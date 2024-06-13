Bad News For 9.5%-Yielding PFFA

tumsasedgars

The Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) is a popular investment vehicle for those seeking a high and ideally sustainable dividend yield backed by an actively managed and diversified portfolio of preferred equities. The main appeal of PFFA is that it offers investors a dividend yield of nearly 10% per year, distributed on a monthly basis. Its yield is fully covered by internally generated cash flows due to the leverage employed by the fund, which enhances the yield on its portfolio of underlying preferred securities.

Moreover, PFFA is actively managed, so as certain preferred equities appreciate in their share price toward their par value and their yields start to fall, the fund manager can recycle the capital into more opportunistic preferred securities. Additionally, the manager tries to steer clear of preferred equities where the risk-reward is less favorable, and it is better to simply own the debt or the common equity of the underlying company.

That said, some recent developments on the macro front and in the fund's valuation itself make it no longer as attractive of an investment as it was back when we labeled it a cautious Buy in early February, and it has outperformed the broader preferred sector represented by the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF) meaningfully since then:

Data by YCharts

In this article, we will dig deeper into PFFA's past results and share several reasons why we think the risk-reward profile is growing increasingly unattractive moving forward.

PFFA ETF's Track Record

First of all, PFFA does have an impressive track record, as it has meaningfully outperformed its index. In fact, over the period of time during which both have traded publicly, PFFA has outperformed PFF by nearly 150%:

Data by YCharts

This is not entirely surprising, though, given that the leverage PFFA uses does help enhance its yield and upside during periods where preferred equities offer a positive total return, which has been the case over the period that both have traded. On top of that, PFFA's active management likely contributed to its outperformance over that period.

However, it is a mistake to assume that just because one fund has outperformed another in the past, it will continue doing so in the future. This is especially true given that, if you look at the graph back to the crash during the COVID outbreak in early 2020, PFFA miserably underperformed PFF. If we encounter a similar rapid downturn in the preferred sector, PFFA would likely give back much, if not all, of its outperformance to PFF. In the rest of this article, we will examine several reasons why this is growing increasingly likely as a possible scenario.

Rising Macroeconomic Risks

The first reason, as detailed in our recent article "13.8% Yielding PDI is Getting Riskier and is a Sell," is that with the yield curve being sharply inverted, unemployment numbers gradually rising, inflation and interest rates remaining high enough to pressure business profit margins, and consumer debt and delinquency rates increasing across the economy, PFFA faces some counterparty risk. Its underlying holdings are essentially fixed income investments or very low on the totem pole bonds, and many of its securities are not investment grade. While active management does a good job of focusing on real asset businesses such as MLPs like Energy Transfer (ET)(ET.PR.I) preferred, regulated utilities like NextEra Energy (NEE)(NEE.PR.R) preferred, and REITs like Global Net Lease (GNL)(GNL.PR.A)(GNL.PR.D) and New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT)(NYMTM)(NYMTN) preferred securities, which should help reduce the risk of some defaults if the economy were to go into a sharp downturn, it is entirely possible that at least some of PFFA's securities would temporarily suspend dividends or even potentially face a bankruptcy or two.

Significant Margin Leverage

Additionally, PFFA has significant leverage at the moment, with its leverage ratio over 20%. As a result, any downturn in the market price of its underlying holdings should have an outsized impact on the equity value of the fund as a whole. The elevated leverage ratio could also potentially threaten the durability of its dividend if the market were to crash heavily again. If PFFA's substantial leverage resulted in a margin call, the fund could suffer a permanent impairment and be forced to cut its dividend. This is exactly what Warren Buffett warns investors against when he said in his 2019 Berkshire Hathaway shareholder letter: "There's simply no telling how far stocks can fall in a short period."

Given that current geopolitical and macroeconomic risks are quite elevated at the moment, with wars raging in Eastern Europe and the Middle East, the threat of war breaking out on the Korean Peninsula and/or the Taiwan Straits at any moment, and the aforementioned macroeconomic risks, investors should be increasingly cautious when holding positions exposed to substantial margin debt. Many of PFFA's preferred securities are non-investment grade and can experience meaningful volatility in their market valuation.

Fairly High Expense Ratio

On top of that, PFFA's expense ratio is fairly high at 0.8% management fee, plus the expenses that come from the interest on its margin debt. While thus far management has warranted this fee by generating significant outperformance relative to the broader preferred index, over the long term, this 0.80% management fee will weigh considerably on returns. As Warren Buffett once said: "Performance comes, performance goes. Fees never falter."

Investor Takeaway

In summary, while PFFA has a strong track record and still offers an attractive yield, with the fund's valuation up recently, macroeconomic and geopolitical risks rising, and the fairly heavy levels of leverage in the fund, we think that PFFA is no longer a buy but instead a hold. Investors should be increasingly cautious, as recent bad news about the economy and geopolitical risks could turn into something that could lead to the fund's value plunging quite rapidly and giving up most of its past outperformance.