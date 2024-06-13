JHVEPhoto

For readers new to Eaton Corp. (NYSE:ETN), it is a diversified power management company and global manufacturer of highly engineered products. Its products find ubiquitous applications in vehicle, construction, commercial, and aerospace markets. The company has been enjoying terrific profitability in recent quarters thanks to strong demand in many sectors. For example, its 1st quarter sales in 2024 increased 8% compared to the previous year’s tally and the margin also widened (more on this later). The growth is anchored by solid and broad-based end markets in my view, ranging from commercial, institutional, industrial, and data center applications. And its stock prices have risen in tandem, surging by more than 70% in the past 12 months alone, as you can see from the chart below.

Against this backdrop, the thesis of this article is to argue that the large price advancement has already priced in the positive catalysts ahead. Thus, I expect the return potential from ETN stock to track the broader market in the next few years and do not see a clear alpha.

ETN stock: EPS growth projection

Let me start with the positives first. The chart below displays the consensus EPS estimates for ETN stock in the next few years. Based on the chart, analysts expect ETN's EPS to grow at a compound annual growth rate (“CAGR”) of 9.2% in the next years between FY 2024 and 2028 as seen. This translates to an EPS growth of more than 60%, from $10.5 in 2024 to $16.36 in 2028.

Thanks to the strong demand and ETN's competitive advantage, I see good reasons to be confident with such a bright outlook. With the recovery of air travel, I expect a good boost to its Aerospace division both in terms of new orders from commercial OEM and also aftermarket customers. Its eMobility segment should enjoy a similar tailwind too. Management also noted growth drivers that could lead to increased project activity. These include infrastructure spending and reindustrialization. I share the management’s outlook. In particular, I think the Electrical Americas segment (ETN’s largest segment) will lead the growth, thanks to a record backlog reported at the end of March and the hot demand from the data center market in the U.S.

At a more fundamental level, the key strength of ETN’s business model in my view is its focus on highly engineered products. Thus, it has developed deeper expertise in some of the more specialized areas such as hydraulic and fluid connectors, electric power distribution equipment, truck drivetrain systems, etc. These specialized products are well-positioned to capture larger market shares of high-growth and high-margin segments such as aerospace, EV, data centers, etc. As a reflection of the strength of its business model, its operating margins widened since the pandemic substantially (see the top panel of the chart below) despite elevated operating costs due to inflationary pressure (see the bottom panel). Looking ahead, I expect the combination of higher volume, pricing power, and better operating efficiencies to keep driving profitability and growth.

However, the issue is that the recent stock price surge has discounted much of the growth anticipated in the 3- to 5-year period.

ETN stock: but growth is already priced in

The following chart summarizes ETN’s valuation ratios. As seen, trading at 30+ P/E, ETN's valuation ratios are significantly higher than both the sector median and its 5-year average levels. For example, its TTM P/E ratio is 33.1x, more than 70% above the sector median of 19.27x and almost 40% above its own 5-year average of 23.7x. As a company that pays regular dividends (and has been growing its payouts consecutively for the past 15 years), its dividend yield provides a window to peek into the valuation in terms of the true economic income rather than the accounting P/E. And as you can see from the second chart below, its current dividend yield of 1.1% is not only far below the historical average but also near the lowest levels in at least a decade.

Such a premium valuation has discounted much of the growth. I do not see a noticeable alpha in terms of return potential compared to the overall market, as shown in my return projection below. The return projection is made following the method detailed in this free blog article. I will just quote the key concepts and the end results here:

The key concept involved here is the ROCE (return on capital employed) and owner’s earning yield (“OEY”).

The long-term ROI for a business owner is simply determined by two things: A) the price paid to buy the business and B) the growth rate of the business. More specifically, A is determined by the owner’s earning yield (“OEY”) when we purchased the business. B is determined by the product of the ROCE and RR (reinvestment).

That is, Longer-Term ROI = OEY + Growth Rate = OEY + ROCE*Reinvestment Rate

For ETN, here I will approximate its OEY with the earning yield. With its current FY1 P/E of 30.4x, ETN offers an OEY of 3%. It has been maintaining an average ROCE of 28%, admittedly better than the overall market’s 20% on average, which could lead to higher growth potential. However, this potential is offset by its higher P/E, and thus the total return potential is projected to track the broader market (both in the 4.5% range in real terms).

Other risks and final thoughts

In terms of risks, two major ones plague both ETN and its electrical equipment peers besides general macroeconomic uncertainties: fluctuations in commodity prices and supply chain disruptions. Changes in raw material costs can significantly impact profit margins. Additionally, global supply chain disruptions can lead to production delays and shortages. Beyond these common threats, ETN also faces some more particular risks. For example, its focus on some of the niche markets can make it more vulnerable to unexpected speedbumps in those specific segments compared to more diversified peers.

All told, my verdict is that ETN presents a hold proposition under current conditions. For existing investors, there is nothing wrong with owning shares of a highly profitable scale leader, even at a premium valuation. There are plenty of growth catalysts to support analysts’ projected 9.2% CAGR in EPS in the next few years, which would bring the P/E to a more reasonable level. However, for potential investors, the recent large price advancement has already discounted the growth I anticipate for the stock. As such, I do not see a clear alpha from the stock over the broader market.