Some competitors in similar markets include: Inspur Group (SHA: 600756), Core Scientific (CORZ), and Taiji Computers (SHE: 002368).

Main Driving Points

Strong Demand for Oversea Data Centers

As GDS continues to purchase and build main data centers around Tier 1 cities in China, the company has recently increased the size of its private capital raised for its international data centers from $672M to $750M. Further equity raises would be required if strong international demand continues. In addition to overseas demands, management expects demand in China to recover beginning in 2025. As artificial intelligence in China has not yet received the same amount of attention and demand as in America, stable high-end chip supply will greatly benefit domestic demand and boost potential expansion to North Asia and Europe.

Promotion of Digital Development in China

In 2023, China unveiled a plan to promote digital development with a focus on interconnectivity in digital infrastructure. The state aims to develop a thriving cyberspace culture with widely accessible digital public services and ecological digital governance by 2035.

The construction of Digital China will be laid out in accordance with the overall framework of "2522" which includes:

Using the "two foundations" of digital infrastructure and data resource systems. Promoting the deep fusion of the “five integrations” of digital technology with the economy, politics, culture, society, and ecological civilization. Strengthening the "two capacities" of the digital technology innovation system and digital security shield. Optimizing the "two environments" of domestic and international digital development.

The new NDRC (National Development and Reform Commission) guidelines promote the construction of large-scale data centers in strategically important regions. As GDS is already active in those important regions, this guideline can further strengthen its brand presence and facilitate the acquisition of permits for land with preferential terms. By aligning the company’s growth strategy with national policies, GDS can capitalize on incentives and benefit from data network expansion, cost reduction, and increased efficiency.

Valuation

The DCF model considered a historical period of the previous five years from 2019 - 2023 and forecasted ten years from 2024 - 2033. We started with an initial growth rate of 11.05% for 2024, which was calculated based on historical reinvestment rate and return on capital through NOPAT and return on invested capital. We assumed a terminal growth rate of 2.5% based on the main driving points mentioned above.

We ran a regression analysis from Dec. 2018 - Nov. 2023 trading days to get a beta of 0.48, which is used in the WACC. We also referred to the 10-Year Treasury Bond Rate and the credit rating for the cost of equity and cost of debt for a final WACC of 6.23%.

Through a DCF model, we arrived at a final target price of $11.78, which is a 44.74% upside from the trading price as of 6/04/2024.

To analyze the relationship between the effect of terminal growth rate and WACC on the target share price, a sensitivity analysis was performed.

On the entire table, we highlighted in green all the circumstances where we got a final target price that is greater than the current price. Specifically, we can see that the target price through DCF is in the middle boxed in yellow, with the highest price boxed in green and lowest boxed in yellow.

From the sensitivity analysis, we see an overall positive trend for GDS, as we have been quite conservative in the growth rate and WACC in the DCF analysis. We can see that for all the terminal growth rates listed above in the table, we are able to see prices that exceed the current trading price for at least three discount rates. Therefore, we deem the target price of $11.78 to be fair value. The analysis takes into consideration the company’s current performance, future growth prospects, and relevant macro trends.

When comparing with similar industries, Taiji Computers and Inspur, we see an industry average forward P/E and EV/EBITDA to be 32.69 and 24.35 respectively. These are extremely high ratios compared to the current ratio of GDS, but this exactly reflects the industry growth potential that investors have set on similar industries. Both Inspur and Taiji Computers deliver digital services and information technology based in China offer comparability for GDS’s standing within the industry. From the comparable analysis, we see that GDS is also currently undervalued with an extreme amount of potential.

To further analyze the growth prospects of GDS, we decided to compare it with a similar American Company - Core Scientific. Similarly, this company provides application development services with artificial intelligence hosting and more. As mentioned above, we can see even higher forward P/E and EV/EBITDA ratios with the inclusion of CORZ, which further supports the idea of strong growth. Moreover, if GDS plans to expand overseas and potentially into North America and Europe regions, we have an estimate of the industry trends in target regions.

Overall, the takeaway is that GDS is priced to be under fair price. As the entire technology sector is on a rise, the target market of GDS still has a lot of potential and opportunities for further expansion. Thus, we remain positive on this valuation.

Discussion of Risks

Unstable Performance

As we are seeing from the valuation, the company is seeing great growth over the past few years. At the same time, the financial performance can be quite unstable. On average, GDS has a revenue growth rate of 24.32% over the last five years. However, in the most recent fiscal year report, the company only experienced a revenue growth rate of 6.76%, which is a lot less than the average. In operating income, we are even seeing a minor decline from 2022 to 2023 fiscal years. The overall high leverage position that the company is in is largely due to its reliance on capital. The business model requires intensive investment in data centers, which substantially led to a large amount of debt reflected in the financial data. This increases the vulnerability exposed to volatile interest rates and refinancing risks. With the instability embedded in the overall industry and the company itself, we need to be cautious through closely monitoring the company key performance indicators.

Although a risk, a mitigation is included within the valuation itself. When calculating the expected growth rate of the company, we eliminated some outliers in reinvestment rate to account for the big fluctuations in performance. With this elimination, the calculations can better reflect a more stable condition of the company. Moreover, the forecast growth rate also remains conservative to a terminal growth rate of 2.5%. Although considerations have already been reflected in the valuation, it is hard to exactly predict the industry performance as it is constantly evolving. Going forward, we believe that GDS will be able to seize great opportunities as we are currently seeing the raise in capital with increasing overseas demand and macroeconomic headwinds in China.

Market Slowdown and Competition

Since the die down of the pandemic across the world, China has been experiencing slower than expected growth economically. Although GDS also has many long-term consumers in Southeast Asia and surrounding regions, the majority of its business still remains within China. With this current economic downturn, the company could face reduction in demand for data centers. Economic instability can lead to reduced capital availability, which will impact the company’s potential plan of expanding overseas. As mentioned above, the company did successfully raise its private equity to $750M. As we expect the economy to slowly recover in 2025, it is essential for the company to ensure sufficient capital for its operations in the upcoming fiscal years to mitigate this risk.

In addition, the IT services and data center industry is highly competitive across the globe. The company currently faces competitors both domestically and internationally, posing a risk of eroding GDS’s technological edge. Currently, GDS retains a great competitive advantage with its business strategy in capturing key economic hub cities within China, which can hedge away potential risks in decreasing demand. Together with the new government policy of transitioning into a digital age, GDS must maintain its industry positioning to capture upcoming opportunities.

Conclusion

GDS Holdings operates in a dynamic and rapidly evolving industry with significant growth opportunities, which also comes with unexpected challenges. Weighing these risks against the company’s strengths, we arrived at a final recommendation of ‘buy’. Investors should remain vigilant with a well-informed approach. All in all, GDS represents a strong yet young, growing company that can hopefully capture great market potential.